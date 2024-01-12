24 Unusual Ways To See the World

Why go with the conventional when you can be weird? Aside from that being a fantastic life motto, everyone can’t afford to travel the world on a fancy cruise ship or by airplane. So, we took the liberty of listing some of the most creative ways the human mind has thought to satisfy its wanderlust.

1. Walking

Walking is a lot of work, but it’s cheap! You can see things you would miss in a car or a plane and stop whenever you want. You also meet some fantastic people and learn about their culture and history. Always ensure that you’re safe if you choose to walk long distances to tour a location, and be sure that you consider the weather conditions.

2. Cycling

Cycling is another fantastic way to travel the world. You can go faster than walking but still enjoy the freedom and flexibility of being on the road. You can also challenge yourself and push your limits, getting good cardio while sightseeing. This might be pretty fun if I got into shape a bit more!

3. Cargo Ship

I didn’t even know you could travel on a cargo ship, as that isn’t something you see when surfing Expedia for the best travel deals! It’s a no for me, but I definitely get the idea of saving money. Cargo ship travel is a bit different from the usual cruise ships. You get to avoid the crowds and the noise and enjoy the peace and quiet of the ocean.

However, there’s no pool, no luxury amenities, you don’t get to stop at every port because it depends on where the cargo is headed. Typically, there’s only space for a max of around 12 people on the boat, but some only carry four to six passengers. Did I mention there’s no pool on the ship?

4. Train

Being from the United States, where there’s no significant network of trains, I was stunned by how interconnected Europe is, with trains going everywhere you can imagine. It’s also reasonably cost-effective. Train travel is a classic way to see the world. You can sit back, relax, and watch the scenery change as you go. You can also hop on and off as you please and explore different cities and countries.

5. Hot Air Balloon

Hot air balloon travel is a bit of a splurge but worth it if you’re not afraid of heights. Various places in the world, like France, Switzerland, Italy, and other European hotspots, are known for offering rides that soar high above so you can admire the beauty of the landscape. You get to see the world from a different angle, which is incredibly exhilarating!

6. Hitchhiking

Hitchhiking is a cheap and adventurous way to travel the world. It can be really dangerous if you don’t engage in safe practices, but it can also be gratifying. You never know who you will meet or where you will end up, which is part of the risk. Nonetheless, many experienced hitchhikers say you can learn a lot from those who give you a ride and share your stories with them.

7. House Sitting

House sitting is a great way to travel the world and save money on accommodations. There are multiple websites where you can sign up to take care of someone’s home and pets while they’re away traveling, plus explore the area you’re staying during your free time. It’s a win-win for both parties and sounds like a really cool way to meet new people and see the world for the cost of a plane ticket and entertainment money.

8. Volunteering

Volunteering is a meaningful and fulfilling way to travel the world. Project opportunities like the Peace Corps offer the chance to live in another country for two years and experience the culture while meeting the community's needs. There are several sectors, such as health or education, that you can get involved with and make a positive difference in the lives of others. You’ll gain new skills and experiences and make friends along the way.

9. Couchsurfing

Couchsurfing is a social and exciting way to travel, and it doesn’t require as much work as house-sitting. In this scenario, you stay with a host who offers you a couch or a spare room and get to know them and their culture. Also, there’s a network of couch surfers, and they get together for local events and activities to share their stories and hang out. It’s a very free-spirited way to live!

10. Workaway

Workaway is a flexible platform that allows people to exchange their skills and labor for free accommodation and food. Workawayers will work on different projects and tasks like teaching someone how to speak a language, building things for the host, cooking, gardening, being a nanny, or helping them in some way that makes them feel compelled to offer free room and board. It’s a fantastic opportunity that’s available worldwide.

11. RV or Campervan

I was never a fan of RV travel until I saw how some decked-out RVs look more spacious and comfortable than traditional homes. They’re convenient and comfortable, allowing you to drive wherever you want and have your own space and facilities. Nature enthusiasts will appreciate being able to camp in beautiful and remote places and enjoy the outdoors.

12. Motorcycle

Traveling the world by motorcycle is one of the most thrilling methods out there. Feel the wind in your hair and the adrenaline in your veins as you cruise down the highways from city to city, living like the locals. Motorcycles can also access places that are hard to reach by car and experience the road differently. Just be sure to wear a helmet!

13. Sailboat

Sailboat travel is a unique way to view the beauty in the world around us. It can take about 100 days to actually sail around the world nonstop, but if you want to stop and experience different countries and cultures, you're looking more around three to five years on average. Sailboat travel can be serene, offering a chance to disconnect from the world and be one with the waves.

14. Kayak

Kayaking is an acquired taste for thrill-seekers only! You can paddle on rivers, lakes, and seas and explore nature and wildlife. You can also challenge yourself and try whitewater kayaking or kayak fishing. Kayak travel can be enjoyable and refreshing, but you must be fit and cautious of the currents.

15. Dog Sled

Dog sled travel is a unique and exciting way to see the world, with teams of energetic dogs pulling you along the way. You may see anything from frosted forests to frozen lakes as you mush through snowy trails. You can also bond with the dogs and learn about their training and care. Some of the most popular places for dog sledding adventures are in places like Alaska, the Canadian Rockies, Greenland, Sweden, and the Norwegian Arctic.

16. Horseback

Viewing the land on horseback is a fabulous way to travel and can be found in almost every country you visit. Horseback riding offers a slower-paced and intimate experience, allowing you to appreciate scenic landscapes, encounter wildlife, and explore historical sites that might be inaccessible otherwise. The quiet nature of horse travel increases the chances of spotting local wildlife without disturbing their habitats. Riding through different terrains exposes you to various ecosystems, providing a close-up view of flora and fauna.

17. Camel

I’ve always thought riding a camel was an incredible experience where you get to take in the scenery and get a feel for the olden days of travel before everything became motorized and fast-paced. There are camel rides available to traverse the desert near the pyramids in Egypt, across regions in Saudi Arabia where they have a strong cultural significance, and other arid lands. Camels provide a steady and contemplative mode of travel.

18. Elephant

Doing tours by an elephant is somewhat controversial, as it calls into question the conditions they face while being trained to accommodate tourists. If you can get past that, it’s an excellent way to observe the city you’re in. There are opportunities to trek through the jungles in Thailand, view the savannahs in Africa, check out the ruins in Cambodia, and so much more. These majestic and intelligent creatures offer a unique perspective on nature.

19. Tuk Tuk

If you’re ever in Asia, Thailand specifically, don’t be afraid to ride around in a Tuk Tuk during your time there. What exactly is a Tuk Tuk, you ask? It’s a small three-wheeled motorized vehicle, great for crowded streets or narrow alleyways. Remember that seasoned travelers say it’s more expensive than a taxi and involves a lot of negotiation beforehand so you can agree on a price because there’s no meter to calculate it.

20. Rickshaw

Most notably used in Asian cities, a rickshaw is a neat way to experience exotic towns like a local. It’s like a horse and carriage, but instead of a horse, a person is pulling the three-wheeled small cart or wagon by foot. A rickshaw is a traditional mode of transportation in some places, such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and India. They’re commonly used in crowded urban areas and are particularly prevalent in cities with narrow streets and high population density, where their maneuverability is advantageous.

21. Segway

Take your Segway and hit the road! It has self-balancing technology, which is cool, and riders can glide through diverse terrains effortlessly. The Segway’s compact design and portability make navigating crowded city streets or winding paths in nature easy. With its innovative features like adjustable speeds and responsive steering, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience that’s fun for young and old alike. Just be mindful of the battery life and keep it charged.

22. Private Jet

I don’t know who has money to hop on a private jet to see the world, but YOLO (You Only Live Once)! It’s extremely expensive, but you’ll get where you need to go at lightning speed, and it’s an uber-convenient way to go exactly where you want when you want. You get to skip all the annoyances at the airport and arrive at your destination well-rested and ready to have fun.

23. Submarine

Submarine travel is a rare and fantastic way to see small segments of the world. I’m not sure many people are currently enjoying lengthy, globe-circling submarine rides for sightseeing, but that’s neither here nor there. Many countries offer underwater tours where you can see the coral reefs and marine life and discover the secrets and wonders of the ocean.

24. Backpacking

Backpacking isn’t really an unusual way to see the world, at least amongst the younger generations. It is, after all, essentially walking with the proper supplies on your back. I feel like I've heard stories of hippies backpacking and hitchhiking all the time. Anyway, if you’re into frugal living, then backpacking through Europe, Asia, or another one of the world’s beautiful continents, you may enjoy the idea. Usually, backpackers take all kinds of public transportation, stay in hostels, and tour one or several countries for various time frames. It can look very different from one person to the next, though!