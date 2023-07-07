Unwarranted Media Bias Towards Elon Musk Sparks Debate on Unjustified Criticism and Anti-Elon Narrative

In its recent article, Tesla May Have Already Won the Charging Wars, The New York Times (NYT) stated that Tesla has secured a competitive edge in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The report highlights Tesla's strategic partnerships with automotive giants Ford and General Motors (G.M.), which aim to enhance the accessibility of charging stations. However, this development raises concerns about the extent of control Elon Musk, the enigmatic leader of Tesla, may wield over this vital infrastructure.

A “Mercurial Leader”

The article underscores the risks of relying on Musk for such critical technology, emphasizing his reputation as a “mercurial leader.” It noted that unlike other technical standards governed by independent organizations, Tesla's proprietary charging system currently remains under its exclusive purview.

While Tesla has expressed intentions to transfer control to an independent body, skepticism persists among competitors regarding the extent of relinquishment.

Has Musk Become a Public Enemy?

A reaction tweet to the NYT article by Twitter user @RobertMSterling has sparked significant attention, drawing the reactions of numerous Twitter users, including Musk himself. Sterling expresses surprise and frustration at the media's seemingly unfavorable portrayal of him, despite his positive impact. The tweet questions The NYT's criticism of Musk for sharing Tesla's charging infrastructure. It argues that Musk took a bold risk by investing in this infrastructure when no other company was willing.

Instead of keeping it exclusive to Tesla, Musk has opened it up to other car manufacturers, enabling them to save costs and boost their electric vehicle sales. The tweet questioned The NYTs' portrayal of Musk as a villainous figure, prompting speculation about the underlying motives and agenda driving such criticism.

Sterling's Tweet suggests that using the terms “Control of critical infrastructure” and “mercurial leader” to describe Musk's action looks to be an overreaching attempt to undermine Musk's substantial innovative work in space travel and vehicle travel.

Sterling questions whether Musk has emerged as the number one public Enemy despite his assurances that he is not an “Elon fan boy.”

What Musk Had to Say

In reply to Sterling's tweet, Musk's reaction to the NYT article is dismissive. He tweets, “pretty much the only time I see NYT articles is when they're mentioned here. Their readership, especially user-minutes per day, is tiny compared to this platform.”

User @xigentplan observes that It's an article that raises legitimate concerns. “Not every article or tweet has to praise you,” they remind Musk.

In support of Musk, @CathyFur responding to Elon's tweet, wondered why the needless attack on Elon for sharing superchargers. An act they consider a grand gesture to help everyone charge their car, not just Tesla owners.

The Hate is Real

One user said,” I legitimately don't get the Elon hate. Get off Twitter and look at what the dude's done.” Someone explains the animosity, noting that when Elon announced his intention to buy Twitter, he suddenly went from” genius ecological savior to the devil incarnate.”

What's the Fuss?

In a tweet, @KurtisHanni notes that the charging network is not necessarily required to power a vehicle's battery. And advised that those concerned about Musk's possible monopolization of transportation might want to consider switching to a gas-powered vehicle.

Still, not everyone agrees that Musk is the savior his supporters want him to be. One critic tweets that Elon was only successful in bringing in funding and publicity, which they acknowledged as crucial. But argue that those companies were going to get it regardless.

In response, a second individual reminds them that Musk purchased the majority stake in Tesla for $6.5 million. Therefore, the chances of it succeeding without him were EXTREMELY low.

What Do The Media Want?

A tweet from a user highlights the media's difficult-to-please nature. It suggests that regardless of Elon Musk's actions, there will always be something to talk about and find fault with. The tweet expressly states that if Musk did not share, the New York Times would write about him being a dictator-like CEO who's preventing America from mass E.V. adoption. He did share in this situation, yet he is still being roasted.