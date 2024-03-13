Skipping Margaritas in March? Here Are 25 Ways to Unwind With No Alcohol Involved

These days, it sometimes feels impossible to wind down after work without treating yourself to your favorite alcoholic beverage. However, this doesn't have to be the case. If you're embarking on a sober journey on a temporary or permanent basis, you've come to the right place. Wealth of Geeks is here to give you countless ways to unwind without alcohol entering the equation. Your path to a more relaxing and enjoyable post-work home life begins now!

1. Spend Time in Nature

Most people consciously decide to drive straight home after work and stay there. It doesn't have to be this way! Instead of heading home, drive somewhere you can wind down outdoors in a decidedly natural way.

At the very least, spend time in your backyard or nearby park after work each day instead of plopping yourself straight on the couch.

2. Take Up a New Hobby

There's arguably no better time to take up a new hobby than when you get home from work. From drawing or painting to practicing the instrument you've always wanted to master, you'll be amazed at how much progress you'll make in a relatively short time.

Once you settle into this new routine, you'll quickly forget how much you spent throwing back countless drinks while mindlessly scrolling your phone on the couch after work.

3. Catch Up With a Loved One

In 2024, it's safe to say that we all wish we did a better job staying in touch with friends, family, and loved ones. Thankfully, the precious moments of blissful post-work home arrival are ideal for catching up with people over the phone.

However, it's essential to keep any conversation casual and light in tone; you don't want to feel you need a stiff drink after hanging up!

4. Substitute a Different Beverage

A non-alcoholic carbonated beverage like a La Croix sparkling water or a Spindrift is one of your best options if you want to quench your post-work thirst without feeling the effects of alcohol.

We recommend leveling it up by pouring it in a fancy glass over ice, sitting in your favorite chair, and giving yourself the wind-down time you've earned.

5. Get Your Laugh On

As the saying goes, “Laughter is the best medicine.” Tickle your funny bone by throwing on a random Netflix comedy special and get in a great mood instead of drinking an alcoholic beverage. Even after a bad day at work, you'd be surprised how much laughter is inside you, waiting to get out!

(Let's be honest. If you can't see the lighter side of life, you probably need something more potent than a post-work drink to relax anyway.)

6. Dive Into the World of Mocktails

Exploring the wonderful world of craft mocktails is an easy way to trick your brain into thinking you're drinking alcohol. Some mocktails are so similar to their alcoholic counterparts that many people can't tell the difference!

Whether you are taking a short sabbatical from drinking or are planning to abstain permanently, becoming intimately familiar with mocktails is a surefire way to pass the time once your workday ends.

7. Indulge in Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy isn't just for hippies and overly dramatic TikTok influencers; it can be utilized by anyone who wants to wind down in the most relaxing way possible.

After grinding your way through another work day, being immersed in the scents of candles, diffusers, and oils may be the quickest way to forget your post-work beer or wine! Please don't knock it until you've tried it; aromatherapy is a straightforward method to experience ultimate rest.

8. Shake Up Your Routine

We can't tell you how often we change our daily routines just to add some (controlled) chaos to our everyday lives! Shaking up your routine is a serious alternative to drinking your face off and shouldn't be underestimated.

The process is shockingly simple: do anything you want as long as it's something you don't usually do. Eat dinner earlier. Take a nap. Run around your neighborhood as fast as you can. The options are endless, and they're all excellent.

9. Listen to Your Body

Stop telling your body what it needs (hint: it's not alcohol), and start listening to what your body is telling you. The human body is a fantastic thing, and being mindful of what signals it's telling you can change your entire mindset.

Drink more water. Slow down. Fix your posture. Making minute changes to how you physically operate and prioritizing those changes is a phenomenal way to spend time after you get home from work.

10. Catch Your Breath

In 2024, it feels like we're running around haphazardly more than ever. It's time to ask yourself: when was the last time I took a moment of self-reflection and worked on my breathing? We know it sounds crazy, but countless people use this simple practice of finding their breath for a few minutes each day after work and allowing themselves a few moments of tranquility.

Closing your eyes and engaging in breathing exercises for a few minutes daily can mean the difference between being a ball of stress and a well-centered person who doesn't need alcohol to help them relax!

11. Avoid Your Screens

Let's talk about the elephant in the room: we're all helpless and hopelessly addicted to technology. Whether it's the smartphone seemingly glued to our hand or television screens and monitors everywhere we look (and every device in between), we can all get into the habit of putting our screens away (and avoiding them entirely) once we get home from work.

There's a time and a place for everything, and if you can't unplug from the always-online world for an hour or so each day at home, then when and where can you?

12. Prepare Yourself for Tomorrow

Setting yourself up for success is one of the hallmarks of a successful person, and that can mean anything from setting your work clothes out the night before to preparing tomorrow's lunch as soon as you get home each day.

If you're anything like me, you run around like a chicken with its head cut off in the morning before work, hurriedly rushing out of the house without giving it a second thought. It's time to change for the better; prepare for tomorrow and reap the rewards!

13. Take a Bath

Have you ever met an unhinged person who takes a bath every day? Of course you haven't! We're still determining the scientific evidence behind this, but there seems to be a strong correlation between well-adjusted, rational, and centered men and women and those who bathe every day.

We get the appeal; there's nothing like soaking in a bubble-filled tub while relaxing music plays in the background. It's the perfect self-care practice to initiate as soon as you get home from work, and we're consistently impressed at how quickly our worries wash away.

14. Watch a Movie You've Seen Before

Capping off your work day by enjoying one of your favorite moves is an underrated strategy to unwind. We prefer to appreciate one of our favorite comedies as often as possible; not only do the laughs come hard and fast, but the familiarity of what we're watching puts us in a positive headspace and gives us a more relaxed perspective.

Yes, this involves me watching copious amounts of Dumb and Dumber and There's Something About Mary. Don't judge; the process works!

15. Read Something

It's shockingly straightforward: read something. Read anything. A book, magazine article, Wikipedia entry, or anything from your favorite website. It doesn't matter what you read; what matters is that you're expanding your brain and doing something beneficial for your body and mental health.

If cozying up on the couch and reading a good book under a blanket after work doesn't transport you to a better place, we don't know what else to tell you.

16. Cuddle

Is there anything better than snuggling up with a loved one (human or animal) after a long day at work? In that moment, that skin-to-skin (or skin-to-fur) contact brings us unrivaled comfort and peace. Replacing your daily drink with post-work cuddle-fests could be what you're looking for. It's okay to lean on people and our furry friends for support; often, they'll get as much out of snuggling as you!

Always use common sense when snuggling your pets. Take it from us; some cats will use this opportunity to scratch your eyes out!

17. Indulge in Some Sugar

Believe it or not, many believe sugar is an acceptable substitute for alcoholic beverages. While on one level, it's merely swapping one unhealthy habit for another, ditching alcohol for a candy bar for a month isn't the worst idea we've heard!

It's perfectly okay to treat yourself to your favorite sweet indulgence; how else are you going to survive without alcohol otherwise, right?

18. Enjoy a Well-Deserved Meal

In 2024, many of us strive to become a more well-rounded home chef, leading people everywhere to take more time to appreciate this lost art.

For me, tackling an unfamiliar recipe after work is a win-win situation. Whether you create a delicious dish that brings you joy and fills your stomach or stubbornly refuse to admit defeat and vow to tackle the recipe again one day, cooking is an ideal way to improve a skill many lack.

19. Skip the Coffee

Caffeine is a permanent part of many mornings, but if you want to properly unwind after a hard day of work, skip the late-afternoon cup of joe. Winding down should involve rest, relaxation, and, above all, not consuming stimulants!

I realize that coffee is an addiction for countless people. Still, it's an unhealthy habit if it prevents you from adequately unwinding. Eliminating coffee from your routine will immediately cause a change in your post-work lifestyle; after a few weeks, your body will no longer crave it.

20. Hang Out With a Friend

There's no rule that says you must spend your time after work in solitude; countless people find the time immediately after they finish work is ideal for socializing. Think of it as happy hour minus the alcohol!

You can even frequent a local bar or restaurant and enjoy phenomenal happy-hour food specials. If you ask us, few things put smiles on our faces quicker than heavily discounted mozzarella sticks and spinach artichoke dip!

21. Exercise

Don't fret if you're not a gym rat; if getting in a short YouTube workout when you get home works for you, keep doing it! Any amount of exercise is better than no exercise. Like most healthy habits, exercising impacts your physical and mental well-being.

Exercising is better than pouring yourself a drink in countless ways. As studies have shown, exercising improves your cardiovascular health, helps with weight management, and even increases your chances of living longer! Unsurprisingly, that's in stark contrast to drinking alcohol every day after work to wind down, which only serves to decrease your lifespan. Ultimately, we're all aiming to live as long as possible, aren't we?

22. Do Something That You've Been Putting Off

Everyone has household tasks they've been putting off for as long as they can remember. A million things are on our to-do lists, from cleaning the garage to calling our parents to painting an accent wall. Yet, we always make excuses for not doing them today.

Buck the trend and start crossing things off your list immediately after work! The feeling of accomplishment is an addicting sensation, and it will instantly put you in a positive headspace for the rest of the evening.

23. Meditate

Meditation is a well-known coping mechanism that few people actually try to use. Many of us here at Wealth of Geeks take 15 minutes daily to meditate (usually with the help of a smartphone app like Calm).

Even if the stress of your day was challenging to work through, you may find mindfulness relaxes you. Find a quiet space and give meditation a try!

24. Listen to Music

There's nothing better than experiencing your entire body flush with positive, goosebump-raising energy when you're listening to the best part of your favorite songs. Most people listen to music at the gym or in the car to and from work, but listening to music as part of your regularly scheduled wind-down period can be highly beneficial!

If you're a music lover and can't count on alcohol to calm you down, throwing on a pair of headphones is your obvious next-best option. As we've covered before, listening to music has countless benefits!

25. Clean Your Space

Surprisingly, engaging in light cleaning around the house once you return home from work can be remarkably cathartic! A happy home is a clean home — that's the saying, right?

Taking a few minutes every day to wind down by dusting, vacuuming, or just wiping down the kitchen countertops can quickly put you in a mindset that will set you up for success in the days ahead.