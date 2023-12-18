Unwrapping Joy: A Guide to Finding the Best Holiday Gifts

American consumers will spend about $975 on holiday gifts for themselves and their families this year, according to the November 2023 Gallup survey.

That exceeds what shoppers spent in November 2022 and is the highest amount of spending Gallup has measured since 1999.

With giving a central focus in many households, it's essential to start the process with thoughtful consideration. Givers can choose personalized treasures, heartfelt experiences, or another gift they know the recipient will appreciate.

Consider Interests and Hobbies

Understanding the recipient's interests and hobbies is a good way to select a meaningful gift. Whether the recipient is an art enthusiast, a fitness fanatic, or a culinary wizard, tailor your gift to align with their passions. A Google search for “hobby gifts 2023” returned 493 million results, so there’s a range of gifts the hobbyist will appreciate.

Consider a painting class for the budding artist, high-quality workout gear for the fitness enthusiast, or a cooking workshop for the aspiring chef. Thoughtful, interest-based gifts demonstrate an understanding and appreciation of the recipient's individuality.

The Personalized Touch: Customized Gifts

Nothing says “you're special” quite like a personalized gift. From monogrammed accessories to custom photo books, the options are many. Personalized gifts convey the extra effort you've put into choosing something unique for your loved one. Whether it's a custom piece of jewelry, a monogrammed blanket, or a bespoke piece of artwork, the recipient will surely cherish a gift that bears their name or reflects their personal style.

Experiences Over Objects

Consider gifting experiences rather than material possessions — memories created through shared adventures often last longer than tangible items. The numbers agree. According to the activities marketplace GetYourGuide, about 92% of respondents to their survey said they would rather receive experiences than gifts. Selene Brophy with Skift travel blog said that’s the highest number recorded since the survey was first conducted three years ago.

Tickets to a concert, a weekend getaway, or a cooking class for two can form lasting bonds and provide cherished memories. Giving experiences allows you to tailor the gift to the recipient's preferences while fostering quality time together.

Practical and Luxurious: The Best of Both Worlds

Striking a balance between practicality and luxury can result in a useful gift that’s also a little indulgent. Consider items that elevate the recipient's everyday routine, such as high-quality kitchen gadgets, cozy cashmere blankets, or a premium coffee or tea subscription. These gifts combine functionality with luxury, ensuring they are both used as well as appreciated.

Tech Marvels for the Gadget Guru

For those who stay ahead of the latest technological advancements, consider gifts that cater to their love of gadgets. Smart home devices, cutting-edge headphones, and the newest fitness trackers make thoughtful presents. Understanding their preferences and technological needs will help ensure your gift is in line with their holiday tech wishes.

Budget-Friendly Finds

Gift-giving doesn't have to break the bank. Thoughtful, budget-friendly options can be just as meaningful. Consider DIY gifts, such as homemade candles or personalized photo albums. Subscription services remind the recipient of your kindness all year. Subscriptions aren’t limited to books and magazines. They can include fruit, global snacks, cosmetics, meal boxes, pet supplies, and almost anything else that can be mailed in a box. Caring and creativity outweigh the monetary value of a gift.

Socially Responsible Gifts

Consider gifts that give back for a loved one who has social responsibility as a priority. Purchase from brands that support charitable causes or donate a portion of their proceeds to meaningful initiatives. From fair-trade goods to eco-friendly products, socially responsible gifts make a positive impact beyond the joy they bring to the recipient.

A Word of Caution: Pet Gifting

While the spirit of giving is at its peak during the holidays, certain gifts must be approached with caution. Shelters and animal welfare organizations strongly advise against giving cats, dogs, or other pets during the holiday season. While the intention behind such gifts may be pure, the responsibility of caring for a living being should be a carefully considered and well-planned decision. Shelters recommend visiting them together as a family after the holidays to find the perfect furry companion, ensuring a responsible and informed adoption process.

The Finishing Touch: Thoughtful Presentation

No matter how carefully chosen, a gift's impact can be enhanced by thoughtful presentation. Take the time to wrap it to reflect the recipient's taste and personality. Consider reusable gift wrap options, such as fabric or decorative boxes to minimize environmental impact. A handwritten note expressing your sentiments adds a personal touch that transforms giving into a heartfelt experience.

Whether it's a personalized treasure, an unforgettable experience, or a socially responsible find, the thought behind your gift will warm the hearts of your loved ones and will help make this holiday season truly memorable.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.