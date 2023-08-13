The Secret Guidebook: 24 Unwritten, Important Rules of Dating You Should Know

Sometimes, we do certain things unconsciously that kill our chances of another date or a relationship with someone special. Whether you're a dating champ or a rookie, we've gathered rules that will skyrocket your dating game. Some people on an online forum shared their opinions on unwritten dating rules, and we've gathered 24 of them here. Trust us; you don't want to miss this.

1- Don't Hype Your Exes

Your partner feeling uncomfortable when you talk about your exes doesn't mean they're insecure. Zip those lips when it comes to exes! We understand; your past relationships might have been quite the saga, but talking about your exes can signal wrong. No one wants to feel like they're just a rebound or a distraction. So, keep those ex stories tucked away unless you're sharing traumatic experiences with someone you trust.

2- Keep Your Relationship Private

Your relationship is between you and the person you're dating. Resist the urge to spill all the deets to your friends, family, and Facebook friends. Don't air out your laundry, and don't say terrible things right after a breakup. If you need to talk to someone, it should be one person you trust and not just everyone or anyone. But there are exceptions.

3- Set Healthy Boundaries

It's okay to set healthy boundaries. Draw a line in the sand and keep those lines uncrossed! Your personal space is sacred, and setting some ground rules is okay. Stop “checking up” on your exes, and for God's sake, don't involve your ex in your current relationship. Your partner isn't toxic because they don't like you maintaining an extremely close relationship with your ex.

4- Express Your Wants Early

Here's a helpful tip: be clear and honest about what you want. Express your desires and preferences openly — no need for guessing games. And don't be upset if they don't get nonverbal cues like you do; just talk about your expectations like grown-ups.

5- If You Request a Date, Handle The Bills

Now, some people think it's fair to split the bill 50/50 until both partners are comfortable treating each other. But consider this: if you could ask your favorite celeb out on a date, wouldn't you pay the bill? Whoever asks for the date should handle the bill. And no, it's not about gender — it's just a fair approach.

6- Communicate Openly

If something's bothering you, talk about it. Please don't keep it inside. Your partner might sense it, but expressing your feelings is better. And even when you're feeling better, they still care about what's happening with you. You must figure out how to fix things together.

7- Don't Ask Personal Questions Early

Wondering what NOT to ask on a date? Well, for starters, never ask someone's body count — it's a major no-no! Past is past, and what matters is the here and now. And you can't expect them to be completely honest with you or feel comfortable around you after that.

8- Listen More

We get it. Sharing commonalities is normal. But have you ever met someone itching to talk about themselves all the time? They can hardly remember what you said because they already anticipate what they want to tell you. They spend the whole date talking about themselves. It's okay to share experiences, but don't constantly overlap each conversation with a relatable experience.

Give your date a chance to share their stories, and don't interrupt every second with your tales.

9- If Unsure, Don't Commit

Here's a love tip to save you from heartache: If you're unsure, don't commit. Take time to figure out what you truly want before entering a serious relationship. You might fall in love with someone after a few dates when they just want a fling. Be sure before making any long-term decisions. It doesn't matter if it's the first day or month two. If they are not interested, they will leave anyway. Some people pretend for a long time.

10- Return Every Call or Text

If someone reaches out to you, be kind and reply within a reasonable time frame. Ghosting isn't cool and won't score you any points. If you don't return a call or text within a week and don't have a solid reason, you don't deserve another chance. You can't just disappear for a while and magically wanna pick back up.

11- Don't Talk With Your Mouth Full

We know you're excited to share fascinating stories. But keep the food in your mouth, not out of it. Nobody wants to look at chewed-up food while trying to have a delightful date. Plus, talking with your mouth full could turn your date into a spectator sport, and trust us, that's not the kind of Olympic event you want to win.

12- Be Honest

Honesty is the best policy, not just because Pinocchio's nose grew longer with each lie. It's better to be upfront about what you want and don't want. Save the drama for the next big Hollywood blockbuster, and keep your dating life honest and straightforward. The truth might not always be comfortable, but it's better than a labyrinth of lies and half-truths.

13- Let Them Know if You Had a Good Time

After a great date, don't ignore your date. Tell them how you feel; if you had fun, say it. A sincere “thank you” or a text saying you enjoyed the time together works great. It makes them feel special and appreciated. Plus, it might lead to better dates in the future.

14- Be a Gentleman

This one's for the men. Being a gentleman isn't about wearing a top hat and carrying a cane (although that's not a terrible idea). It's more about being considerate and making your date feel like a VIP. Women still find chivalry attractive. Open doors, pull out chairs, and treat your date like royalty — they'll appreciate the royal treatment.

15- Chew With Your Mouth Closed

Nobody wants to see your half-chewed food, especially not during a romantic dinner. Be mindful of this small detail and be attentive to your date's comfort. A date with someone who chews with their mouth open is like watching a food-themed horror movie. Keep the dining experience enjoyable and not cringe-worthy.

16- Be Kind to Your Date and The Restaurant Staff

Kindness is a superpower. Being kind to your date is a given, but remember to extend that kindness to the restaurant staff. Rudeness and snappy behavior won't impress anyone and might even lead to a not-so-sweet ending to your date.

17- Don't Be Clingy or Desperate

We all love attention, but there's a fine line between showing interest and being glued to your date like a barnacle on a ship. Clinginess is like wearing a “Needy Nelly” badge on your chest. Avoid smothering them with constant calls or texts; let them breathe. Desperation might scare your potential sweetheart away.

18- Don't Overtext

You send one text, then two, then three; before you know it, you've flooded their phone. Keep the text flow in check, and don't turn your date's phone into a notification nightmare. Give them some breathing space and let the conversation flow naturally.

19- Be Yourself

There's only one you, and that's what makes you unique. So, don't try to be someone you're not just to impress your date. Authenticity is way more attractive than putting on a facade. Embrace your quirks, unique sense of humor, and love for cheesy 90s songs. It's all part of what makes you awesome. And if they don't like that part of you, they're probably not for you.

20- Don't Rush Things

Slow and steady might not win you a gold medal in a sprint, but it wins hearts in the dating game. Don't rush into a relationship. Take your time, enjoy the ride, and let the love story unfold naturally. Who knows, you might get your happily-ever-after.

21- Arrive to Dates Early

Fashionably late is so last season. Arriving late to date might leave your partner wondering if you've stood them up. Be punctual and show that you value their time as much as yours. Being early gives you extra time to freshen up and calm those pre-date jitters.

22- Limit Your Expectations

When dating, it's okay to have emotional needs. But not everyone wants the same things. Take time to know what you want and understand your date's intentions. Revealing all your expectations very early might scare them away.

23- Don't Call Immediately After a Date

So, you had a fantastic date? That's awesome! But hold on a bit before calling them. A simple text saying you had a great time is a nice touch, but don't go overboard. Being too eager might make them feel overwhelmed. Maybe wait until the next day to give them a call.

24- Silence Your Phone During a Date

It's impolite to be glued to your gadgets while spending time with someone. Excuse yourself if you have to check a message before doing so. Let your date know you respect their company and are not just distracted by notifications.

