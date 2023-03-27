5 Unwritten Money Rules You Need to Know to Succeed

Managing your money is a skill that must be learned and mastered. Of course, you could go to the library or a bookstore and seek out a guide to money and finances that would include chapter upon chapter about the rules of finances. You'd undoubtedly have a leg up on many other people. But what about those unwritten money rules?

Unfortunately, for most of us, the skill of learning those rules comes from the school of hard knocks. Money management and personal finance principles aren't the big “important” subjects taught in most schools. Even so, the rules about money are not always written down in a nice, tidy list, and you need to know a few unwritten money rules.

Why Are Money Rules so Important?

In a civilized society, there are rules for everything we do. We have rules at school and work. And we especially have rules at home that we make our children follow. We love rules because they provide structure and guidance for us. And seeing how it's such an integral part of our lives, it makes sense that there would also be rules about money.

What Are Those Money Rules?

You probably have a few money rules in your head – more or less a few ideas you think you should try to live by to make life easier.

One money rule most of us subscribe to is that we should have some money left over after paying all our bills.

It may seem obvious, but with so many easy ways to access credit and debt these days, we must remind ourselves that we need to earn more than we spend.

Simple money rules will help you stay afloat during a crisis, save more money, and possibly become a millionaire someday.

Knowing the basics of money principles is essential to becoming wise with our money. The best part is that you only need to know a handful of money rules to be successful. You don't need a financial advisor or finance degree, but you must be willing to live by a few rules to be successful with money.

Unwritten Money Rules

Here are some of the most basic money rules you're probably already familiar with:

Know where your money comes from and where your money goes each month Be financially prepared for emergencies Don't waste time and energy stressing over money Make decisions that build wealth Be mindful of your credit score

While these seem like basic rules, many ignore them, leading to financial problems and money stress.

Following these five unwritten money rules will help you manage your money, avoid stress, and reach your financial goals.

1. Live Below Your Means

This rule is crucial as it helps you avoid overspending, which can lead to many problems in the future. In addition, it's a surefire way to avoid debt, which is a considerable burden on you – mentally and financially.

2. Learn From Your Money Mistakes

No one is perfect, and many of us have made a lot of stupid money errors in our life. However, the key is to learn from your mistakes to avoid suffering from them repeatedly.

This kind of money lesson can and will change the trajectory of your life. It may even be the biggest unwritten key you can learn, specifically from living paycheck to paycheck to the path to financial freedom. Those who have made it there will tell you they learned from their money mistakes pretty quickly.

Once you become honest with yourself and the stupid money mistakes you've made in the past, it's easier to move forward.

3. Pay Your Bills on Time

Late payments are just unacceptable, period, end of story.

If you cannot pay your bills on time, you must reduce your obligations or increase your income to ensure you can pay your bills.

4. Make Plans for Your Money

You must actively control your money and tell it where to go.

The great part of becoming an active participant in managing money is that you quickly learn what you like to spend your money on and what you don't like spending your money on.

Most people hate the word ‘budget,' but it doesn't have to be called that. Instead, call it a ‘spending plan' – whatever you want – but no matter the name, a simple plan will provide a way to better manage your money.

5. Avoid Debt Interest Payments

Would you rather pay interest payments or collect them? It may not always be possible to avoid paying interest; having a mortgage is a good example. However, accessing debt is easy and tempting, with zero down and zero-interest payments. So make it your money rule to say no to debt.

If the debt is a must, then you need to decide if going into debt is worth it, or can you pay cash for it as the best alternative to interest-bearing debt?

Final Thoughts

The takeaway is simple – learn as many money rules as possible and apply them to your life. Whether you find them in a book, from parents, or from trusted friends, it doesn't matter as long as you put them into practice and they work for you.

Abiding by money rules will keep you motivated and give you a clear path to financial security. Buy a book and read the written rules about money, too, as it's always good to add common sense to the rules of any game.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.