Upcoming Disney Movie Releases Fans Are Most Excited About

The House of Mouse has a lot for Disney fans to look forward to in 2024. The latest Marvel superhero flicks, Pixar films, animated movies, and more all have release dates set for this year. Fans should have these movies on their radar in preparation.

1. The First Omen (April 5, 2024)

This 2024 spooky film acts as a prequel to the 1976 flick The Omen. It tells the story of a lady who finds out about an earth-shattering conspiracy in Rome regarding the embodiment of all evil. Director Arkasha Stevenson leads a cast with the likes of Bill Nighy, Ralph Ineson, Nell Tiger Free, and more.

2. Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds (Spring 2024)

This Disney+ documentary follows the award-winning video game designer and creator, Hideo Kojima. Kojima created series like Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding. It shows a behind-the-seconds look at how he makes games.

3. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (May 24, 2024)

Seven years after the release of War for the Planet of the Apes, the fourth mainline movie in the reboot series releases in theaters this May. Wes Ball takes over as director for this film, which takes place long after the previous movie and tells the story of a new character, Noa.

4. Inside Out 2 (June 14, 2024)

This direct sequel to the Pixar classic Inside Out shows the main character of the previous film as an emotional teenager. The previous emotions inside her head, such as Joy and Anger, return alongside new additions like Anxiety, played by Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke.

5. Deadpool 3 (July 26, 2024)

Deadpool 3 seems like the only major Marvel film entry in 2024. The summer blockbuster features Ryan Reynolds once against the wacky and memorable titular mutant. Hugh Jackman joins him this time around, reprising his role as Wolverine.

6. New Alien Sequel (August 16, 2024)

An untitled new Alien sci-fi horror film arrives in the summer this year. Details remain scarce outside for now. Fede Álvarez takes over the directorial role, while the cast remains unknown at this time. The scariest bit: through corporate consolidation, it's now one of the upcoming 2024 Disney movies. Think about that.

7. The Amateur (November 8, 2024)

Rami Malek stars in this spy movie about a man whose wife passes away amid a terrorist attack. The lead character then plots revenge. The movie adapts a 1981 book by Robert Littell.

8. Mufasa: The Lion King (December 20, 2024)

This live-action movie acts not as a sequel to 2019’s The Lion King but as a prequel. The film centers around Mufasa and tells his origin story from a young age to his eventual reign as ruler of the animal kingdom.

9. Prom Dates (2024)

This comedy follows Jess and Hannah, two high school seniors gearing up for their final prom. They lose their dates just before the event and scramble to fix the situation before time runs out. Hulu acquired the rights to debut the film.

10. The Greatest Hits (2024)

This romantic comedy blends together typical romance movie tropes with a time travel premise. The main character, Harriet, played by Lucy Boynton, finds songs that take her back in time. She juggles choosing between the memories of her ex-boyfriend and her current flame.

11. Nightb- (2024)

Amy Adams stars in this movie about a woman who sometimes turns into a dog. Marielle Heller directs this film adaptation of Rachel Yoder's 2021 novel. Yes, a movie with the B-word in the title also joins the litany of 2024 Disney movies.

12. Kinds of Kindness (2024)

This film from director Yorgos Lanthimos has a fascinating anthology approach to its storytelling. It covers three different tales during its runtime, with an impressive cast with the likes of Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Joe Alwyn, and more.

13. Dust (2024)

This psychological thriller drops on Hulu sometime in 2024. It follows a lady, played by Sarah Paulson, who tries to protect her family from a bizarre being she senses in dust storms in 1930s Oklahoma.

14. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (2024)

This film adapts the 2013 novel by Edward Kelsey Moore. The emotional drama tells the story of three friends who encounter tragedy and circumstances that threaten to tear them apart. It releases as a Hulu original this year.

15. O’Dessa (2024)

This dramatic musical tells the story of a girl who leaves her farm behind for the city to find an object important to her family. The girl, played by Stranger Things and The Whale’s Sadie Sink, discovers the love of her life in the process.

16. Child Star (2024)

This upcoming Hulu documentary sees Demi Lovato in the director’s seat for the first time. The documentary tells the story of child stardom through the lenses of various talents over the years.

17. Young Woman and the Sea (2024)

This biographical drama stars Daisy Ridley as Gertrude Ederle, an American swimmer who won a gold medal during the 1924 Olympic Games. The movie details the swimmer’s life and various monumental achievements.

18. Tiger (2024)

Disney+ has its next nature documentary coming later this year. This particular film focuses on the titular tigers in Asia and showcases their lives and facts about them.

19. Aladdin: The Broadway Musical (2024)

The hit Broadway musical version of the beloved Disney animated film Aladdin seems set for a 2024 release on Disney+. This looks like the next musical release on the streaming service after Hamilton’s success.

20. Descendants: The Rise of Red (2024)

This fourth film in the Descendants franchise acts as a spin-off of the initial trilogy. It centers around Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, and Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and King Charming. Some actors from the previous movies return, including China Anne McClain as Uma.

21. Out of My Mind (2024)

This film adapts the 2010 novel by Sharon M. Draper. It tells the story of a girl with cerebral palsy and her struggles. The cast includes Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby, and Judith Light. The film holds its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024. A full release follows sometime later in 2024 for Disney+.