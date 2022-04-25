5 Nintendo Switch Games We Can’t Wait to Play

The Nintendo Switch has been on the market for a little over 5 years now. In those 5 years, the hybrid console has taken the world by storm and has been a massive success for Nintendo following the disaster that was the Wii U generation. As of the end of last year, the Nintendo Switch has sold over 100 million units. With so many consoles in the wild, Nintendo has already had a strong start to 2022 with game releases such as Pokemon Legends Arceus and Kirby and the Forgotten Lands.

Unfortunately, the biggest game set for the console this year, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, has been pushed to 2023. However, that doesn’t mean the slate is bare for the rest of the year. Today, we will look at the 5 biggest games still set to come to the Nintendo Switch this year.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

After Pokemon Legends Arceus was released at the beginning of the year, many fans thought that would be all the Pokemon we would be getting this year. However, during the Pokemon Presents presentation on Pokemon Day, The Pokemon Company and Nintendo surprised us all by announcing the ninth generation of Pokemon with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. What’s even more surprising is that these games are planned to release at the end of this year.

With such a short turnaround from Pokemon Legends Arceus, it’s clear that the games were in deep development at the same time. However, the generation nine games look to be bigger than Pokemon Legends Arceus. Pokemon Legends Arceus featured open areas for players to travel to and from with a hub town to visit elsewhere whereas Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are said to bring the first seamless open world for players to explore in the franchise. With little more known about the generation nine Pokemon games, we’re sure to learn more as the year goes on.

Bayonetta 3

Finally! Bayonetta 3, one of the biggest games set for the Nintendo Switch, is finally set to release this year. The game was first announced way back during the Switch’s first year at The Game Awards in 2017. Since then, Bayonetta 3 has been one of the most hyped and desired games with fans asking where the game was at nearly every Nintendo event throughout the years. Then, finally, Bayonetta 3 reemerged to end a Nintendo Direct late last year with a target release window of this year.

If Bayonetta 3 releases this year, it will have been 7 years between entries in the series, and PlatinumGames is sure to have a plethora of improvements to the Bayonetta formula by taking cues from the games they had released in the years between. From the trailer, we saw last year,

Bayonetta has a new look, as usual, as well as her signature magical abilities. However, a new mechanic also shows that she is now able to summon kaiju like monsters to help in battles such as a dragon and spider kaiju. While we’ve yet to see more since the gameplay reveal, if the game is set to release this year, we should hear about it soon.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Since the original game was released on the Nintendo Wii back in 2010, Xenoblade Chronicles has slowly garnered popularity outside of Japan. Nintendo and Monolith Soft have continued to push the series without fail as the next game in the series Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was announced earlier this year. Not only that, but the game will be coming in just a few short months. Originally targeting a September release date, a few days ago, Nintendo announced that they have actually moved the release date forward and the game is now slated to release in July.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 looks to be a continuation of what the franchise is known for with trailers highlighting massive open areas to explore, a big party of characters to use, and giant mechs. The story also follows two new characters from different warring factions coming together to journey to a sacred land. From the most recent trailer, it also looks like the characters will be able to transform into a mech-like form during battle to help with combat. With only around 3 months until the game officially releases, fans don’t have long to wait to get their hands on Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

First announced during last summer’s Ubisoft Forward, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a sequel to one of the early surprise hits of the Nintendo Switch, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. The game continues the gameplay of the original by being a tactical RPG where characters maneuver around an area during battles. This time around Mario, the Rabbids, and friends are venturing across the galaxy to stop a new evil villain named Cursa.

The game also introduces new characters such as a Rabbid version of Rosalina, a new female Rabbid that doesn’t appear to be a crossover like the other main Rabbids, and the Sparks which are Rabbids mixed with the Lumas from the Mario Galaxy games. Sparks will also be usable in some form during combat. Though Ubisoft and Nintendo haven’t revealed much else since the game was first revealed last year, we are sure to get more information soon.

Splatoon 3

To end our list is the game that finally just got its release date in Splatoon 3. Since the original release on the Wii U in 2015, Splatoon has become one of Nintendo’s biggest multiplayer-focused games outside of Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart. The newest entry in the series looks to add a crazy new campaign that features what looks like a post-apocalyptic world and the return of mammals to the world. Players will also have a small fish companion known as a Smallfry that will help them along the way to take on the new enemies known as Fuzzy Ooze.

The game will also see new maps added to the multiplayer modes along with some classic ones returning. It will also introduce a variety of new weapons for players to use such as the Crab Tank ( a literal walking tank) and Zipcaster which transforms the player themselves. These added weapons are sure to bring a new level of fun and strategy to multiplayer battles. Splatoon 3 is only a few short months away now and is set to release on September 9, 2022.

