I’m a Career Coach – Here’s How Often You Should Actually Be Updating Your LinkedIn Profile

Often we put off the arduous task of updating our resume until it’s necessary – usually when you’re about to start the job hunt or that dream role at your company just opened. But LinkedIn has shifted our mindset in how we update our network on our accomplishments and where we are heading in our careers. Your LinkedIn profile is a powerful tool that puts you in the driver’s seat to build your brand and create a network to help you succeed.

But how often should you be updating your LinkedIn profile?

Your LinkedIn Profile

LinkedIn is a real-time platform giving you the unique opportunity to showcase your accomplishments and personal brand to a broad audience. Your career shouldn’t be static, and neither should your LinkedIn profile. You have the opportunity to grow and develop every single day, and your profile should evolve with you on your journey.

As stated in a LinkedIn article, “Your LinkedIn profile is a professional landing page for you to manage your brand.” You will want to highlight the experiences that have allowed you to reach this place in your career and give your audience a sense of where you are going.

How Often Should I Update My LinkedIn Profile?

Many experts agree that your LinkedIn profile should reflect who you are now. You may be working on new projects, doing meaningful community-driven volunteer work, or adding a certification or skill. All your experience paints a portrait of who you are and allows you to engage with your audience authentically.

Updating your LinkedIn profile at least once per quarter is necessary to keep track of critical projects; if you wait longer, they may be easily forgotten. I recommend reviewing your profile at least monthly to make any necessary tweaks.

Why Should I Update My LinkedIn Profile?

1. Relevant Experience

Your current or recently completed projects are fresh in your mind. Keep them fresh in your network's mind, since they are relevant to what is happening in your industry and other organizations. This can make your background appealing to recruiters seeking new talent.

2. Engagement

Two measures will help you understand how engaged your audience is – profile views and connection requests. Make regular updates and tailor your profile. Monitor engagement as you make tweaks to understand better who your current audience is, and be thoughtful about how to reach your target audience.

3. Growth Mindset

Make it a habit to regularly review and update your LinkedIn profile. This keeps the focus on your career development. While LinkedIn is a powerful tool that enables you to build your professional network and find the next step in your career journey, you need to be intentional about where you are heading and build your brand to get there.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced by FairyGodBoss and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.