11 Uplifting Films To Get You Out of Your Funk

Sometimes we need a pick-me-up. What better way than putting on an uplifting movie to get you out of your bad mood or funk? A popular movie forum discusses this topic and what films will do this very thing. Indeed, many fantastic movies are fun, happy, and guaranteed to lift spirits.

1. Singin' in The Rain (1952)

Singin' in the Rain is one of the most glorious movies and musicals in cinema history and one of the happiest films ever. It tells the story of the difficult transition from silent to sound movies with hilarity, joy, and romance.

The matinee idol, Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly), is smitten with aspiring actress Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds). The two fall in love as Don struggles with making his latest film, primarily due to his co-star Lina Lamont's grating voice. But then Don's best Cosmo (Donald O'Conner) has a genius idea- use Kathy's voice instead.

With its vibrant colors and lively musical numbers, it's impossible not to feel good watching this movie. Singin' in the Rain is a fortified smile-inducer.

2. The Goonies (1985)

The Goonies is a childhood favorite for many and a terrific adventure filled with 1980s nostalgia. The plot involves a group of teens who embark on an adventure searching for pirate treasure in hopes of saving their homes from demolition. But with a ticking clock and the dreaded criminals, the Fratellis, on their trail, the race is on to find One-Eyed Willie's ship of “rich stuff.”

The Goonies is, without a doubt, an enjoyable, adventurous gem of a movie. The memorable characters and script are hilarious; at its heart, it's a tale of friendship, faith, and overcoming the odds. Goonies never say die, and I say The Goonies is always good enough to brighten any day.

3. School of Rock (2003)

If you're looking for an equally hilarious and inspirational movie, look no further than School of Rock. Jack Black brings his distinctive qualities to this comedy as a man who pretends to be a substitute teacher and ends up forming a band with his students.

The film blends humor and heart seamlessly as the ways in which the students learn about music and themselves make for a laugh-out-loud and heartwarming movie. The joy that music brings and the importance of self-confidence are on full display with one-of-a-kind moments that only Jack Black can deliver.

4. Enchanted (2007)

Enchanted is a joyful, beautiful film that can cheer up even the grumpiest person. That is very much the point of the main character Giselle (Amy Adams). This woman is magically transported from the animated, idealistic world of Andalasia and into the very real, harsher world of New York City. Giselle's endlessly hopeful ways, belief in happily ever after, and sunny demeanor enchants everyone she meets, even the cynical single father Robert (Patrick Dempsey).

The lovely thing about Enchanted is that as Robert grows less cynical, Giselle becomes more grounded, showcasing that life is not perfect, but we can still believe in happy endings. It's a bright, optimistic, funny film that feels like a big hug. And I dare anyone not to smile during the songs, especially the lively “That's How You Know.”

5. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

A romantic comedy is one of the best kinds of films to lift one's spirits. And My Big Fat Greek Wedding is simply one of the sweetest and funniest. The story is about a shy waitress who loves her very loud and overbearing family but longs for more independence and to find love. That journey for Toula is a beautiful one as she comes into her own and becomes engaged to an incredible man.

There's just one hiccup — he's not Greek. And trying to find common ground and acceptance proves to be challenging. The romance and cultural clashes create an entertaining, sweet, and heartwarming delight.

6. It Happened to Jane (1959)

For the classic film lover who needs a pick me up, there's no one more capable of lifting the spirits than the effervescent Doris Day. In this underrated and heartfelt jewel, which co-stars Jack Lemmon, Jane Osgood (Day) is a widow trying to run her own lobster company and be a loving mother. When a railroad company hinders her ability to run her business, she goes up against “the meanest man in the world” with the assistance of a smitten reporter and her lifelong friend George (Lemmon).

This movie is rich with small-town Americana charm and moments that look like a Norman Rockwell painting. The chemistry between Day and Lemmon is lovely, and the story about community spirit and belief in one's self against a titan is wholesome and inspiring.

7. A Knight's Tale (2001)

One of Heath Ledger's finest films is this medieval comedy with a modern edge and a whole lot of heart. In the movie, Ledger plays William, a squire who poses as a knight to compete in a lancing tournament and change his destiny. Through adversity and hard work, William competes valiantly. But it's only a matter of time until the truth comes out.

A Knight's Tale is just pure fun. The medieval setting with modern anachronisms is an inspired choice. And the soundtrack, which includes Queen, David Bowie, AC/DC, Thin Lizzy, Eric Clapton, and WAR, is fantastic. We all love stories akin to David and Goliath, and A Knight's Tale is an upbeat film that makes us want to reach for the stars.

8. Center Stage (2000)

Some movies make even the shyest and least coordinated of us want to get up and dance. One may not think a film about the prestigious New York Ballet Academy is one of them. But the reality is that Center Stage, which centers on a group of young students, does just that.

How their school and social lives intermix and clash and the pressures it takes to be a dancer bring up serious topics. But the film handles them with sensitivity and realism without sacrificing the light and lively atmosphere, nor how dance can bring adulterated fun and joy into a humdrum world. This film is a surefire serotonin boost.

9. The Rookie (2002)

The Rookie is undoubtedly one of the most inspiring films on this list, especially because it is based on a true story. Jim Morris once had dreams of playing professionally, but injuries prevented him.

Now a happily married father, teacher, and baseball coach, he promises to try out if his team makes the playoffs. When they do, he surprises everyone, including himself, with his impressive fastball that catapulted him to the MLB at 39 years of age.

The Rookie is an unabashedly inspirational and feel-good family film that shows us that it's never too late to fulfill our dreams.

10. Akeelah and The Bee (2006)

Like Taylor Swift sings, “Hey kids, spelling is fun.” Though this song bears no relation to the movie, Akeelah and the Bee does prove that the magic of words is fun and intoxicating. This uplifting and moving film follows 11-year-old Akeelah (Keke Palmer), a girl who is the best speller in her school and wants nothing more than to compete in the national spelling bee. Defying her mother (Angela Bassett), she enlists the help of a professor (Laurence Fishburne) with whom she forms a father/daughter bond.

Akeelah and the Bee is a poignant and funny look at kids from various backgrounds who all find common ground. It's a refreshing film because it depicts kids who desire to learn and improve themselves and adults who willingly admit their wrongdoings and learn to show support. You'll feel uplifted and undoubtedly stirred by the film's end.

11. It Could Happen to You (1994)

It Could Happen to You is a vastly underrated rom-com about two people who truly have hearts of gold and those who wish to tarnish what they find with each other. Charlie (Nicolas Cage) is a cop who agrees to split his lottery ticket winnings with a down-on-her-luck waitress in lieu of a tip.

When he wins, he keeps his word, angering his greedy wife and changing their lives. Loosely inspired by a true story, It Could Happen to You is a modern-day fairy tale that proves that good, kind, and generous people exist even when it feels like they don't. Winning the jackpot never was sweeter.

