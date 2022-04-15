155 Uplifting Self-Care Quotes for Mental Health

Self-care is one of the most important things you can do in your daily routine to maximize your inner peace, increase your confidence and productivity, and improve your relationships. Still, as with so many aspects of life, it can be easier said than done. Using positive quotes helps you remember to make caring for yourself a priority, so you're living the best version of yourself instead of putting yourself through the wringer to accomplish your goals.

30 Self-Care Quotes To Remind You of The Importance Of Taking Care of Yourself

“The relationship you have with yourself will determine what your relationships with others will be like.” – Akiroq Brost

“Be kinder to yourself. And then let your kindness flood the world.” – Pema Chodron

“How we care for ourselves gives our brain messages that shape our self-worth so we must care for ourselves in every way, every day.” – Sam Owen

“You only have one life to live. Make sure it's yours.” – Eleanor Brownn

“I found in my research that the biggest reason people aren't more self-compassionate is that they are afraid they'll become self-indulgent. They believe self-criticism is what keeps them in line. Most people have gotten it wrong because our culture says being hard on yourself is the way to be.” – Kristen Neff

“Too many people overvalue what they are not and undervalue what they are.” – Malcolm S. Forbes

“An empty lantern provides no light. Self-care is the fuel that allows your light to shine brightly.” – Unknown

“You can't really be present for the people in your life if you aren't taking care of yourself.” – Kerry Washington

“For those of you who struggle with guilt regarding self-care, answer this question: What greater gift can you give to those you love than your own wholeness?” – Shannon Tanner

“If you want to help her, you need to help yourself first. No one serves their friends by grinding themselves into dust on the altar of compassion.” – Seanan McGuire

“Harmony begins within. If we are to influence the world around us, even in minor ways, the real work begins inside and emanates outwards.” – Gudjon Bergmann

“Life's too short to spend it at war with yourself.” – Unknown

“By taking care of myself, I have so much more to offer the world than I do when I am running on empty.” – Ali Washington

“Respect, Love, and Value yourself. Always remember to be good to yourself by taking care of yourself. Make yourself a priority and know that it's okay. Don't feel guilty for loving yourself first! You're just as important as anybody else.” – Stephanie Lahart

“Our soul is like a soft and gentle flower; it needs to be nurtured, cared for, tended to, with sufficient sunlight, fresh air, and freedom to bloom into its most precious and beautiful form. This, my friend, is self-love.” – Miya Yamanouchi

“I believe that self-care is a daily practice that should involve your interests, needs, and preferences. And it should have room to evolve with you over time.” – Portia Jackson-Preston

“Learning self-care is like building your own lifeboat, plank by plank. Once you've got your boat, you'll still be rocked by the waves of life, but you'll have a feeling of safety, and stability that means you can pick other people up on your way.” – Nadia Narain

“Caring for your body, mind, and spirit is your greatest and grandest responsibility. It's about listening to the needs of your soul and then honoring them.” – Kristi Ling

“People who love themselves come across as very loving, generous and kind; they express their self-confidence through humility, forgiveness, and inclusiveness.” – Sanaya Roman

“Choose, every day, to forgive yourself. You are human, flawed, and most of all worthy of love.” – Alison Malee

“When you recognize and reflect on even one good thing about yourself, you are building a bridge to a place of kindness and caring.” – Sharon Salzberg

“Acknowledge, accept, and honor that you deserve your own deepest compassion and love.” – Nanette Mathews

“Do something nice for you. Because you deserve it.” – Unknown

“Doing something nice for myself is not selfish.” – Christine Morgan

“Self-care is not a waste of time. Self-care makes your use of time more sustainable.” – Jackie Viramontez

“Self-care is never selfish, but it may feel that way when you live a frenzied life.” – Arthur P. Ciaramicoli

“We must take care of our minds because we cannot benefit from beauty when our brains are missing.” – Euripides

“Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare.” – Audre Lorde

“Exactly what are you wanting to teach your children? How to love and care for themselves, or how to neglect and abandon themselves? Self-sacrifice is NOT setting a good example.” – Miya Yamanouchi

“Love yourself enough to set boundaries. Your time and energy are precious. You get to choose how you use it. You teach people how to treat you by deciding what you will and won't accept.” – Anna Taylor

“It's okay to take time for yourself. We give so much of ourselves to others, and we need to be fueled both physically and mentally. If we are in balance, it helps us in all our interactions.” – Faith Hill

“You are worth the quiet moment. You are worth the deeper breaths, and you are worth the time it takes to slow down, be still, and rest.” – Morgan Harper Nichols

“Be kind. Be patient. Be generous. Be accepting. Be all of these things to yourself. That is where it begins” – Seed & Song

“Be kind to your body, gentle with your mind, and patient with your heart. Stay true to your spirit, cherish your soul and never doubt yourself. You are still becoming, my love, and there is no one more deserving of the nurturing grace of your love.” – Becca Lee

“Honoring your own boundaries is the clearest message to others to honor them, too.” – Gina Greenlee, Postcards and Pearls: Life Lessons from Solo Moments on the Road

“Setting boundaries is a way of caring for myself. It doesn't make me mean, selfish, or uncaring because I don't do things your way. I care about me too.” – Christine Morgan

“A person who is humble would never be abusive or selfish; so don't abuse yourself or withhold self-love or self-care.” – Bryant McGill, Simple Reminders: Inspiration for Living Your Best Life

“Self-care is so much more than a beauty regimen or an external thing you do. It has to start within your heart to know what you need to navigate your life. A pedicure doesn't last, but meditating every day does.” – Carrie-Anne Moss

“To accept ourselves as we are means to value our imperfections as much as our perfections.” – Sandra Bierig

“Remember that failure is an event, not a person.” – Zig Ziglar

“Within you, there is a stillness and a sanctuary to which you can retreat at any time and be yourself.” – Hermann Hesse

“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.” – Maya Angelou

“For me, recovery and self-care are inextricably connected. My recovery from abuse, addiction, and a suicide attempt required dump truck loads of self-care.” – Steve Austin

“Lighten up on yourself. No one is perfect. Gently accept your humanness.” – Deborah Day

“Those who think they have not time for bodily exercise will sooner or later have to find time for illness.” – Edward Stanley

“Self-care sometimes is doing the things that will make your next 2 hours difficult, but your next ten years easier.” – Em.x.thoughts

“When the body forces you to STOP, it's saying, hey buddy, you've gone too far.” – Jacqueline Escolme

“Self-care has become a new priority – the revelation that it's perfectly permissible to listen to your body and do what it needs.” – Frances Ryan

“You don't have to love yourself in muttered whispers while loving everyone else with a megaphone.” – Jasmine Farrell

“When the well's dry, we know the worth of water.” – Benjamin Franklin

“Take care of your body. It's the only place you have to live.” – Jim Rohn

"Take care of your body. It's the only place you have to live." – Jim Rohn

"I want to be as healthy as I possibly can be. I just want to make sure that I do everything to take care of myself." – Kriti Kharbanda

“Bathing is a basic need, but it doesn't have to be a forgettable moment in your routine.” – Amy Leigh Mercree

“Self-care is a deliberate choice to gift yourself with people, places, things, events, and opportunities that recharge our personal battery and promote whole health: body, mind, and spirit.” – Laurie Buchanan, PhD

“Gard the doors of your temple, do not let anyone pollute it with their mess.” – Patricio Telman Chincocolo

“The only person who can pull me down is myself, and I'm not going to let myself pull me down anymore.” – C. Joybell C.

“The key is not to prioritize what's on your schedule, but to schedule your priorities.” – Stephen Covey

“Stop what you are doing. Go outside and breathe. The world will not end if you take ten minutes for yourself.” – Fawn Germer

“When you do something noble and beautiful and nobody notices, do not be sad. For the sun every morning is a beautiful spectacle, and yet most of the audience still sleeps.” – John Lennon

“Stepping out of the busyness, stopping our endless pursuit of getting somewhere else, is perhaps the most beautiful offering we can make to our spirit.” – Tara Brach

“It's not knowing what to do, it's doing what you know.” – Tony Robbins

“If you feel “burnout” setting in, if you feel demoralized and exhausted, it is best, for the sake of everyone, to withdraw and restore yourself.” – Dalai Lama

“Good well-being leads to good working performance.” – Lailah Gifty Akita

“Though we all make mistakes, don't handicap yourself in difficult tasks; self-sabotage is not a strategy. Sometimes all you need to do is protect yourself from your own self.” – Efrat Cybulkiewicz

“If you do not respect your own wishes, no one else will. You will simply attract people who disrespect you as much as you do.”– Vironika Tugaleva

“Be patient with yourself. Self-growth is tender; it's holy ground. There's no greater investment.” – Stephen Covey

“Invent your world. Surround yourself with people, color, sounds, and work that nourish you.” – Susan Ariel Rainbow Kennedy

“The secret of getting ahead is getting started. The secret to getting started is breaking your overwhelming tasks into small manageable tasks, and then starting on the first one.” – Mark Twain

“Focus on being productive instead of busy.” – Tim Ferriss

“If you don't pay appropriate attention to what has your attention, it will take more of your attention than it deserves.” – David Allen

“ Action is the foundational key to all success .” – Pablo Picasso

“Productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and focused effort.” – Paul J. Meyer

“The best way out is always through.” – Robert Frost

“You don't need a new plan for next year. You need a commitment.” – Seth Godin

“Until we can manage time, we can manage nothing else.” – Peter Drucker

“If you spend too much time thinking about a thing, you'll never get it done.” – Bruce Lee

“Once you have mastered time, you will understand how true it is that most people overestimate what they can accomplish in a year and underestimate what they can achieve in a decade!” – Tony Robbins

“Don't wait. The time will never be just right.” – Napoleon Hill

“It is not enough to be busy…. The question is: What are we busy about?” – Henry David Thoreau

“There's a tendency to mistake preparation for productivity. You can prepare all you want, but if you never roll the dice, you'll never be successful.” – Shia LaBeouf

“When you have to make a choice and don't make it, that in itself is a choice.” – William James

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. As with all matters of the heart, you'll know when you find it.” – Steve Jobs

“Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers, you cannot be successful or happy.” – Norman Vincent Peale

“Simplicity boils down to two steps: Identify the essential. Eliminate the rest.” – Leo Babauta

“If you have time to whine, then you have time to find a solution.” – Dee Dee Artner

“When you waste a moment, you have killed it in a sense, squandering an irreplaceable opportunity. But when you use the moment properly, filling it with purpose and productivity, it lives on forever.” – Menachem Mendel Schneerson

“Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration. The rest of us just get up and go to work.” – Stephen King

“Time is not refundable; use it with intention.” – Unknown

“The key to productivity is to rotate your avoidance techniques.” – Shannon Wheeler

“Starve your distraction and feed your focus.” – Unknown

“Reflect on what you do in a day. You may have never realized how some simple, harmless activities rob you of precious time.” – Vivek Naik

“Start by doing what is necessary, then do what's possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible.” – Saint Francis of Assisi

“Time is an equal opportunity employer. Each human being has exactly the same number of hours and minutes in a day.” – Denis Waitley

“He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.” – Muhammad Ali

“To think is easy. To act is difficult. To act as one thinks is the most difficult.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

“When we truly need to do is often what we most feel like avoiding.” – David Allen

“One of the great challenges of our age, in which the tools of our productivity are also the tools of our leisure, is to figure out how to make more useful those moments of procrastination when we're idling in front of our computer screens.” – Joshua Foer

“You don't have to see the whole staircase; just take the first step.” Martin Luther King

“You don't get paid for the hour. You get paid for the value you bring to the hour.” – Jim Rohn

“Take time to deliberate, but when the time for action has arrived, stop thinking and go in.” – Napoleon Bonaparte

“While one person hesitates because he feels inferior, the other is busy making mistakes and becoming superior.” – Henry C. Link

“What looks like multitasking is really switching back and forth between multiple tasks, which reduces productivity and increases mistakes by up to 50 percent.” – Susan Cain

“Productivity is the deliberate, strategic investment of your time, talent, intelligence, energy, resources, and opportunities in a manner calculated to move you measurably closer to meaningful goals.” – Dan S. Kennedy

“The really happy people are those who have broken the chains of procrastination, those who find satisfaction in doing the job at hand. They're full of eagerness, zest, productivity. You can be, too.” – Norman Vincent Peale

“The three great essentials to achieve anything worthwhile are hard work, stick-to-itiveness, and common sense.” – Thomas Edison

“If you want an easy job to seem mighty hard, just keep putting it off.” – Richard Miller

“Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence.” – Calvin Coolidge

“Position yourself to succeed by doing the other things in your life that rejuvenate you. Exhaustion affects your quality and productivity.” – Jeff VanderMeer

“If you want something done, give it to a busy man.” – Preston Sturges

“Grab a coffee. Journal your intentions. Get to work. Create miracles.”– Elyse Santilli