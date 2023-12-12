Sitting Pretty: U.S. Dealers House 2.5 Million Cars Amid Inventory Surge
If you're in the market for a new car, then you'll be happy to know that you have around 2.5 million options that are sitting on US dealer lots. This is good news for consumers looking to snag a good deal, but bad news for dealers who are beginning to panic at the sight of unsold inventory.
November Surge and December Expectations
According to Cox Automotive, new-vehicle inventory in the US soared by an additional 100,000 units in November, pushing the total count to the impressive 2.5 million mark. As December began, automakers found themselves sitting on approximately a 70-day supply of vehicles.
This surge represents a substantial gain of nearly 890,000 vehicles compared to the same period last year, marking dealers' fullest new vehicle inventories since early 2021.
From Drought to Deluge: The Inventory Rollercoaster
Before the COVID-19 pandemic cast its long shadow over the automotive world, the US auto industry maintained a historical inventory range of roughly 3 million to 4 million vehicles.
But then, the onset of the pandemic caused a dramatic decline in inventory levels, falling to less than 1 million vehicles in the spring of 2021. This sharp drop was a result of car sales consistently outpacing production, and it was made worse by supply disruptions and shortages stemming from the pandemic.
The industry remained in this drought-like state for over a year, with dealers anxiously awaiting the return of inventory. Finally, the summer of 2022 marked the beginning of a steady inventory recovery.
2023: Accelerating the Recovery
The year 2023 has seen a big increase in the pace of production recovery, and it looks like there will be a promising future for both automakers and prospective buyers.
All seven automakers reporting monthly US sales experienced an uptick in their days' supply over the past month, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center.
Among these automakers, Ford Motor Co. boasts the highest supply of days, while Subaru of America holds the lowest.
As automakers continue their efforts to replenish inventories, consumers can expect increased choices and potentially more favorable purchasing conditions in the coming months.
The automotive industry's rollercoaster journey through the pandemic's impact on inventory has taken an optimistic turn, providing a ray of hope for those in search of their next ride.
