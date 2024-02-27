Where To Be In 2024: 27 US Cities for an Epic Eclipse Viewing

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible from 13 U.S. states. It starts in Texas and draws a narrow path over Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Small parts of Michigan and Tennessee are also along this path.

Wherever you’re planning to be for this celestial event, you must use eclipse safety glasses throughout the partial and total phases of the eclipse to protect your vision.

Eagle Pass, Texas

Eagle Pass is the first city in the U.S. where the April 2024 totality occurs. If you head to this location, you’ll be the first to experience it in the country. You can also participate in The Texas 57 South Music Fest, which takes place on April 5 and 7. The eclipse totality starts at 1:27 p.m. CDT and lasts 4:24 minutes.

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio is on the edge of the path of totality, so the city’s downtown will not experience totality. However, if you go to Lake Austin Spa Resort, you can enjoy a Cosmic Garden Party along with the total eclipse. The eclipse totality starts at 1:33 p.m. CDT and lasts 2:03 minutes.

Dallas, Texas

There are many locations in Dallas where you can have a blast during the eclipse. The city hosts events for astronomy enthusiasts at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. It will also organize a lunchtime watching event downtown with live music, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and, most importantly, complimentary eclipse glasses. The eclipse totality starts at 1:40 p.m. CDT and lasts 3:51 minutes.

Poteau, Oklahoma

If you’re not up for huge crowds and going to a major city, you can pick a smaller location to view the eclipse. While Poteau, Oklahoma, hasn’t yet announced any official plans or celebrations, you can still view this once-in-a-lifetime celestial event if you're in the area. The eclipse totality starts at 1:48 p.m. CDT and lasts 1:22 minutes.

Little Rock, Arkansas

If you’re in Little Rock or want to go there for the eclipse, you can make your trip an outdoor adventure with beautiful spring flora and fauna. Go to one of many of the Arkansas State Parks, like the Cossatot River State Park or the Pinnacle Mountain State Park. The eclipse totality starts at 1:51 p.m. CDT and lasts 2:20 minutes.

Hot Springs, Arkansas

Like Little Rock, Hot Springs also encourages would-be eclipse watchers to stay in nature as they take in almost four minutes of eclipse totality. The Spa City invites you to Hot Springs National Park to take advantage of its natural beauty, hiking and biking opportunities, and delicious food offerings. The eclipse totality starts at 1:49 p.m. CDT and lasts 3:37 minutes.

Russellville, Arkansas

Russellville is offering special eclipse merchandise. The city hosts NASA in Depot Park for an eclipse presentation as part of its Moon Over Main event on April 6. It also hosts an all-day live music and viewing event at the Russellville Soccer Complex on April 8. The eclipse totality starts at 1:50 p.m. CDT and lasts 4:12 minutes.

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

If you’re near Cape Girardeau on April 8 and want a more subdued watching party for this special event, Southwest Missouri State University is hosting a community watch event at River Campus. The city also hosts a free event at the Sportsplex, including music, kids activities, and giveaways. The eclipse totality starts at 1:58 p.m. CDT and lasts 4:06 minutes.

Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Calling itself the best spot to view the eclipse in Missouri, Poplar Bluff is planning a host of events for April 8, including a 5K solar sprint and a viewing party at Keener Springs. The town also has many eclipse-related library events planned throughout March. The eclipse totality starts at 1:56 p.m. CDT and lasts 4:08 minutes.

Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois, was left and center during the 2017 partial solar eclipse and is one of the spots that also get to experience totality during this year’s eclipse. As such, calling itself the “Eclipse Crossroads of America” is a legitimate boast. The town plans an Eclipse Festival for April 8 with music and an eclipse-con for Southern Illinois University students. The eclipse totality starts at 1:59 p.m. CDT and lasts 4:08 minutes.

Centralia, Illinois

While Centralia hasn’t finished preparations for the April 2024 eclipse, the city has already ordered eclipse-viewing glasses to welcome visitors from neighboring areas that will not experience totality. If you’re headed to Centralia, you’re in good hands. The eclipse totality starts at 2:00 p.m. CDT and lasts 2:44 minutes.

Paducah, Kentucky

Paducah, Kentucky, is one of the few places in the state that will experience totality. The city is hosting an “X Marks the Spot: Paducah Eclipse Festival” on April 7-8. If Paducah sounds like a good spot, you can also visit free viewing spots in the area, like Kolb Park, Stuart Nelson Park, or Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park. The eclipse totality starts at 2:00 p.m. CDT and lasts 1:31 minutes.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis prizes itself as the “Eclipse Capital of the Midwest.” Indy is planning a weekend-long watching party that will include city-wide viewing gatherings, films, games, and eclipse-related events, including hosting NASA at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The eclipse totality starts at 3:06 p.m. EDT and lasts 3:49 minutes.

Vincennes, Indiana

Boasting the “longest darkness in the state,” Vincennes, Indiana, encourages tourists to visit the Knox County Visitors & Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce to find historic attractions and local hot spots to visit during the eclipse weekend. The eclipse totality starts at 3:02 p.m. EDT and lasts 4:05 minutes.

Evansville, Indiana

Evansville is holding a community-wide event on April 8. It includes music festivals, a downtown viewing party, and various eclipse-themed events throughout the city. It doesn’t sound like you’d be bored if you went to Evansville to check out Nature’s Greatest Sight at Wesselman Park or the Black Hole Sun Festival. The eclipse totality starts at 2:02 p.m. CDT and lasts 3:03 minutes.

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland has prepared an eclipse party for the whole family. The city welcomes everyone, including four-legged friends, to the “center of the universe.” Astronomy geeks will get their fill of science programming at NASA’s Glenn Research Center and the Great Lakes Science Center. The eclipse totality starts at 3:13 p.m. EDT and lasts 3:49 minutes.

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo and northwest Ohio last witnessed a solar eclipse in 1806. The city is gearing up to party with eclipse-branded merchandise from local businesses. Several local businesses are also holding viewing events, which will undoubtedly benefit the city and its small businesses. The eclipse totality starts at 3:12 p.m. EDT and lasts 1:53 minutes.

Lima, Ohio

Lima has planned events for the entire eclipse weekend, including the Delphos Eclipse Celebration, which starts on April 5 and continues until April 8. On the day, the city holds viewing parties at Schoonover Observatory, Faith Christian Church, and Allen County Airport, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The eclipse totality starts at 3:09 p.m. EDT and lasts 3:51 minutes.

Erie, Pennsylvania

Erie is the only major city in Pennsylvania in the path of totality, so if crowds aren’t your thing, you should head somewhere else. Nevertheless, if you’ve always wanted to see Erie, April 8 is your best bet for a host of events throughout the city. The Eerie Zoo, Mercyhurst University, Frontier Park, and the Erie Land Lighthouse are all planning events. The eclipse totality starts at 3:16 p.m. EDT and lasts 3:40 minutes.

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo is excitedly counting down to April 8. The city has lots of events planned for the eclipse day. Viewing parties will happen in venues like Buffalo Harbor State Park, The Buffalo Zoo, Knox Farm State Park, and the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium. The eclipse totality starts at 3:18 p.m. EDT and lasts 3:45 minutes.

Niagara Falls, New York

NASA plans to offer programming throughout Niagara Falls. The city is also planning events at the Aquarium of Niagara, the Niagara Falls State Park, and the Niagara Power Vista, including a fireworks show on the evening of April 8 in downtown Niagara Falls. The eclipse totality starts at 3:18 p.m. EDT and lasts 3:31 minutes.

Rochester, New York

National Geographic has named Rochester one of the best cities to watch the 2024 eclipse. The city only has one venue available on its events page for April 8 so far, but given how many events it has already planned for that weekend, that will likely change soon. The eclipse totality starts at 3:20 p.m. EDT and lasts 3:39 minutes.

Burlington, Vermont

Burlington is holding the Obscura Burlington to celebrate being in the path of totality. The city has many viewing venues like Battery Park, Roosevelt Park, and Waterfront Park. In the days leading to April 8, it will also hold public info sessions and “totality talks” to discuss the implications of the big eclipse. The eclipse totality starts at 3:26 p.m. EDT and lasts 3:15 minutes.

Waterbury, Vermont

If you live in Connecticut or Boston, Waterbury is the closest town with a spectacular view of the April eclipse by interstate. Since the eclipse is happening during the maple sugaring season, businesses in the industry will offer events combining the eclipse with sugar on snow. Waterbury is a great option if you’re ready for a different experience than what you’d get in a major city. The eclipse totality starts at 3:27 p.m. EDT and lasts 2:24 minutes.

Northern New Hampshire

Several locations in northern New Hampshire will hold viewing parties and other celebrations to honor the first eclipse to cross the state since 1959. Cranmore Mountain Resort and Mount Washington Observatory will organize viewing parties, and if you’re visiting over the weekend, consider attending the North Conway Chili Cookoff on April 7. The eclipse totality starts at approximately 3:28 p.m. EDT and lasts 3:14 minutes.

Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

If you’re a history buff, you’ll want to combine your passion with over three minutes of totality viewing in Bretton Woods. The town was the site of the United Nations Monetary and Financial Conference that established the World Bank and the Monetary Fund in 1944. The White Mountain National Forest surrounds Bretton Woods and will welcome you with beautiful sights. Besides, the town is in the path of totality. The eclipse totality starts at 3:29 p.m. EDT and lasts 43 seconds.

Houlton, Maine

Houlton and its neighboring areas have designated eclipse viewing areas as Star Parks. They include the best eclipse spots, like Limestone, Presque Isle, and Mars Hill. The Victorian town is still working on its complete event line-up for the eclipse but promises you won’t be disappointed should you visit. The eclipse totality starts at 3:32 p.m. EDT and lasts 3:18 minutes.