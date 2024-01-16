Brunch for the Win: The Best US Cities for Weekend Brunching

Even though breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, only about 35% of Americans ate breakfast every single day in 2022. However, nearly 62% of people eat breakfast on the weekends.

Going out for a morning brunch or breakfast has become an American staple every weekend across the country. People spend part of their weeks figuring out where to grab breakfast with their friends and family each week, with some going out every weekend for an early meal.

Whether the phenomenon of American brunch is playing a part in that, or the freedom from school and work allows families to stop and take a break, breakfast is meant for the weekends, and it seems that brunch will survive another year in some of the best cities across the United States.

What's for Brunch?

Brunch has roots in the grand English breakfasts that would happen before a major hunt. Now, we can expect brunch to happen most weekends, starting anywhere from early in the morning to about 3 p.m. It is generally understood to be somewhere within the late morning, stretching into the early afternoon.

Brunch foods span a range of choices. It can include traditional breakfast choices like bacon and eggs and fruit, burgers, fries, salads, and seafood. It's also not unusual to see lighter cocktails on the menu, such as mimosas, Bloody Mary's, or wine spritzers.

Brunch is popular for many reasons. Some people just don't like eating too early and would rather have their first meal later in the morning.

“I am a huge brunch lover! I am definitely one of those people who loves breakfast food but has zero appetite when I first wake up in the morning,” says Cara Campbell, with the Gourmet Bon Vivant blog. “Brunch is ideal for me because my appetite gets a couple of hours to wake up, and I still get to enjoy all those luxurious breakfast foods. I also love going out for brunch. I think restaurants have gotten incredibly creative with their menus as brunch has become more popular. It's so fun to grab some friends and try out new places and dishes in any city.”

Finding the Best Brunch Cities

According to a Lawn Starter survey, New York City, N.Y., gets the nod as the best city for brunch.

There are a lot of brunch restaurants in the Big Apple, with many of them offering entertainment during the meal. The fun gets flamboyant at places that offer drag shows for brunch!

San Francisco takes the second spot on the list. Brunchers like the availability of places where they can have their favorite meal. They also like the quality of the food in the city.

Chicago is third on the list of favorite brunch cities. The Windy City has plenty of brunch restaurants available, and diners appreciate the many events offered with the meals throughout Chi-Town.

The Mile-High City of Denver ranks fourth on the Lawn Starter list, while Miami comes in just behind at fifth.

Although Charleston, isn't in the top five, Karen Kelly, a freelance food writer from Seasonal Cravings, says it's one of her favorite places.

“We always enjoy going out for brunch, especially for those special occasions. It seems like such a long, leisurely thing to do during the day, and allows us extra time to visit with friends and families. Some of our best family memories are having brunch out in Charleston at 82 Queen, complete with she-crab soup and mimosas.”

Nashville, Tenn., is number 33 on the list, and Natasha Newton from Natasha's Southern Flavor has been to a lot of the different brunch places in the city.

Nashville, Tennessee is a wonderful city to go for brunch and mimosas. Nashville is known as Music City, and many brunch spots have live music, and that's fun! The Hampton Social and Kitchen Notes are both great but there's many more.”

Brunch is popular across the globe, as well. Monica Fish, frequent traveler and founder of Planner at Heart, loves brunch in the Cayman Islands.

“Brunch in the culinary capital of The Caribbean is an island-wide institution, not just a meal,” she says. “From casual to over the top in all the best ways, if you're planning a trip to Grand Cayman, make sure to save Sunday to savor all delicious offerings, a culinary reflection of the 142 nationalities of the island's residents. For an experience you'll talk about for years, enjoy brunch at Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa or The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa.”

Brunch as a Social Event

One trend in the brunch industry is the brunch club. This is a group of people who meet for brunch regularly. The group may also function as a book club, blogging club, or seniors having a morning out.

The Lawn Starter survey lists these cities as those with the most brunch clubs: New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, and Dallas.

Many faith communities also sponsor brunch clubs, particularly for their senior members, who may not get out and about as often. This social interaction helps them maintain their physical and mental health. Some places even offer gospel brunches, so people can get their church time in while eating a plate of pancakes!

Brunch used to be perceived as the realm of preppy students and their mothers. However, it has become a popular weekend ritual among many classes of people across cultures.

