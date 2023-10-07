Are You Fooled? 15 US ‘Facts’ That Aren’t True at All

Thanks to media and mass hysteria, our society falls for anything they read or see, maybe not anything. Still, a majority of people believe the “news” that wafts through the media. People who don't live in the U.S.—even those who do— may think the country operates as a Christian Nation or that English is the official language, but those are fiction, not facts. What other widespread tales are fiction? Members of a popular online forum share their favorite misconceptions about the USA.

1. What an Eagle Sounds Like

The sound effect used in movies for bald eagle cries is the cry of a red-tailed hawk. One user shared they thought they had eagles living in their backyard because they heard the cries. They were surprised to discover they were hosting hawks instead.

2. Turkey Was Eaten At The First Thanksgiving

Turkey wasn't eaten during the first Thanksgiving; the Pilgrims dined on eel. Eels don't favor cold weather, so they rolled up into coils, making capturing them easier for colonists than other animals. Plus, their long life span let them swim for miles and months without tiring, so they were available in most Northeast locations.

3. You Can't Walk Outside

A common misconception is constant gunfire prevents U.S. residents from going outside and leaving their homes. A respondent notes that their friend overseas worries about their safety when they go out into the world. They are nervous they have to avoid constant bullets shooting through the air.

4. It's The Most Obese Country

World Population Review records The Cook Islands, Nauru, Samoa, and Tonga as the top four obese countries in the world. The U.S. clocks in as the 12th most obese country in the world, yet millions still think the U.S. fosters the highest level of obesity.

A European person stated they expected to see many obese people when they visited but found out Americans looked exactly like Europeans on average.

5. If You Don't Have Money, You Can't Receive Emergency Medical Attention

Of course, you receive emergency medical attention if you don't have a lot of money! The insurance company or hospital will bill you an exorbitant amount of money that follows you around daily after your treatment. Medics don't approach you with credit card readers despite what some think.

6. The U.S. Is Founded on Christianity

The United States was founded on the principle that residents can practice any religion without government interference. Though some people may feel the nation is Christian because it is the most popular faith in the country, the USA has no specific religion it was founded on.

7. It's Illegal To Make a Firearm

Did you know you can legally use a 3D printer to make a gun, but selling it is illegal? Many people living outside the U.S. think making firearms will land you in jail or with a fine, but that isn't the case. Just don't try to sell the weapons without a license.

8. Everyone Owns a Firearm

We hear a constant onslaught of mass shootings and crimes orchestrated with a firearm on the news. Yet, the majority of U.S. citizens do not own a gun. The media craze causes people in the U.S.—and not— to think everyone in the U.S. has and needs a weapon to assimilate into society.

9. They Use The Wrong Sports Titles

“Soccer is a nickname for association football, and the term originated in England. Football is actually an umbrella class of foot-based games, including association, American, and rugby. I literally just learned this in the last six months and think about it way too much,” one sports enthusiast shares.

10. You Must Wait 24 Hours To Report Someone Missing

This is a myth. You don't have to wait any amount of time to report a missing person, no matter their age. My cousin went missing in 2018, and the police noted her disappearance when they didn't find her in her room the next morning.

11. When Cops Don't Read Miranda Rights, The Convicted Can Get Out of Punishment

The Miranda Rights—the saying an arresting officer reads those in custody— are as follows, “You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. You have a right to an attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, one will be appointed for you.” Movies and media perpetrate a false belief that you can get out of your prison sentence if your Miranda Rights aren't spoken to you. That is not true, but if the rights remain unspoken, what the suspect says can't be used against them in most cases.

12. George Washington Had Wooden Teeth

I hate to break your childhood image of little George Washington frolicking around on a farm with a bad wig and wooden teeth, but his chompers weren't actual wood. In fact, the teeth elementary school teachers informed us that wood was actually a medley of human and animal bones and elephant and walrus ivory.

13. English Is The Official Language

The U.S. does not regulate one specific language. The most commonly spoken language is English, but citizens, residents, and guests can speak any language they choose. People in the U.S. speak and sign over 350 languages, according to USA.gov.

14. Anything About Christopher Columbus

I asked the six-year-old I babysit if her school taught her about Christopher Columbus, and to the dismay of so many, she replied yes. The sailor did not, in fact, discover America; Native Americans were already on the land before he arrived, yet he gets the majority of the credit.

15. The U.S. Is A Democracy

Several million people regard the United States as a democracy, but it is a constitutional federal republic, considering the legal system operates under the laws and bills stated in The Constitution.

