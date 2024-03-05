32 US Foods Banned in Other Countries

There are plenty of foods that are available for purchase in the U.S. but can’t be obtained in other countries, especially in the EU. If you want to know which American foods are banned in other countries, here are 32 items you won’t get hold of in specific areas of the world.

Farm Raised Salmon

While salmon is seen as a healthy food and can be beneficial for heart health, farm-raised salmon can pose a risk to your health, as salmon in farms are fed chemicals and GMO food, including grains, dioxins, and PCBs, which have the potential to cause cancer. These chemicals are fed to the fish to give them the pink color of wild salmon. As a result, farm-raised salmon are banned in Australia and New Zealand.

Skittles

While Skittles are a common candy in the US, they contain Yellow 5 and Yellow 6, which can have some adverse effects. In a study conducted by the American Society for Experimental NeuroTherapuetics, they found that these artificial colorings have the potential to cause hyperactivity in children, as well as studies on rats that show Yellow 6 causing tumors.

As a result, these artificial colors are banned in quite a few European countries.

Maraschino Cherries

As delicious as Maraschino Cherries may be, they contain the artificial coloring Red 40. There are a large number of people who are allergic to this particular dye, not to mention it may cause certain cancers. Predominantly found in Maraschino Cherries, it can also be found in Grenadine and Cherry Pie mix. This dye is banned in many European countries, such as Norway, Finland, and the UK.

Mountain Dew

While this neon drink is incredibly popular in the US, it contains a dangerous ingredient: brominated vegetable oil. This ingredient is flame-retardant and, in some rare cases, can cause lesions, memory loss, and nerve problems. As a result, Europe and Japan banned this ingredient in all food and drink.

Wheat Thins

Wheat Thins are a staple in many households but are banned in the UK, Japan, and parts of Europe. Wheat Thins contain BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene), which can have harmful side effects on the consumer. While there is a minimal amount of research on BHT's effects, these countries have banned it due to its potential carcinogenic properties.

Little Debbie Swiss Rolls

An iconic item that many look forward to eating, Little Debbie Swiss Rolls are banned in Austria and Norway for having Red 40 and Yellow 5 dyes. Other countries in the EU must carry a warning label on any item with these dyes in them so consumers are aware of the potential risk.

Twinkies

Like Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, Twinkies are another treat banned in Austria, Norway, and Finland for carrying Red 40 and Yellow 5 dyes. Unfortunately, these dyes are found in many confectionary items, especially those aimed at children whom these dyes predominantly affect.

Instant Stuffing

Instant Stuffing is banned in the UK, Japan, and other regions. This food carries the popular preservatives BHA and BHT, which have raised a couple of red flags for potentially having carcinogenic properties and their ability to hinder blood clotting. Plus, homemade stuffing just tastes better.

Coffee Mate Creamer

While Coffee Mate Creamer may be the perfect ingredient for your cup of Joe, it, unfortunately, contains hydrogenated oils, which is a component in the creamer that contains a bucket load of trans fats. If you consume an excess of these fats, it puts you at risk for diabetes, heart disease, and, in recent research, Alzheimer's.

US Pork

Ractopamine is a beta-agonist often fed to pigs to increase body mass while reducing fat levels. This is not a great hormone for humans to have in their bodies, as it can cause tachycardia, tremors, headaches, and more. As a result, US pork is banned in 160 countries worldwide.

Pre-Packaged Ground Beef

You may be familiar with hearing that Ground Beef looks like pink slime. This sounds gross as it is, but the side effects of consuming it can be harmful. Pink slime is an additive used to reduce overall fat. As a result, the meat is exposed to ammonia or citric acid, which aren’t fit for human consumption. Due to the risks of pre-packaged ground beef, it is banned in Canada and the European Union.

US Milk

It doesn’t happen as frequently, but some dairy farms still use rBST, a hormone used to increase milk production. This can cause mastitis in cows, which can cause contamination of the milk with pus and antibiotics. As a result, US milk is banned in many countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, and the EU.

Froot Loops

Froot Loops contain a bucket load of artificial dyes to make it as colorful as it is- and yes, the same goes for Fruity Pebbles. The dye included in Froot Loops can cause nerve-cell development delays, so you won't find it on the shelf in Norway, England, or France.

Corn

American Corn is banned in quite a few countries in the world. Like quite a few food items in the US, corn is also GMO. It’s been genetically modified to be resistant to ringspot, which, when consumed by humans, can have devastating side effects. These side effects include multiple organ damage, congenital disabilities, and tumors.

Boxed Mac and Cheese

As with quite a few foods on this list, Kraft Mac and Cheese are banned due to the addition of food dyes. Kraft Mac and Cheese contains Yellow 5 and 6 and is banned in Austria, Norway, and other EU countries for the cancer risk.

Papaya

Like corn, Papaya is also banned for the same reason. While it’s resistant to ringspot virus, the effects on humans after consistent consumption is a huge risk and is also banned in many countries in the world.

Bread

Not all bread products from the US are banned, and it only applies to bread made using the chemical Potassium Bromate. This chemical has been linked to cancer, kidney damage, and damage to the nervous system.

Sugar Cane

Banned in the EU, sugar cane is treated with Atrazine. While this herbicide can have a lot of helpful uses, it comes with side effects such as congenital disabilities, muscle degeneration, and reproductive tumors.

Chewing Gum

While some countries have banned chewing gum in the name of environmental safety, it’s also banned in many countries for the usage of BHA. While it’s a preservative to keep food from going bad, it has been known to cause cancer in rats.

Artificial Blueberries

While artificial blueberries may look nice, the side effects it can cause are significantly less so. The blue dye used to create the blueberry color is derived from petroleum. Consumption can lead to nerve-cell degeneration and cancer. The blue dye is banned in Norway, Austria, and other EU countries.

Rice

Rice contains a surprising ingredient: arsenic. This pesticide is a well-known carcinogenic and can be quite dangerous to children as it slows brain development. While rice isn’t quite banned, it is on a watchlist in the EU.

Cheese

Like milk, cheese also contains rBGH, a synthetic hormone injected into cows to increase milk production. Not only can this lead to mastitis in cows, but it also has carcinogenic properties, increasing the risk of colorectal, breast, and prostate cancer. US cheese is banned in 30 countries.

Processed Meat

While processed meat is known for being generally unhealthy, this isn’t why it’s banned in the EU. These processed meats are often cured in sodium nitrate, a preservative linked to different types of cancer. Don’t panic; you’ll still be able to get your hands on some processed meats in the EU.

Pillsbury Biscuits

Pillsbury Biscuits are banned in multiple countries for using trans fats like cottonseed and soybean oil. Due to their adverse effects on health, they are banned in Austria and Norway.

Chlorinated Chicken

Some US chickens are washed in chlorine to kill off bacteria and are occasionally fed arsenic to make their skin pinker and give the cutlets a fresher appearance. Both chlorine and arsenic can have adverse effects on your health if over-consumed.

Stevia

Like most artificial sweeteners, Stevia was banned from the start of production in the EU. When it was banned, there wasn’t much research to suggest that it was harmful, but studies in the UK have concluded Stevia comes along with an increased risk of male infertility and cancer.

High Fructose Syrup

High-fructose corn syrup is found in many foods across the US and is made purely of sugar and fructose. As a result, it can cause some pretty detrimental health issues, including obesity and diabetes. Some countries in the EU have restricted the use of the syrup, while others have banned it outright.

Frozen Dinners

Azodicarbonamide is often found in frozen dinners and other household staples, like bread and pasta. It’s a dangerous chemical used to bleach flour and foamed plastic. Tests were carried out and found that this chemical can induce asthma, and as a result, it is banned in the UK, Australia, and a majority of the EU.

Instant Mashed Potatoes

Like instant stuffing, instant mashed potatoes also carry BHT and BHA preservatives, so they're off the shelves in the UK and Japan. Also similar to instant stuffing, homemade mashed potatoes are better than anything made from a box.

Chocolate Milk

While chocolate milk tastes great, some brands use a seaweed called carrageenan. This ingredient can cause inflammation, heart disease, and even Alzheimer’s. As a result of studies confirming these effects, the EU has banned it.

Frosted Flakes

Unfortunately, this iconic cereal isn’t legal to sell in other countries thanks to its use of BHT preservatives. While the FDA believes this preservative is fine to consume in small quantities, European countries have decided to ban it entirely.

Gatorade

Gatorade is banned in quite a few EU and UK countries due to the use of Yellow 5 and 6, artificial food colorings. After scientific research was released showing these dyes can be harmful to children, the EU quickly acted and banned them altogether.