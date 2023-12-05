U.S., Israel Scamble to Deal with Fallout From Hamas Attack Document

U.S. and Israeli officials both said they are continuing to assess the ramifications of a new 40-page report that Israel had detailed information about the devastating attack on October 7.

“All of these questions, we're going to have to get to the bottom of it after the war,” Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer told ABC’s This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos on Dec. 3.

Dermer said he had been unaware of the intelligence about Hamas' plans until it was published in The New York Times.

The translated document did not set a date for the attack, but The Times pointed out that it described a methodical assault designed to overwhelm the fortifications around the Gaza Strip, take over Israeli cities and storm key military bases.

Israeli Officials: Plan Too Difficult To Carry Out

“Hamas followed the blueprint with shocking precision,” Ronen Bergman and report for The Times. “The document called for a barrage of rockets at the outset of the attack, drones to knock out the security cameras and automated machine guns along the border, and gunmen to pour into Israel en masse in paragliders, on motorcycles and on foot — all of which happened on Oct. 7.”

According to the report, military and intelligence officials reportedly dismissed the plan as aspirational and too difficult for Hamas to carry out.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, in a separate This Week appearance on Dec. 3, said that there are no indications that … the United States intelligence community had any knowledge of that [Hamas planning] document beforehand or any visibility into it.”

In a separate interview on Meet the Press, Kirby was asked whether the U.S. intelligence community should have had access to the document.

“Intelligence is a mosaic and sometimes you know you can fashion things together and get a pretty good picture,” Kirby said Sunday. “Other times, you know that there’s pieces of the puzzle that are missing.”

Israel restarted combat operations on Dec. 1 after a weeklong truce in Gaza.

War Resumes; Fate of Remaining Hostages Uncertain

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the conflict resumed again because Hamas had violated the temporary truce and didn’t meet “its obligation to release all of the women hostages … and has launched rockets at Israeli citizens.”

More than 15,500 people have been confirmed killed in Gaza since the start of the conflict, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Kirby told Stephanopoulos that the United States believed that about 140 people, including eight Americans, are still being held by Hamas.

Two Americans were released as part of the truce. They were 4-year-old American-Israeli citizen Abigail Idan, whose parents were killed in the Hamas attack, and Liat Atzili, a mother of three young adult children who was taken from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Her husband is still being held by Hamas.