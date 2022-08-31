U.S. Life Expectancy Is Lowest in Decades

The U.S. has taken another significant hit to the life expectancy numbers after a historic drop in 2020.

Shortened Lifespans

According to the CDC, life expectancy at birth has dropped by nearly a year between 2020 and 2021. Life expectancy has fallen to 76.1 years, the lowest it has been since 1996. It is also the largest 2 year decline in a century.

Don't Do Drugs Kids

Drugs have played a huge role in the life expectancy drop. In 2021, drugs were the cause of death for around 190,000 people. Deaths from unintentional injuries-of which half are due to drug overdoses-were the second-leading cause of death in life expectancy.

American Indians Are Disproportionately Affected

The life expectancy of American Indian and Alaska Native people has plunged by almost 2 years between 2020 and 2021. At 65.2, the life expectancy in 2021 for Natives was equal to the overall U.S. life expectancy in 1944.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.