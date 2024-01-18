Useful Tips To Complete Season 16 in Fallout 76

A big part of what keeps players returning for more Fallout 76 every few months is the ever-changing seasonal journey. It's usually not a significant change, with the same-old daily and weekly tasks rotating throughout the year. However, the unique rewards, which follow a similar theme to an overarching story for the season, help entice people to play each day for unlockables. Here are a few valuable tips to help you complete Season 16 in Fallout 76!

How To Complete Season 16 in Fallout 76

To complete Season 16 in Fallout 76, you must earn S.C.O.R.E. Points by completing daily and weekly activities. These usually revolve around crafting specific items, looting scrap, taking down certain monsters, and participating in public and world events. The more you complete, the quicker and higher you progress up the scoreboard. Once you reach the end, there's usually a large reward in the form of unique cosmetics or construction sets for your C.A.M.P.

Focus On Your Daily Tasks

Your daily tasks, of course, switch out every 24 hours. It's plenty of time to complete every task, which you can usually finish in a single session. Some, like taking a picture of a Super Mutant and crippling a Super Mutant's arm, can be tackled simultaneously.

These dailies provide varying rewards, usually around 250 S.C.O.R.E. Points, with the Gold Star: Complete a Daily Challenge (0/6) providing 1,000 Points daily. It's definitely worthwhile to go at least six.

Here are a few sample dailies to give you an idea of what you can expect:

Claim a Workshop

Kill a Super Mutant

Complete a Daily Operation

Scrap Steel

Chip Away at Weekly Tasks

Then, you have the weekly tasks. These reward 1,000 S.C.O.R.E. Points per objective, with 1,500 for the Complete a Gold Star Daily Challenge (0/3). You'll note these are a little larger in scope like Claim a Workshop (0/3), instead of requiring you to claim a single workshop on the map.

You'll want to monitor and slowly chip away at your weekly tasks. I like to focus on tackling at least one daily or contributing to each objective a bit per play session.

Join Public Events

While many of the objectives you must tackle each day and week typically revolve around open-world tasks, like taking down specific creatures or gathering certain resources, a few involve participating in events. Some of these even overlap. Plus, public events provide fantastic rewards and experience points to help you level, which makes everything in the game easier.

A few personal favorites include:

Breach and Clear

Uranium Fever

A Colossal Problem

Scorched Earth

Radiation Rumble

But if you want to tackle public events, learn the mechanics and objectives. There's nothing worse than a player who refuses to help complete objectives and stands idly by soaking up XP while everyone else does the work.

Group up in Public Teams

As someone who often plays solo, I find myself grouping up with entirely random players in Fallout 76 more often than not. The Public Teams allow you to earn additional experience, gain useful stat buffs, and better rewards when tackling certain events or objectives. It's a fantastic way to explore Appalachia and interact with the world and community.

But more so, it makes completing your daily and weekly S.C.O.R.E. tasks easier, especially if you find a group working on them together.

Working through Fallout 76‘s Season 16 isn't overly challenging but requires persistence and commitment!