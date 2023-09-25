Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show Appearance Revealed With Help From Surprise Guest

It's time to Pop Ya Collar as Usher is set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The 44-year-old performer will take the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, for the iconic halftime show during the biggest NFL game of the year on February 11.

Suprise Help From Kim Kardashian

Taking to Twitter (I refuse to call it X), Usher announced the upcoming gig with some help from Kim Kardashian, who urgently called the artist to tell him about his headlining spot at the halftime show.

Usher said: “It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before.”

“Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon.”

Usher's 2024 performance, although his first as the main act, will be his second time performing at the Super Bowl. He has previously appeared alongside The Black Eyed Peas when the group topped the halftime bill at the big game back in 2011.

Last year, Rihanna headlined the annual halftime show, revealing that she was pregnant with her second child with her partner rapper A$AP Rocky mid-performance.

Peers Call Usher “Ultimate Artist”

JAY-Z, whose Roc Nation company is producing the halftime show for the fifth year, said: “Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he's been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul.”

“His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can't wait to see the magic,” added the 53-year-old rapper, who has previously collaborated with Usher on the tracks Anything, Best Thing, and Hot Tottie.

Super Bowl LVIII airs live on CBS on February 11, 2024.

Source: People