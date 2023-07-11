Using the Cross Border Xpress For Mexico Travel

When traveling to and from Mexico by air, look no further than the pedestrian bridge that connects the United States and Mexico. It’s called Cross Border Xpress (CBX), and it’s one of the most efficient and economical ways for airline passengers to cross the border into Mexico. The bridge spans 390 feet and allows travelers on their way to most Mexican destinations ease of travel in and out of the country. This is done near the Otay Mesa border crossing in the San Diego area.

About Cross Border Xpress

Cross Border Xpress is an aesthetically pleasing airport terminal with Free Wifi that features indoor and outdoor seating and services such as car rentals and currency exchange. Food options include recognizable names such as Starbucks and Wetzels Pretzels. While waiting for a friend to pick me up upon my return, I could enjoy the outdoor food truck area, with two to three trucks operating simultaneously.

As CBX itself is not an actual airport, all luggage needs to be taken with the passenger until inside the Tijuana airport. Some carts can be rented for this purpose, however. When returning to the U.S., all items are screened through a metal detector before exiting CBX.

Crossing Requirements

There are some important policies to follow and documents to complete to use Cross Border Xpress to the Tijuana airport.

It is only for ticketed airline passengers; therefore, no one desiring to cross on foot without a boarding pass in Tijuana will not be permitted.

You must have a separate CBX ticket (ranging from $20 to $50 per person each way), which can usually be purchased while booking your flight.

A valid passport. Real IDS will not work.

A complete Federal Migratory Form (FMM) link and appropriate fees (if staying longer than seven days) for entry into Mexico.

Upon return to the United States, any foreigner or non-U.S. legal resident must also complete and prepay the 1-94 permit if they travel more than 25 miles from the border or stay more than 30 days. That form can also be completed on the website.

Advantages of Using the CBX

In planning my trip to Mexico City, I researched pricing options directly from San Diego and Tijuana. In looking at flights Aeromexico, Viva Aerobus, or Volaris—the three main Mexican airlines, it was significantly cheaper to fly directly from the Tijuana airport. CBX estimates the cost savings can be up to 50% over other Southern California airports. Additionally, I could book the CBX ticket during the booking process with the airline, so it was all-inclusive.

Jennifer Brawn Gittings, of San Diego, used Cross Border Xpress for a family Spring Break trip to Puerta Vallarta. In pricing out travel options, she found flights from Tijuana which would save over $1000, versus leaving from San Diego. She heard about CBX from a friend, which made the decision easier, even when factoring in the cost of an Uber to get there.

“CBX is a bit of a drive, but the facility itself is clean and easy to navigate,” she says. “Our kids loved that there was a sign mid-bridge that indicated the border – they stood with one foot in the U.S. and one foot in Mexico!” In addition to those who live in San Diego and have easy access to use Cross Border Xpress, residents outside of the area discover how much cheaper it is to use the Tijuana airport. Gittings’s mom and nephew joined them on their trip and drove down from the Bay Area for their flight from the Tijuana airport.

Getting to the Cross Border Xpress

Cross Border Xpress is located near the Otay Mesa border crossing between the U.S. and Mexico, approximately 20 miles from downtown San Diego. There are many options for getting there, including from other areas of California and beyond.

The CBX shuttle offers daily trips from all over Southern California, Las Vegas, and Phoenix through partner transit companies. From downtown San Diego, the shuttle picks up at the Santa Fe Depot train station, making for a connection with Amtrak routes.



From the San Diego International Airport, passengers can use rideshare directly from the airport or utilize the MTS transit busses or the San Diego Trolley to get further south. The CBX shuttle also has a route from the San Ysidro Transit Center, which connects with the Trolley. This would be one of the most budget-friendly options.



Parking options – CBX also offers on-site parking for passengers in a variety of locations—ranging from $15 to $33, depending on location. Any of the lots can be reserved online, except for the street parking, based on availability. There is also a valet parking option.

As someone who has picked up passengers many times at Cross Border Xpress, it is easy to do so. The traffic enforcement professionals keep the traffic flowing and running efficiently for everyone. There is also a cell phone waiting area and plenty of other streets to wait for passenger pickups.

Special Tickets and Services

In addition to the regular one-way and round-trip tickets purchased during airline booking or separately, there are other special passes, Unaccompanied Teen and CBX Assisted Pass.

When teens ages 13 to 18 are traveling without an adult, the teen is assigned a CBX Ambassador who aids them with crossing. This would include the documentation process and escorting them to their boarding gate or to their parent or guardian upon arrival at CBX. There is more information about the Unaccompanied Teen ticket and application here.

The CBX Assisted Pass appoints a CBX Ambassador to assist their assigned traveler in the crossing process. The Ambassador can perform a variety of tasks, including documentation and luggage. This is a great option for seniors traveling alone or mothers with young children alone.

Immense Growth and the Future

In 2020, the facility added more than 6,000 square feet of space for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection within the terminal. This renovation increased the booths from four to eight double-sided kiosks, making for 16 total inspection lanes. Another addition in this area was enhanced biometric facial comparison technology as a way to increase and streamline security screenings.

When the bridge opened in 2015, it handled about 4.9 million passengers per year, a number that doubled by 2021, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. It also notes that more than 30 percent of travelers coming through the Tijuana airport use the bridge.

Traveling, especially to another country, can be stressful enough without the hassle of long border waits. CBX is efficient and effective and should be included in the booking process for those who fly in or out of the Tijuana airport. The cost savings on flights make it worth the extra fees and allow extra money for more margaritas, souvenirs, and tacos. Plus, you can rarely say you've walked a bridge connecting two countries.