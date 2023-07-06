Utah National Parks: 10 Amazing Things To Do

Comprising over 840,000 acres of federally protected natural wonders, Utah’s five national parks offer visitors a glimpse of some of the most stunning and unique landscapes in the world.

Are you a thrill-seeker? Nothing matches the adrenaline rush of rappelling down canyon walls or trekking through narrow slot canyons. Are you traveling with young children? Opt for one of many short and accessible hikes which still offer stunning views of towering red rock formations. The iconic rock formations of Utah’s Mighty Five took millions of years to form, but most visitors are on a much more limited timeline to explore them!

Make the most of your time in Utah’s national parks by choosing from these featured outdoor activities.

Utah National Parks: The Highlights Reel

Explore The Iconic Delicate Arch at Arches National Park

Arches National Park is home to some of the most breathtaking natural wonders in the world, including over 2,000 of the park’s namesake red rock arches.

The 65-foot freestanding Delicate Arch, which sits perched on the edge of a sandstone bowl, is the most famous arch in the park.

To get an up-close view of it, visitors can hike a 3-mile round-trip trail. This trail, rated moderate, takes about 2-3 hours to complete, but the views are absolutely worth it! Along the way, hikers will take in views of the surrounding red rock formations and canyons.

Alternatively, see the Delicate Arch at a distance from the Lower Delicate Arch Viewpoint, which is level and wheelchair accessible. The trip to this viewpoint takes under 15 minutes, so it’s easy to fit into even the busiest day of exploration.

Take a Family-Friendly Hike To See Landscape Arch at Arches National Park

If the moderate hike to Delicate Arch is too ambitious for your travel group, venture to Landscape Arch instead. It's another standout among the many impressive arches that give Arches National Park its name.

Measuring 290 feet from base to base, it is one of the longest natural arches in the world.

The hike to get an up-close view of the arch is rated as easy, so every visitor should be sure to put this trek on their itinerary. The 1.6-mile round-trip trail takes 30-45 minutes and is a great activity for families with kids.

Go Off-Roading at The Needles in Canyonlands National Park

If you’re looking for an adrenaline-pumping adventure, The Needles district in Canyonlands National Park is the place to be.

This area is famous for its towering sandstone spires and rock formations, but thrill seekers will want to opt for off-roading through the backcountry on a 4×4 vehicle or mountain bike.

The Elephant Hill Trail is a challenging and scenic route that takes visitors through some of the park’s most stunning landscapes. Packed with steep grades and tight turns, it is not for the faint of heart! For those who can brave the demanding roads (and the primitive toilets), the views and the thrill of the ride are well worth it.

Plan ahead: Day-use and overnight travel on Elephant Hill Trail requires a permit, and permit reservations can be competitive.

Experience The Thrill of Rafting at Island in The Sky in Canyonlands National Park

Canyonlands National Park is divided into four districts; the Island in the Sky district is known as the most accessible, with access to stunning and expansive views.

However, many visitors don’t know it’s also a great place for rafting. The meandering waters of the Colorado and Green Rivers meet at the southernmost tip of Island in the Sky, providing a thrilling and unforgettable rafting experience.

The rapids can range from mild to wild, so adventure-seekers with all experience levels can give this adventure a shot. When the waters are gentle, be sure to take the opportunity to look up and around at the red rock canyon views that surround the river.

Enjoy The Unique Hiking Adventure of The Narrows in Zion National Park

When visiting any of Utah’s Mighty Five, breathtaking views are a given. However, no list of unforgettable things to do in the Utah national parks is complete without The Narrows.

This slot canyon is famous for its stunning beauty and singular hiking adventure. The hike involves walking through the Virgin River, which flows through the narrow canyon walls, creating a sense of intimacy with the surrounding rock formations.

Make no mistake – you will get wet on this hike, as there is no trail. But the memories made are sure to last long after your socks dry.

The hike can be challenging, requiring hikers to trek through cold waters and over slippery rocks, but the experience is one-of-a-kind, offering stunning views of the towering walls and crystal-clear water.

Don’t forget your camera– you’ll want to look back on these views for years to come.

Experience The Thrill of Canyoneering in Zion National Park

For thrill-seekers looking for an adventure, canyoneering in Zion National Park is a must.

Adrenaline junkies may be familiar with the term, but if not, you’ll be excited to learn that canyoneering involves rappelling down steep canyon walls, jumping into pools of water, and navigating through narrow slot canyons.

Many guided tours in Zion offer canyoneering experiences for all skill levels, making it accessible to seasoned explorers and enthusiastic newbies. Canyoneering is a great way to explore the hidden corners of Zion National Park and get up close and personal with its iconic red rock formations and canyons.

Don’t forget to get a canyoneering permit before setting out. These trips are popular, and permits for some canyons are available only on a lottery basis.

Appreciate Incredible Wildlife Viewing on The Grand Wash Hike in Capitol Reef National Park

Capitol Reef National Park is a hidden gem in the Utah National Parks system, but savvy travelers will put this park and its Grand Wash hike on their must-do list.

This 4.4-mile round-trip trail takes visitors through a narrow canyon. The trail offers views of towering cliffs, colorful rock formations, and unique geologic features. However, what truly sets this trail apart is its abundance of wildlife.

Hikers may be lucky enough to spot Bighorn sheep foraging along the sheer canyon walls and can hope to catch a glimpse of Mule deer, Golden eagles, Plateau lizards, and more. The awe-inspiring opportunity to witness these animals in their natural habitat is a truly unforgettable experience.

Stargazing at Bryce Canyon National Park

Any of the five national parks in Utah would be a fantastic spot for stargazing. But based on my experience, Bryce Canyon is hard to beat for seeing what the heavens offer.

Why are the stars so much brighter in Utah? According to VisitUtah.com, “Of the vast amount of certified International Dark Sky Parks and Communities that are part of a catalog of the finest dark skies in the world, the highest concentration are in Utah.”

I saw this firsthand when my family visited Bryce Canyon on a clear night during a new moon. When the sun went down, it was like someone flipped a switch and turned on the heavens.

It was surreal to know that I was looking up at the same sky I see every night in Ohio, but somehow it was like I was seeing it for the first time. It turns out that all of the light pollution from our houses, street lights, and other light sources in a more populated area dramatically limits what we can see in the night sky.

It was one of the more awe-inspiring experiences of my life.

The next time you go to Bryce Canyon or any of the Big 5 Utah national parks, just know that the real show starts after dark.

Go Horseback Riding in Capitol Reef National Park

If you’re looking for a unique way to explore Capitol Reef National Park, consider going on a horseback ride.

The park offers guided horseback tours that take visitors through stunning desert landscapes and along the Fremont River. These tours range from one to three hours and suit riders of all skill levels.

Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to see ancient rock art, towering sandstone cliffs, and panoramic views of the park’s rugged terrain.

Riding a horse in Capitol Reef National Park is an unforgettable experience that allows you to connect with nature and immerse yourself in the park’s rich history and culture.

Hike The Rim Trail at Bryce Canyon National Park

Whether you call them hoodoos, fairy chimneys, or tent rocks, Bryce Canyon National Park is famous for its tall, thin spires of red rock. Hike the Rim Trail for an incredible view of these formations.

The trail is approximately 11 miles long if you walk the whole thing, but with plenty of trailheads along the way, hikes as short as just a mile are possible. The trail is well-maintained and relatively easy, making it accessible to hikers of all skill levels.

One of the highlights of the Rim Trail is the opportunity to witness the changing colors of the canyon at different times of the day. The early morning light casts a golden glow on the hoodoos, while the late afternoon sun creates dramatic shadows and highlights. As the sun sets, the canyon takes on a warm, orange hue that is truly breathtaking.

Hikers can stop at various overlooks to take in the scenery and snap photos of the unique landscape. Some popular overlooks include Sunrise Point, Sunset Point, and Inspiration Point. Each offers a different perspective on the canyon, and hikers can spend hours exploring the various trails and viewpoints.