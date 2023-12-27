Vacation Like a Miami Beach Local at This Hidden Gem

A recent survey reveals that travelers are cutting back on spending to save money for 2024 vacations. No matter their age, their priority will be to rest and recharge on a getaway while exploring a destination and all of its culture and cuisine.

With all of those jet setters, 75% of people report being close to the water instantly makes them feel more relaxed. Miami, Florida, delivers everything today’s travelers look for. With 1,000 flights in and out a day, diverse neighborhoods, a melting pot of cultures, and world-class beaches on a nine-mile-long barrier island, it is no wonder the world comes to rejuvenate in its year-round warm weather.

Miami Beach Is More Than South Beach

The music-filled, nightlife-centric South Beach is only one of three neighborhoods in the South Beach area. Once you’re north of 23rd Street, the crowds subside, and visitors will find a leisurely pace and increasingly residential areas.

“South Beach is a busy place pretty much all year,” shares Jason Butler, Founder of My Money Chronicles. “I've been to Miami several times and don't always want to party or be in large crowds. I try to stay north for those trips. During my last visit, I chose to stay in a hotel on 29th and Collins.”

A Hotel Hidden Gem

For travelers looking to experience this vacation spot like a local, Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort on Millionaire’s Row is a true getaway. Previously known as the historic Allison Hotel, this boutique beachfront property is nestled between luxury condo buildings in the residential North Beach neighborhood. With direct access to the powder white sand, turquoise waters, and the nine-mile Miami Beachwalk, guests are steps to the shore and close to attractions.

It goes beyond the reliability of Hilton’s well-known hospitality with amenities and services typically found at higher-end hotels and all-inclusive resorts. Lounging on their stunning private beach under an umbrella or cabana is elevated with bar and restaurant service on the sand.

The property has newly renovated hotel rooms and suites accommodating up to five people. Their 600-square-foot junior suites are perfect for families with 1.5 bathrooms, two queen beds, and a living room area with a sofa bed. The resort offers complimentary 2-hour bicycle rentals at the lower pool, so you can conveniently grab a bike and explore along the Beachwalk. For a more extended adventure, rent one from Citibike, which is only a five-minute walk away.

Explore Along the Beachwalk

While Gen Z and millenials are willing to spend more of their vacation budget on experiences, there’s plenty to do with spending a lot. It is easy to experience Miami Beach like a local; just join them on the BeachWalk.

“The iconic Miami Beach Beachwalk is a seven-mile, scenic pathway that runs parallel to our sandy beaches, providing easy access and uninterrupted views of the magnificent Atlantic Ocean and providing locals and visitors alike with a great space for recreation, exercise, and leisure,” says City of Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

Kick off an adventure at South Pointe Park, the beginning of the BeachWalk and peninsula, with sweeping, panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and Fisher Island. Bike or walk north, stopping at South Beach attractions like The Art Deco Welcome Center to learn about the historic style of hotels still found today on Ocean Drive. Keep an eye out for the colorful art deco-inspired painted lifeguard stands lining the beach, each with its own shape and design.

Explorers who continue north to the Mid-Beach neighborhood will find the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and Eden Roc Miami Beach, two hotels originally designed by MiMo (Miami Modern) master architect Morris Lapidus. Movie buffs can grab a scoop of gelato or sorbet at Fontainebleau’s grab-and-go cafe, Fresh, and walk the historic 20-acre oceanfront resort to find the on-property filming locations of James Bond, Scarface, The Bodyguard, or The Sopranos.

Miami’s Multicultural Food Scene

Approximately half of travelers’ top focus is on food. When travelers plan to make reservations while on their trips, there is widespread interest in eating local and regional cuisine. Miami visitors should pack their appetite for a culinary adventure.

“Miami has so many different cultural experiences to offer that you often feel like you’re abroad,” says Elise Armitage, travel blogger at What The Fab. “It has quite the international food scene that will transport your tastebuds to different countries.”

Many in Miami start their day at an Argentina bakery. Buenos Aires Bakery & Cafe is a local favorite one block from the Beachwalk in North Beach. They offer cases of Argentine baked goods, empanadas, hot breakfast options, and a full coffee bar. Their food is crafted with the same secret family recipes and techniques brought from Argentina in 1972.

Coffee aficionados can’t miss Cachito Coffee and Bakery on the same block. They roast and grind premium coffee beans daily to create some of the best gourmet coffee in Miami Beach. Pop in all day for pastries, cakes, pancakes, omelets, sandwiches, salads, and plant-based options made from scratch.

It’s hard to beat sunset dinner outside at the canal-front Cafe Bernie. Located in the rear of a condo high-rise on iconic Collins Ave, you’ll feel like a Millionaire’s Row resident. With no sign on the street, this local’s secret serves inspired, fresh seasonal meals with warm service. Start with a mango mojito and ahi tuna tartar, and ask about their off-menu special: fresh local pompano fish grilled with a fantastic blend of spices. Don’t pass up the key lime pie at this cozy café for dessert.

Any Time Is a Good Time To Visit Miami

“Miami Beach offers an appealing destination year-round, making it a versatile choice for travelers. In the winter, Miami Beach especially attracts art aficionados from around the world, as the city comes to life with the renowned Art Basel Miami Beach fair at the Miami Beach Convention Center. In the summer, the Miami Spice Restaurant program adds a touch of smart luxury to your experience, allowing you to savor the best of Miami Beach’s culinary scene for a fraction of the cost,” continues Fernandez.

