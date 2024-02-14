25 Little Known Valentine’s Day Facts To Learn for Trivia Night

The time of year to celebrate love and snack on chocolate is here. February is the official month of romance, with Valentine’s Day as a day to shower those closest to you with gifts and affection.

You might be wondering where Valentine's Day came from and why we celebrate it. If you’re a trivia fanatic, these little-known facts will impress your family and friends.

1. There’s More Than One St. Valentine

While most people know that Valentine’s Day is in celebration of St. Valentine, the holiday could be named after two Saints called Valentine. Some believe Valentine was a priest who continued to marry couples after young men were outlawed from getting married. Others theorize that the holiday is named after another Saint Valentine, who was killed for helping Christians escape Roman prisons.

2. A High Court of Love Was Established in the 1400s

Often called the city of love, Paris is a unique city regarding the romantic holiday. In the 1400s in Paris, a High Court of Love was established on Valentine's Day that reviewed love contracts and quarrels by a panel of women judges.

3. The Holiday Originally Started as a Pagan Festival

Before it became known as a celebration of love, Valentine’s Day began as a Pagan festival called Lupercalia in the 6th century B.C. Roman priests would sacrifice animals and slap women with goat’s hide strips covered in blood, which they believed would make them more fertile. Women would then put their names in an urn, and men would draw the names with whom they’d pair off for a year and often marry.

4. 145 Million Valentine’s Day Cards Are Exchanged Every Year

One of the easiest ways to give your sweetheart a heartfelt message is through a Valentine’s Day card. According to Hallmark, 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged yearly. It’s the second largest holiday for exchanging greeting cards after Christmas.

5. 1 in 4 Pet Owners Give Their Pets a Valentine’s Day Gift

They say pets are family. It turns out pets get just as much love for Valentine’s Day as we do. In 2020, Americans reportedly spent $751 million on their furry companions to show appreciation for their pets.

6. Valentine’s Day Was Declared an Official Holiday in 496 A.D.

In 496 A.D., Pope Gelasius I made Valentine’s Day an official holiday as a way to end the Lupercalia festival. This was the first time Valentine’s Day was recognized as an official holiday, a tradition carried on to this day.

7. Verona in Italy Receives Thousands of Letters Every Valentine’s Day

Verona, the city where Shakespeare’s renowned Romeo and Juliet took place, receives thousands of letters every year for Valentine’s Day for Juliet. People write to the heroine for love advice and share their stories of heartbreak, loss, and quarrels with the hope of finding a change of fate.

8. Cupid Was a Greek God

We often see Cupid as a small cherub with a bow and arrow in hand, but before this, Cupid was the Greek God of love named Eros. Eros was a handsome immortal God who used golden arrows to make people fall in love and would play with the emotions of Gods and men.

9. Giving Valentine’s Day Cards Is a Tradition That Began in 1415

Today, handing out Valentine’s Day cards to friends and loved ones is like a right of passage, and it’s one that’s been around for hundreds of years. In 1415, Charles, Duke of Orleans, wrote the first Valentine's Day Card, a love poem for his wife, while he was imprisoned in the Tower of London.

10. Every Year, Billions of Conversation Hearts Are Produced

Candy conversation hearts with sayings like “Soul Mate” and “Be Mine” are classic symbols of Valentine’s Day. The candies are so popular that Necco, the leading manufacturer of conversation hearts, produces 8 billion candies per year.

11. Teachers Get the Most Valentine’s Day Cards

It turns out that being a teacher comes with its perks, especially on a holiday. Teachers receive the most amount of cards than anyone else. After teachers, children, mothers, wives, and then husbands follow.

12. Candy Is the Most Popular Valentine's Gift Item

Are you wondering what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day? You don’t have to splurge too much, as candy is the most popular Valentine’s Day gift consumers spend on.

13. People Didn’t Hand Out Boxes of Candy for Valentine’s Day Until the 19th Century

There are plenty of unique Valentine's Day traditions around the world, and one of the most popular traditions in America is to hand out boxes of candy for Valentine's Day. This well-known tradition didn’t begin until the 19th century. Richard Cadbury started to sell the infamous Cadbury chocolates in a variety box for the holidays, now an essential gift to give loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

14. Valentine’s Day Is the Florist’s Busiest Day of the Year

While you may think Mother’s Day is the busiest day of the year for florists, there is one day of the year that takes the cake. Valentine’s Day takes first place in the number of purchases made.

15. Women Would Send Vinegar Valentines To Unwanted Suitors

In the Victorian Era, women who didn’t like certain suitors who were pursuing them would send vinegar Valentines to them. These cards contained not-so-subtle insults and rejections to discourage the suitors from continuing their advances. Talk about harsh!

16. Jewelry Is One of the Most Expensive Valentine’s Day Gifts

Although not as popular as candy, jewelry is a trendy gift that many people buy for their significant others on Valentine’s Day. In 2022, Americans spent a staggering $6.2 billion on jewelry, compared to $4.1 billion in 2021.

17. More People Are Choosing To Skip Out on the Popular Holiday

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation in 2019, only 51% of Americans planned to celebrate the holiday, down from 55% in 2018. While fewer people plan to celebrate the romantic day, those who are celebrating are spending more money to treat their loved ones.

18. Valentine’s Day Is No Longer a Feast Day

Valentine’s Day was once a Feast Day but was removed from the Christian liturgical calendar. Since there was little information about the saint, the holiday is no longer a Feast Day, but St. Valentine continues to be the patron saint of happy marriages, young people, and love.

19. Men Spend More on the Romantic Holiday Than Women

Regarding spending on Valentine’s Day, men are reportedly more likely to spend more on gifts for their loved ones. Men spend an average of $249 on their partners, while women spend $57 on theirs.

20. Booklets Used To Exist To Help People Write Their Valentine’s Day Cards

Writing the perfect romantic letter for your partner isn’t easy, which is why, in the 19th century, they created booklets to help people write their valentines. The booklets were filled with sayings and texts you could use to write a meaningful message to your sweetheart.

21. Valentine’s Day Is a Popular Day for Millennials To Get Engaged

The romantic holiday is the perfect day to celebrate love, and what better way to celebrate love than with an engagement? For millennials, 43% found Valentine’s Day to be their top choice for a day to propose or get proposed to.

22. Lovebirds Aren’t Just a Popular Term for a Couple in Love

Did you know that lovebirds are actual birds? The term is most popularly used to describe two people in love, but it’s also a name for the Agapornis bird. The Agapornis bird mates for life and even feeds its partner.

23. Different Rose Colors Have Different Meanings

When buying roses for your loved ones, pay attention to the colors you choose. Each rose color has a unique meaning to it. Red roses symbolize romance, pink roses signify new, budding relationships, and yellow roses are a sign of friendship.

24. The Heart Shape Wasn’t Always a Romantic Symbol

Before it became a noteworthy symbol of love, the heart shape signified the core of a human’s memory, where people believed God’s commands were written. Years later, the heart shape became the universal symbol of intimacy.

25. Printed Cards Replaced Written Letters in the 1900s

It wasn’t until the 1900s that printed cards started to replace written letters. Before this, lovers exchanged intimate handwritten notes to show affection and love. Today, cards are the go-to choice for couples to express their feelings to one another.