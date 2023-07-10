Pokémon GO to the Bank: Valuable Pokémon Cards You May Already Own

In the gaming card universe, first edition Pokémon cards are considered incredibly collectible, primarily because of their limited print runs and negligible early adopter base. Many current Pokémon players may have first edition and hologram Pokémon cards stashed out of sight and out of mind.

Online card game site Hearts Land has collected pricing data from the well-respected Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) to create a shortlist of the most valuable first edition Pokémon cards. The estimated values are based on cards considered in mint (GEM-MT10) or near-mint (NM-7) conditions, so valuation mileage may vary if the cards have surface wear, creases, or bends.

If you're ready to claim a possible Pokémon fortune, here are the top ten cards that will make it happen:

Charizard (Holo)

The near-mythical Charizard holographic card is the top spot, with a resale value of at least $181,900 for a copy in gem mint condition. Considered the Holy Grail of first edition Pokémon cards, a copy sold at Goldins's collectible marketplace in 2022 fetched $252,000. Even a near-mint condition (NM 7) copy is estimated at $7,500.

Blastoise (Holo)

In second place is the holographic Blastoise, featuring an estimated gem mint value of $38,600.. A gem mint copy of this water-type Pokémon card sold on eBay for $23,433 in early 2023. A near-mint holographic Blastoise card is also highly collectible, estimated at $1,400.

Chansey (Holo)

According to PSA, a gem mint condition holographic Chansey card has an estimated resale value of $33,000, making it the third most valuable first edition card on the shortlist. A flawless copy of a holographic Chansey card sold for $27,412 on eBay. However, a near-mint grade version is only likely to sell for $350 outside of a competitive auction.

Mewtwo (Holo)

The only legendary Pokémon on this list is the psychic-type holographic Mewtwo, earning fourth overall. A gem mint copy has an estimated value of $20,600. Still, there is a noticeable drop in value for near-mint or lower-grade copies. An NM 7-grade holographic Mewtwo has a PSA valuation of $500.

Venusaur (Holo)

Claiming the fifth spot is the holographic Venusaur, with a gem mint grade evaluation of $20,000. Unlike many other cards on the shortlist, the holographic Venusaur holds much of its value in less-than-mint condition. An NM 7-grade copy can still sell for $1,000 under ideal circumstances. Only the Charizard and Blastoise first edition cards hold more value in near-mint condition.

Clefairy (Holo)

Making the sixth spot with a gem mint evaluation of $15,000 is the holographic Clefairy card. While a gem mint copy may be less collectible in the open market than others, an NM 7-grade holographic Clefairy could resell for at least $500.

Gyrados (Holo)

The holographic Gyarados is the seventh most valuable first edition card, estimated at $12,000 for a copy in gem mint condition. A GEM – MT10 copy of the card sold for $10,101 on eBay in early 2023, and a near-mint copy could earn the seller $375.

Ninetailes (Holo)

Reaching the eighth spot is the holographic Ninetales, which is estimated at $9,700 and is in perfect condition. As with all collectible gaming cards, any imperfections will affect the value, but an NM 7 holographic Ninetales will still fetch $400.

Alakazam (Holo)

The ninth spot belongs to the holographic Alakazam, which could realize $8,200 for a gem mint copy. In contrast, a near-mint copy will likely be priced at $400 in retail. Alakazam is the first card in original Pokémon decks and bears the designation “1/102” in the lower right corner.

Hitmonchan (Holo)

According to PSA, a holographic Hitmonchan in gem mint condition could earn sellers $7,800. However, gem mint copies of the card have sold for as much as $10,200 at auction. An NM 7 graded copy of this card has a value of $350.

How to Identify a Valuable Pokémon Card at Home

Evaluating a first edition Pokémon card at home does call for some basic knowledge of the publisher's methodology. A black ‘Edition 1' logo should be printed on the left side of each character card. For trainer cards, this logo is often at the bottom left corner, while energy cards feature the in the top right corner. First-edition character cards should not contain shadowing around the Pokémon image.

Even if a first-edition holographic card in pristine condition is not part of the collection, there are other ways to determine a more recent card's value. Beginning Pokémon card collectors can also check the rankings of a starter set, from worst to first.

Is It Time to Hold or Fold?

There are generally two paths to consider regarding collectible cards and other memorabilia. If a collector is fortunate enough to possess a rare first edition in authenticated gem mint or near-mint condition, it may be best to consider selling the card at or near the current market value. Motivated buyers are not always easy to find, and a similar offer may not reappear soon.

Some collectors, however, opt to hold onto a valuable Pokémon card in anticipation of a resurgence in Pokémon mania. A highly prized card, even in less pristine condition, could double in value if a new Pokémon-related phenomenon arises, such as the introduction of the augmented reality-based Pokémon GO.

For Pokémon fans familiar with Pokémon ROM, many hacks and fan-created games exist to explore in both virtual and augmented realities.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.