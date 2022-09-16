12 Vampire Movies That’ll Suck the Blood Right Out of You

Do you have a thirst for a vampire film with a great plot and a scare? We got you covered!

Redditor u/ur-mum-lolz asked, “Are there any good Vampire movies? I've watched The Lost Boys (1987) and loved it, but I don't know any other good vampire movies.”

They elaborated, “Preferably more on the horror side. I haven't watched Twilight or Morbius, but I don't think I need to…”

1. What We Do In the Shadows (2014)

What We Do In the Shadows follows the story of three vampires. Viago, Deacon, and Vladislav struggle with the mundane aspects of modern life—paying rent, the chore wheel, and trying to get into nightclubs.

Knowlesdinho added, “It's the best comedy horror since Shaun of the Dead (2004). It treats the genre with respect too.” Left_Welder_9214 agreed, “You're a man of culture, I see. I came here to suggest this.” Another user, Yowser45, announced, “Hahaha. Pure genius gold.”

2. Interview With a Vampire (1994)

Based on Anne Rice's 1976 novel of the same name, Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles is a gothic horror movie and Reddit's number two top-voted pick.

The movie stars Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, Antonio Banderas, and Stephen Rea.

3. Fright Night (1985)

Fright Night is a 1980s cult classic. It follows Charley Brewster (William Ragsdale), who discovers that his next-door neighbor Jerry Dandrige (Chris Sarandon) is a vampire.

No one believes him. So he gets Peter Vincent (Roddy McDowall ), a TV show host who acted in films as a vampire hunter, to help stop Jerry's killing spree.

Eight different Redditors answered with Fright Night, receiving numerous votes and comments about the film's greatness. There is a 2011 remake, but audiences split on its likeability.

4. 30 Days of Night (2007)

30 Days of Night was nominated by nine posters, garnishing several votes. It is a horror movie based on the comic book miniseries of the same name.

It tells the story of an Alaskan town plagued by vampires as it enters into a 30-day-long polar night. 30 Days of Night stars Josh Hartnett and Melissa George.

5. Near Dark (1987)

Eight Redditors posted Near Dark. It's a neo-Western horror film that follows Caleb (Adrian Pasdar) in a small town in Oklahoma.

After an evening with a drifter named Mae (Jenny Wright), she bites his neck and runs off. As the sun rises, she swoops him up with a group of nomadic vampires. However, Caleb refuses to kill, and the plot thickens.

6. Bram Stokers Dracula (1992)

Seven people nominated Bram Stoker's Dracula, and it garnered many votes as a fantastic vampire film. In addition, it's a three-time Academy Award-winning film.

It stars Gary Oldman as Count Dracula, Anthony Hopkins as Professor Abraham Van Helsing, Winona Ryder, and Keanu Reeves.

7. From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

Beau_Buffett expressed, “The closest thing to the Lost Boys is From Dusk Till Dawn.” From Dusk till Dawn is a Quentin Tarantino action horror movie starring himself, George Clooney, Harvey Keitel, Juliette Lewis, and Ernest Liu.

It follows criminal brothers (Clooney and Tarantino) who take a family as hostages (Keitel, Liu, and Lewis) to cross the Mexican border. However, ultimately they find themselves trapped in a saloon frequented by vampires.

8. Blade Trilogy (1998-2004)

The Blade trilogy stars Wesley Snipes as a half-human, half-vampire hybrid. It's loosely based on the Blade comics.

Fourteen individuals posted for Blade and Blade 2. Only a couple volunteered for the trilogy to include the third film. However, the consensus is that Blade 2 is the best of the three.

9. Let the Right One In (2008)

Redditor newgrl nominated,

Let the Right One In (2008) – Swedish: Låt den Rätte Komma In

Let Me In (2010) – American remake.

They stated, “Both are good movies, but I found the Swedish title more atmospheric, quieter, and somehow both sweeter and more horrifying simultaneously than the American version.”

Fourteen Redditors posted this answer, and most agreed that the Swedish version is better.

10. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is the first Iranian vampire Western. It's set in an Iranian ghost town called “Bad City” and follows a lonesome vampire.

Six Redditors posted A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night as their recommendation, receiving several upvotes. The film stars Sheila Vand, Arash Marandi, Marshall Manesh, Mozhan Marnò, and Dominic Rains.

11. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Redditor bananasinpashminas admitted, “My favorite vampire movie. Possibly my favorite film of all time.” ChaosCelebration agreed, “This movie is all vibe, and I AM HERE FOR IT.”

Another user, vilebutvast, shouted, “ONLY LOVERS LEFT ALIVE!! My favorite vampire movie of all time because I'm a sap, and I love how they modernize the idea of vampires. So good!!”

12. Salem's Lot (1979)

OG_wanKENOBI exclaimed, “Salem's Lot from 1979. I can't believe no one's mentioned it!” However, four other Redditors ultimately answered Salem's Lot as their vampire movie favorites.

As a result, the recommendation received numerous votes of approval. The movie is based on Stephen King's 1975 novel of the same name.

