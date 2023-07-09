Breaking Free From Conventional Living: Why Van Lifers Love Life on The Road

Ten years ago, most people wouldn't consider living in a car or van. Nowadays, Instagram and Facebook are filled with pictures and videos of people who prefer to live on the road. Some live in campers, some live in decommissioned school buses, and others outfit cargo vans to suit their living space needs.

It's no secret life on the road has become more and more appealing to single adults and families alike. But why are people selling their brick-and-mortar homes in favor of traveling from place to place? Several van lifers contributed to a popular online forum to explain why they love living on wheels.

1. The Lower Living Expenses

Housing costs skyrocketed in the last five years, and interest rates have continued to climb. Renters and homeowners dedicate about 40% of their total income to their mortgage- excluding other living expenses.

One commenter shared you've only got to cover gasoline and your monthly car payment (if applicable) when living in a van. Of course, you might want to pay for a gym membership so you have access to a shower when you need one. Other than that, your utility bills will be lower since you're using less water, electricity, and gas to power a smaller space.

Some people have even installed solar panels on the roof of their vans to further lower electricity costs.

2. The Freedom

Homeowners everywhere know how difficult it can be to leave your home when it's time to travel. You've got to worry about break-ins, inclement weather, and something going wrong while you're not there to deal with it (raise your hand if you've been personally victimized by a broken sump pump). Some people choose not to bother with travel at all.

If you're living life on wheels, you can drive anywhere you want to go. One commenter shared they never thought they'd be able to travel when they lived in a house. Since selling and living in a van full time, they've been to twenty out of fifty United States.

This lifestyle is especially loved by several remote workers, who can set up shop anywhere.

3. The Community

The nature of living life on wheels means those who do so have ample opportunities to connect with each other. Numerous commenters said they've met such amazing people through their lifestyle and they enjoy meeting up with friends from all over their respective countries. Community support also extends into online spaces like Facebook and Reddit, where everyone can share their tips, tricks, and favorite spots to spend some time in.

4. The Pet-Friendly Lifestyle

If you're an animal lover, you can bring your pets wherever you go, even if you're driving from one state to the next. One person said it was comforting to be there for their pets even while traveling and eliminated the stress and loneliness that sometimes come with constant traveling.

5. Learning New Skills

One commenter stated they loved being able to learn new things from the people they meet on the road or by their own trial and error. Another person agreed, saying they've learned things they never would have had exposure to if they didn't live in a campervan.

6. The Minimalist Lifestyle

There's only so much space in a van, so you can only bring what you really need. According to commenters, cutting down on unnecessary items and clutter leads to a less stressful and more sustainable lifestyle.

7. The Adventure

You never quite know what you're going to get when you wake up in the morning. For some, that can be scary. Others thrive off of the unexpected. Commenters made it very clear that their lifestyle is not for the faint of heart. If you've got a sense of adventure, a drive to explore, and the ability to tackle challenges as they come, you may be able to do life in a van. If not, this may not be for you. And that's okay!

8. The Bragging Rights

Who doesn't want to brag that they can go anywhere, work anywhere, and hang out in their favorite places at the drop of a hat? Someone on the forum stated they loved sharing pictures and videos of their van and travels on social media to entertain their followers. Another person said they found it fun to tell friends and family they woke up in one area, ate lunch and took a nap somewhere else, and got ready for bed in another location miles away.

