Long Island Vegan Bakery Accused of Trying To Pass Dunkin’ as Gluten-Free, Vegan

A vegan bakery in Long Island, New York, went viral this week for all the wrong reasons. After allegedly trying to pass bakery retail chain Dunkin' products as vegan and gluten-free, many have concerns about the reliability of gluten-free labels and vegan businesses.

Suspicious Sprinkles

On February 23rd, Cindysnacks, a vegan marketplace, received an order of donuts from a local vegan bakery, The Savory Fig. Cindysnacks co-owner John Stengel immediately noticed something off when one donut had bright purple frosting and colorful orange and pink sprinkles shaped like D's.

Stengel reached out to The Savory Fig owner Michelle Siriani on Instagram to investigate. However, he was only met with questionable answers. Siriani assured Stengell that the donut was not from Dunkin' but provided no evidence to support her claims other than a picture of the sprinkles she claimed to use.

Cindysnack owners could not confirm whether the sprinkles were vegan from the photo. Worse, an at-home gluten test kit showed the donuts were not safe for anyone with celiac sensitivity.

Fallout for The Savory Fig

After confirming that the donut was loaded with gluten, Cindysnacks owners John and Cindy Stengel took to Instagram to share their experience.

They posted pictures of the donut, messages with The Savory Fig owner, and the gluten-testing process. John and Cindy expressed outrage and assured their customers they would never knowingly serve mislabeled products and cut all ties with The Savory Fig.

After the Instagram post went viral, people bombarded The Savory Fig's social media accounts with furious comments and poor ratings.

One Facebook user left a comment on a now-deleted post saying, “Your actions are disgusting and you should be prosecuted to the fullest extent!” Another shamed the bakery, stating, “My sister has a dairy and egg allergy, if she had one of these donuts thinking they were vegan she would end up hospitalized.”

As of this writing, The Savory Fig has a 1.1 rating on Facebook and has deactivated its Instagram profile.

More Than Just a Stomachache

Many people underestimate how dangerous it is for certain individuals to consume gluten-loaded foods and non-vegan items. This was not an innocent mistake; this was a potentially fatal lie.

Those with egg and dairy allergies can suffer severely or die if they consume these ingredients. For someone with celiac disease or a severe gluten allergy or intolerance, eating gluten causes substantially more issues than a mild stomachache.

Many pointed out on now-deleted Facebook and Instagram posts on the company's accounts, people with these conditions can react to gluten with anaphylaxis, leaky gut syndrome, skin rashes, and a myriad of other problems. In the worst cases, ingesting gluten can lead to hospitalization and even death.

John and Cindy also contacted the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets Division of Food Safety and Inspection and the Department of Health Services in New York Suffolk County.

The Division of Food Safety told TODAY.com, “Ensuring the safety and proper labeling of our food supply is a critical function of the Department, which includes overseeing home processors.” The Division “is conducting a full investigation.”

Whether this was an odd accident or deliberate deception, Siriani's irresponsibility was potentially fatal.