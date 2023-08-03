Vegan Cosmetics Popular on Social Media

According to Mordor Intelligence, the vegan cosmetics market in the United States is a $2.66 billion business, so it's no wonder celebrities are getting into the act with their own cosmetic lines. Easy Vegan Recipes compiled a report on the most popular companies on social media this year.

Mordor estimates the market for vegan cosmetics will grow to $3.7 billion by 2028, and Ethical Elephant reports more than 300 companies are now selling 100% vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics, makeup tools, and skincare products.

Top Three Brands

Florence By Mills is the most popular vegan beauty brand on social media, according to the Easy Vegan Recipes report. Millie Bobby Brown, the British actress known for her role as Eleven in the Netflix show Stranger Things, is the brand’s founder.

The brand boasts 3.3 million followers on Instagram and 3 million on TikTok, making it the most followed account in the top ten. It also has a high engagement rate, averaging 1,151 comments on each Instagram post and a TikTok comment rate of 0.22% comment rate on TikTok.

Actress/singer Selena Gomez owns the next most popular vegan brand: Rare Beauty. This brand has 3.1 million TikTok followers and 3.8 followers on Instagram. The brand averages 74,642 Instagram likes, the highest number on this list.

The third celebrity on the list is also in third place. Ariana Grande’s brand R.E.M. Beauty has 3.2 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. Its 17.77% engagement rate on TikTok tops the list for that statistic.

Other Popular Vegan Cosmetic Brands

e.l.f. Cosmetics is in the number four spot on the list. The company was founded in 2004 and is now sold in stores nationwide and online. The company markets itself as an affordable cruelty-free brand and offers makeup, makeup tools, and skincare. e.l.f. has 6.4 million Instagram followers — the highest number on the list — and 928,000 TikTok followers. The company also has the third-highest TikTok engagement rate at 10.68%.

The fifth company on the list is Haus Labs, owned by actress/singer Lady Gaga. The brand launched on Amazon exclusively but has expanded to Sephora stores in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. It’s still sold at Amazon and on the company’s website. Haus Labs has about 1.5 million followers on TikTok and Instagram and the highest TikTok comments at 0.72%.

Truly Beauty is in sixth place. The brand gained its following partly due to YouTube videos with titles including “How To: Get Bright and Smooth Pits” and “The Most Satisfying TikTok Pimple Popping Compilation.” With these and other attention-getting videos, the company, which focuses on skincare products, has over 2.3 million TikTok followers and the highest number of TikTok likes, at 62 million.

The seventh-place company on the list is Milk Makeup. The cruelty-free brand was founded in 2016 and offers cosmetics and skincare on its website. It has 722,000 followers and the fifth-highest TikTok share rate at 0.07%.

Mecca Max ranks eighth in the study. The Australian company has a 0.18% comments rate on TikTok, which is the second-highest comments rate on this list.

In ninth place, Beauty Bay is an online-only retailer based in the U.K. The brand offers makeup, skincare, makeup tools, haircare, and bath and body products. It released its own brand collection in 2018, which is the best-selling brand on its site. The company has 1.9 million Instagram followers and an engagement rate of 0.13%.

Rounding out the top 10 brands on social media is Pacifica Beauty. This drugstore line is available at retail stores and on its website. The company sells makeup, hair care, skincare, fragrances, and more. The brand also offers beauty, educational, and how-to videos on its social media platforms, with 971,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined.

Vegan beauty brands are seeing sales rise each year, and Mordor reports Gen Z consumers are driving this trend. According to that website, it’s not unreasonable to expect consumers will eventually prefer vegan cosmetics over their non-vegan counterparts.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.