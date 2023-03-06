22 Delicious Vegan Meal Prep Ideas and Recipes

Going plant-based with your diet can help the environment and also have many health benefits. Nowadays, more and more people are going vegan and reaping the benefits.

However, it can be difficult to find vegan recipes that are both delicious and easy to meal prep.

With these healthy meal prep ideas, you'll be able to save time, money, and stress.

Here are the best healthy vegan recipes that you can try out during your next meal prepping session.

Vegan Breakfast Meal Prep

One of the most stressful ways to start your day is to worry about what you'll have for breakfast at the last minute. Having your breakfast meal prepped in advance is an easy way to avoid this. Breakfast meal prepping doesn't need to take a long time either. Most of the following recipes will take less than 15 minutes to prepare.

Steel-cut oats are easy to prepare and also highly customizable to your taste. If you're looking for a quick meal prep that will save you tons of time in the morning, you need to check out this recipe. Prepare a considerable batch of steel-cut oats in advance, and you'll be able to save a few minutes every morning. The best part is that the reheating process only takes 2 minutes!

Tacos are one of the best ways to start your day. Colorful, crunchy, and delicious, tacos are the food that dreams are made out of. However, as good as they taste, the preparation process is usually quite messy and time-consuming… but not anymore. You'll be happy to learn that this recipe shows you how to prepare vegan breakfast tacos that are not only tasty but also extremely meal prep-able. Get your meal prep containers ready as you'll want to stuff them full of these breakfast tacos.

One extremely high-protein vegan food is tofu! This healthy vegan meal is a great substitute for scrambled eggs and can help you get your daily nutrients. It's only seven ingredients, super simple to put together, and takes ten minutes to make. Once you're done cooking a big batch, you can store the tofu scramble for up to three days in your fridge before it starts to taste funny.

Made with delicious tofu and a crispy potato hash, this vegan breakfast burrito is an incredible way to get your day started. While orange juice, cereal, and coffee are good staples in your breakfast, nothing beats having something savory in the morning. These burritos are so good that you'll want to make a whole batch and stuff them in the freezer for future mornings.

Classic oatmeal is good, but there's just something about baked oatmeal that takes the breakfast experience to another level. This recipe includes ingredients that you likely already have in your fridge and lets you make a sheet of baked oatmeal that you can cut up and portion out for the future. Though this is in the breakfast section, you can enjoy this for dessert (with a scoop of vegan banana ice cream) or even pack it as a daytime snack!

Vegan Lunches and Dinner

The cool thing about meal prepping for lunch is that there are so many ways to do it. You can cook everything ahead of time and toss your food into meal prep containers, pre-assemble the ingredients and put them into a slow-cooker when the time comes, or even enlist the help of a skillet to warm up your meal. Whatever the case, you'll find that the following recipes are both delicious and extremely easy to prepare.

This mouth-watering meal prep bowl is not only tasty but also very aesthetic and pretty. Packed into little meal prep containers, this bowl is tangy, savory, zesty, and sweet. The zucchini noodles don't require any cooking and the recipe help you make four portions in under 45 minutes.

Yet another zoodle creation, this crispy sesame tofu recipe is low-carb, vegan, and gluten-free. You can prepare the peanut sauce and the rest of the recipe separately, then separate the two in containers and keep this meal in the fridge for five days. With fiber, proteins, and healthy fats, this meal is all you could ever ask for from such a simple recipe.

You might be shocked to learn that you can actually prepare this recipe in an instant pot. All you have to do is prepare your ingredients, toss them into the instant pot cooker, and press a button. When you come back to check you'll have a full burrito bowl meal waiting for you!

You'll never view salads in the same light after trying this roasted vegetable quinoa bowl. This bowl is so easy to make that you can hardly call it a “recipe.” Nevertheless, it is extremely tasty and also super healthy. Good cold or hot, fresh or packed away for a week, this is truly a versatile meal that will accommodate to your desires.

This recipe by Sweet Peas and Saffron is a perfect way to prep ahead for lunch. Hearty whole wheat spaghetti? Check. Spiralized vegetables and cooked chickpeas? Check. A creamy almond butter sauce that you can store for days? Check! This recipe is also great served cold so you don't need to worry about being near a microwave to enjoy this meal.

When you go to restaurants for spring rolls, they often give you way too many noodles, only a few vegetables, and not nearly enough sauce. Thankfully, the recipe shows you how to make restaurant-quality spring rolls at a fraction of the price and with satisfying proportions. The best part is that you can make as much sauce as you see fit!

Filled with plant-based beyond meat, this baked sweet potato recipe is stuffed with nutrients and calories. Stuffed with avocadoes and topped with cilantro crema, these baked sweet potatoes are zesty, creamy, savory and utterly delicious. Each loaded sweet potato is a meal all by itself, and you can make up to four at a time (and store them in the fridge for future enjoyment).

If there's one recipe that you can probably live off for the rest of your life, it's this one. Featuring a base of rice topped with roasted sweet potatoes, warm black beans, creamy avocado, and caramelized onions, this recipe looks and smells as good as it sounds. These sweet potato bowls take a while to prepare but they're well worth the wait, especially considering how you can make many of them at a time.

Vegan Desserts

Arguably the best part of every meal, desserts can make or break an eating experience. Just because you're at the office or in a rush doesn't mean you shouldn't get to enjoy some delicious dessert. Here are some of the best vegan dessert recipes to help you with meal prep.

Carrot cake is one of the best desserts to end a meal on. Not only does it taste incredible, but it also has a whole bunch of healthy ingredients (so you can tell yourself that you're eating healthy while indulging in cake). Whether you want to prepare this special treat for a gathering or make a big cake that you can portion off for yourself via meal prep, this recipe is great for any occasion.

Requiring only three ingredients, these chocolate turtles are super easy to make and also very tasty. All you need are some soft dates, some dark chocolate, and a handful of raw pecans. These turtles can be put into the freezer and stored for up to 2 months so you can make a big batch and siphon off it for weeks to come.

Don't let its name fool you; these brownies aren't considered “raw” because they're not ready to be eaten, they're considered raw because you don't actually have to cook them! These are rich, decadent and only take a few minutes to prepare. Your co-workers will be wondering where in the world you got such good looking brownies from.

You might be surprised to learn that you can actually make quite a delicious pudding without using any milk or cream. This chocolate avocado pudding requires only a few ingredients, and when you're done preparing it, there is no trace of avocado left. All that's remaining is a creamy, delicious dessert for you to enjoy!

If you love bananas and have a bit of a sweet tooth, you'll love this recipe. This recipe is quite literally one ingredient, yet produces an ice cream that is smooth, sweet, and utterly delicious. Just make sure you have a high speed blender or food processor before attempting this recipe.

Vegan Snacks

Snacks are a great way to provide sustained energy throughout the day. Here are some easy vegan snack ideas that you can prep in advance and bring with you.

Vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free, these cookies are pure bliss and accommodate for nearly any dietary restriction. Packed full of peanut butter, maple syrup, and chocolate, these cookies can satisfy anyone's sweet tooth.

You might think that it'd be impossible to create good cookies without butter and eggs, but you'd be wrong. This recipe is proof that you can make mouth-watering cookies with just vegan ingredients. The best part is that the cookie dough is completely edible and you don't even need to bake these cookies to fully enjoy them.

This snack is perfect if you're a lover of coconuts and sweet foods. You can enjoy these balls anywhere as they are super easy to pack and handle. Just make sure to use soft, moist dates when attempting this recipe (as they are what keepp the balls together!)

There's nothing better than hummus and crackers as a quick midday snack. This recipe will show you how to make the best hummus you've ever had with only five ingredients. After trying it out, you'll never want to purchase grocery store hummus again!

These chocolate crunch balls look like donuts, feel like rice krispies in the mouth, and taste like decadent chocolate! All you need is three ingredients to prepare this snack and you can make tons of them at a time. They'll be ready after one to two hours and you can store them in the freezer for up to five days!

Whether you're just deciding to go vegan or have been vegan for a long time, chances are you're constantly on the lookout for good recipes to try. This post has provided you with over twenty delicious vegan meals to try out and incorporate into your meal prepping.

Not only will you feel satisfied after your meals, but you'll also feel good knowing that every one of the recipes is extremely healthy and also good for the environment!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.