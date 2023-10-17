Searching for a new online casino that lives up to your favorites in the past is no easy task. You will be extra critical, too, due to your previous online casino experiences and want enhanced features, great games, and a place to play that you can trust; at Vegas Gems Casino, you can find it all. Visit the site and be greeted with the platform's incredible welcome offer of a chance to win up to 1000 Free Gems, no purchase + 50% extra gems using code promo code VEGAS10 on your first purchase.

Stick with us as we look into more of Vegas Gems Casino's fantastic features, games, promotions, and so much more. Expect to find our review on the brand, too, and why this is one of the best places to play in the world of online social casinos.







Vegas Gems Casino Welcome Bonus

Having a competitive and strong welcome bonus is vital for an online casino if it wants to attract new customers. New sign-ups to Vegas Gems are in for a treat, with the platform currently offering one of the best welcome bonuses on the market. Create an account and use promo code VEGAS10 to claim 50% extra gems on your first shards purchase, and use these to play all of your favorite games.

Players can purchase shards through the Vegas Gems store to use to play all of the top social casino games. For new players, this is a great way to start your experience playing at a new social online casino, as you can get used to everything that Vegas Gems has to offer.

Vegas Gems Daily Login Bonuses

It is not just the online social casino's welcome bonus that is one of the best around. Vegas Gems offers some fantastic login bonuses for players to claim for simply logging in. Log into your account every 24 hours, and you will be presented with the Vegas Gems daily chest. Open the chest, and you can receive free Shards and Gems every single day! What is even better? There is absolutely no purchase required to take part in and receive the Vegas Gems daily login chest bonus.

There is more to the daily login chest, too. With different tiers of daily login chests, players will have exclusive chances to receive even better rewards if they are consistent and successive with their daily sign-ins. Take advantage of this great promotion playing at all your favorite and even new online social casino games; it’s basically free and is Vegas Gems' way of saying thank you for playing on its platform.

Is Vegas Gems Casino Legal in the US?

Short answer? Yes. Vegas Gems Casino may be new, but it certainly has followed all of the right steps to be a fully legal and safe place to play all of the best online casino games.

In general, social casinos are able to operate in almost every state in the US. Players have to be 18 and over to play at them. Where social casinos are not legally classed as gambling sites as such, it means that they are able to operate mostly anywhere. Social casinos do not use real money when it comes to placing bets or playing casino games, keeping it separate from coming under the category of gambling,

However, it must be noted that Vegas Gems is unable to accept players currently from Idaho, Nevada, and Washington State. Players from these states will be unable to create an account on the platform or play any of their games.

To find out more information on this subject matter, you can check out the Vegas Gems Terms & Conditions and the privacy policy via their website.

Vegas Gems Online Slots Games

One of the biggest and best parts of online social casino gaming for enthusiasts is the selection of slot games that are available for players. Vegas Gems provides one of the best selections of online slot games for players to get stuck into, too. What is even better is with the platform being new, the gaming catalog will just continue to grow and grow, and it will add more to its collection.

Top providers in the business have created all of the games at this online casino. This means players can expect top-quality gaming playing at Vegas Gems Casino. All of the games can be played using Vegas gems, meaning that free play is always available.

Below, we have listed some of the best slot games at Vegas Gems to give you a starting point.

List of the Best Vegas Gems Slots:

Big Bass Bonanza

Gates of Olympus

Sugar Rush

Sweet Bonanza

The Dog House Megaways

Vegas Gems Leaderboard Prizes

If an online social casino wants to compete with the best in the business, it needs to provide the best service, entertainment, perks, and benefits for its players. Users must feel welcome, comfortable, and confident in the platform and want to keep coming back. At Vegas Gems Casino, frequent players are rewarded with daily login bonuses and fantastic leaderboard prizes. Daily login bonuses consist of free Shards and Gems as you open a treasure chest each time you log in on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

Leaderboard prizes are in place for the top players at the casino. Those who rank in the daily, weekly, or monthly spots. It is a great way to ensure that regular players feel valued and welcome at the platform and will get them to keep coming back. It is also a good way to help increase a player's Vegas Gems currency balance, and depending on where you finish in the standing at the time the rewards are presented, this will determine the value of the rewards you will receive.

Online Social Casinos vs Sweepstakes Casinos

Social online casinos and Sweepstakes casinos are both similar in how they operate and the service they provide. However, there are a few key differences that are not as well known or recognized, leaving some questions from players unanswered.

Social casinos are not classed as a gambling site. This is because they do not have games played with real money but instead in the form of a digital currency. This also means that this online casino does not reward players with real money winnings.

Sweepstakes casinos operate using a form of digital currency called Sweep coins. This is used to redeem prizes and access online casino games at these sites. A similarity is that they are both available in almost every state in the US, excluding Idaho, Nevada, and Washington.

Our Summary of Vegas Gems Casino

Overall, Vegas Gems Casino is on course to become a household name in the online social casino industry. It has fun and fantastic games with some of the most competitive and worthwhile promotions and bonuses. It regularly rewards and acknowledges its players and makes them feel welcome.

It also has so much potential as the platform becomes more and more established over time. It can expand its gaming library with opportunities for even more leaderboard rewards. Already hosting so many amazing features, we are excited to see what else this online casino can bring to the table. This is the best place to play for new and experienced players who enjoy playing at online social casinos.

Vegas Gems FAQs

What states do Vegas Gems not operate in?

Idaho

Nevada

Washington States.

What is the Vegas Gems Bonus Code?

Players looking to sign up can use the Vegas Gems bonus code VEGAS10.

This allows players the chance to claim 50% extra gems when making your first shards purchase.