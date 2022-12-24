60 Amazingly Tasty Vegetable Side Dishes

These fantastic vegetable side dishes are not only easy to make but packed with incredible flavor, too. Look no further than this delicious collection if you need an easy side dish recipe to serve alongside your next meal.

If done right, side dishes can often be the unsung heroes of a meal. While many of us likely think of vegetable side dishes as mushy or bland, this tasty collection is far from it.

Whether you are serving the vegetarians in your family, on a keto diet, or simply need to round out the dinner table, this comprehensive list of the best vegetable side dishes has you covered with a large variety of recipes to suit nearly every diet and palate.

60 Vegetable Side Dishes

This acorn squash is oven-roasted with butter and maple syrup for a sweet and savory side dish that is perfect for pairing with a favorite protein.

These brussels sprouts have a hint of sweetness thanks to maple syrup and develop delicious caramelized exteriors during the roasting process for a sweet and savory side dish treat.

This unique spin on potato salad should do the trick if you're looking to impress your guests. This potato salad recipe is served warm and features the one-of-a-kind flavor of spruce tip vinegar.

The electric pressure cooker does all the work in this cabbage side dish with a delectable savory spice blend.

When you are short on time, these sauteed mushrooms will come to your rescue with only about 5 minutes of cook time and loads of flavor.

You can throw these sauteed sweet potatoes together with just a few simple ingredients for a more savory take on sweet potatoes.

Delicious roasted vegetables come together in a sweet and savory mix with a hint of tangy mustard in this vibrant and easy roasted veggie side dish.

This side dish isn't your average roasted broccoli! Hints of spicy chiles and zesty lemon bring this everyday green vegetable to another level of tastiness.

This Asian-style dish has the delightful crunch of not only snow peas but also pine nuts and water chestnuts. Tossed in with garlic and soy sauce, you're in for a true flavor explosion in every bite with this healthy side dish.

This quick, easy side recipe adds subtle spice and greenery to grace your favorite savory mains.

These thinly sliced and stacked potatoes are layered with cheese, cream, and garlic, then are baked until the tops are crispy for a salty and savory flavor combo big on the comfort factor.

Use mint-infused cream to simmer these peas until flavorful and creamy. This side dish adds a unique, fresh twist compared to your average side of peas.

Warming spices and a touch of rosemary breathe life into this easy vegetable side dish that ventures on the sweeter side.

Parsnips do not have nearly the fan club they deserve. If you've ever wondered what to do with this hearty root vegetable, this silky buttery recipe is for you.

These smoky grilled peppers can be made under the broiler in the oven or on the grill for a sweet, blistered pepper side dish with a bit of char.

These Spanish-style fava beans have a complex flavor base making them a great dish to serve along main courses that lean on the lighter side.

With a rich flavor and creamy consistency, these stewed potatoes certainly fall into the “comfort food” side dish category, minus any hassle, thanks to using only one pot.

If you're a fan of maple syrup, you'll love this sweet and smoky take on roasted carrots with lovely caramelized exteriors and minimal prep time.

When it comes to vegetable side dish recipes, these Indian-style potatoes hit all the marks with a burst of a fragrant spice blend that will transport the senses.

Super tender boiled artichokes with creamy whipped lemon butter is a no-brainer. It doesn't get much better than this when it comes to easy vegetable side dishes!

You've never tried creamed corn until you've tried homemade creamed corn. It is leaps and bounds better than the canned variety! Serve this comforting side dish alongside smoky meat dishes for full impact.

A crunchy herbed topping and caramelized onions add flavor to this creamy sweet potato casserole that ventures beyond the conventional sweet potato dish.

This traditional Lebanese side dish is topped with a savory tahini dressing for a bit of flair and big-time flavor.

This recipe is an excellent introduction to okra or a detour from the usual for you diehard okra lovers. Spices such as cumin and coriander envelop young okra pods, while the cooking method ensures things stay crispy and light.

Cabbage and carrots come together in a crunchy and tangy mix that pairs well with nearly any savory dish for a healthy pop of freshness and flavor.

Yellow squash, green chiles, and cream cheese come together in this creamy casserole side dish recipe with a hint of spice.

You only need about 10 minutes of cook time to throw together this great green bean side dish with the help of the air fryer.

A few extra ingredients take your standard and simple roasted veggies to a whole other level in the brussels sprouts and carrot recipe with a crispy coating.

These roasted radishes take on a sweet and spicy touch thanks to honey and sriracha, making them anything but boring.

Sage fans unite! These tender roasted cubes of sweet potato pack an earthy, herbal punch of sage that will delight anyone who finds them on their plate.

Fresh zucchini and nutritious split chickpeas form the base of this rich and filling side dish packed with Indian spices and a hint of sweetness.

Using an electric pressure cooker to cook sweet potatoes is a game changer. They are super fluffy, tender, and ready to serve with mains such as hearty chili or meatloaf and beat a baked potato any day.

Tender stalks of broccolini are a nice change from the standard broccoli. Broccolini is a hybrid broccoli with long, slender stalks that come to life with a squeeze of lemon and a touch of garlic in this savory vegetable side.

For those who love your smokers, this recipe is for you! You'll never look at sweet potatoes the same way again after enjoying this spicy and fluffy take on a sweet potato side.

This hot cauliflower recipe will tick all the boxes in one crispy, flavorful bite for the spicy food lovers sitting at your table.

Not your average mashed potatoes, this hearty garlic mashed potatoes side dish features skin-on red potatoes and a nice touch of heavy cream.

Blanched silverbeet, aka Swiss chard, is dressed in a Japanese-style miso dressing for a real umami-rich side.

A side dish on the more filling side, this delicious stuffed butternut squash has loads of veggie power with the addition of protein-rich quinoa and a drizzle of cashew cream. It's a real crowd-pleaser!

Pull out the electric pressure cooker for this spicy Southern-inspired collard greens side with a touch of brown sugar.

Nothing is more accessible than this classic air-fried dish. Serve with a light main course and a side of compound butter.

A sweeter take on a green beans side dish—orange marmalade and dried cranberries add a festive pop color and flavor in a tasty glaze.

This nutritious side has the benefit of a wide variety of vegetables and the versatility of using what you already have on hand.

This crispy cauliflower dish features a zingy cilantro yogurt sauce that takes this rather neutral-tasting veg to another place.

Baby spinach, mushrooms, garlic, spices, and balsamic vinegar mingle in this side dish that belongs in the quick and easy category.

Broccoli, garlic, and red potatoes are roasted in the oven, then topped with parmesan cheese and lemon zest while still warm in this comforting and hearty side dish.

Not your average green bean casserole, this dish takes a from-scratch approach that will have your guests looking at this classic through new lenses.

This zucchini dish is cooked in the air fryer with a savory spice blend until light and crispy. It makes for a satisfying textured veg side.

Daikon radishes make for a crispy and sweet pickle in this easy recipe that adds a nice punch when served with your favorite entrees.

Move over potato wedges! You only need a few simple ingredients to throw together these oven-baked zucchini wedges with hints of rosemary and olive oil.

These simple roasted Italian-style potatoes can be served warm or cold and are tossed in a garlicky green sauce for a nice zesty punch.

This simple oven-roasted garlic cauliflower comes together in about 30 minutes. It makes the perfect side dish for the low-carb inclined.

Artichokes can take quite some time to get nice and tender with conventional cooking methods. Enter this recipe! This dish comes together quickly and easily, all thanks to the air fryer.

Get out the grill and eat the rainbow with this fun grilled veggie recipe with a flavorful Mediterranean marinade.

These Brussels sprouts are first cooked, then added to a delicious marinade that features the unique flavor combination of champagne vinegar and honey. These aren't your average Brussels sprouts!

This sauteed green bean side dish comes together in less than 20 minutes and will suit a large variety of entrees when it comes time to serve.

This crispy-edged yellow squash recipe requires only a few ingredients and less than 10 minutes of cooking time.

A fabulous spice blend coats these floury potatoes that are then boiled and roasted for those tender insides and crispy exteriors.

If you're a fan of using a griddle, this healthy griddled asparagus will not disappoint. It's easy to make, and the flavor will make a nice change from the standard roasted asparagus fare.

These stuffed mushrooms have a touch of smokiness and spice thanks to smoked paprika and hot sauce. The crunchy topping seals the deal!

Ensure you get tender squash with this acorn squash topped with a savory spice blend, then cooked in an electric pressure cooker until tender for one comforting vegetable side dish.

