New Findings Reveal Vehicle Cloning is on the Rise in the UK

Platehunter, a leading seller of DVLA private number plates, has released data surrounding the growing issue of vehicle cloning in the UK. Their data adds further light to the recent findings by the DVLA that show that 12,300 UK citizens received either fines, penalties, or letters for misdemeanors involving other vehicles displaying their registration between January 2021 and September 2022.

Additional research into the issue by Platehunter found that vehicle cloning has been on the rise for much longer. Their data indicates that 4,021 complaints of vehicle cloning were made in 2018 and 9,384 in 2019. They also found that a staggering 7,400 complaints were reported in 2020 when the Covid pandemic peaked.

Vehicle Cloning Explained

Vehicle cloning occurs when someone steals or duplicates a vehicle’s private number plates that don’t belong to them. Criminals use vehicle cloning to commit other crimes using the car to get out of traffic or parking fines. Crimes committed with stolen number plates may lead police to the car's legal owner. Some criminals also use vehicle cloning to sell stolen cars to unsuspecting buyers.

Platehunter Sales Director Jon Kirkbright says, “People come to us because they’ve had the police on their doorstep asking why they made off from a garage without paying. Others have had speeding fines in London when they’ve never been there – all because someone has cloned their plate and used it to commit crimes.”

Technology Could Be a Driving Force

An uptick in Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology may propel cloned vehicles' growth.

ANPR uses optical character recognition technology to automatically read and recognize vehicle registration plates. It is being utilized in wider areas across the United Kingdom for traffic enforcement, toll collection, and private gated entry management.

Savvy criminals now target a car of the same make and model and clone the private number plate, making it more difficult for police to catch them, even if they track down the owner of the cloned plates. Criminals also target vehicles with clean records and/or posted for sale and clone the registration.

Platehunter Offers an Affordable Solution

Police have advised the public to inform the DVLA immediately if they suspect their private number plates have been cloned. Platehunter makes it easy for victims of cloned vehicles to get new private number plates to return to the road with peace of mind.

Kirkbright says, “We’ve seen a 300% increase in the purchase of replacement car registration plates in the last 12 months. Buying a cheap number plate from platehunter.com will resolve all problems that come with having a number plate cloned. Best of all, it can be done the same day resulting in no further issues.”

