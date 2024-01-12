5 Vehicles That Made Splashy Debuts at CES

As the technology show formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) continues in Las Vegas, automakers from around the globe are using the event to show the world what the vehicles of tomorrow will look like. Among them are some impressive electrified debuts from automakers like Mercedes, VinFast, Mullen, Honda, and B-ON.

Mercedes

Those eagerly awaiting the German automaker's launch of the electric take on their luxurious G-Wagen SUV will be excited by the prototype brought to CES this year. Sporting a unique blue camouflage paint job and a rear license plate that reads “G-Class Prototype,” it also bears a strong familial resemblance to the classic G-Wagen's design.

While Mercedes has remained tight-lipped about the official specs for the first electrified iteration of their iconic off-roader, a Car and Driver report speculates it will likely be offered with dual electric motors and at least all-wheel drive. According to their report, Mercedes has been developing an electric version of the G-Wagen since 2021. Mercedes will begin production on it later this year with the goal of a 2025 debut.

Mullen

Car and Driver reports that automaker Mullen debuted the Mullen Five RS, an electric SUV with monster performance capabilities. Eyeing a 2027 launch in the United States, the Five RS will be able to launch indeed. With all-wheel drive and over 1,000 horsepower, the RS will have a top speed of around 200 miles per hour and a sub-two second 0 to 60 time. (It looks like the Tesla Plaid has a serious challenger.)

According to Car and Driver, the RS will also have around 300 miles of driving range and fast charging capabilities that can deliver an 80 percent charge in around 20 minutes, thanks to its 800-volt architecture. With specs like those, the Five RS is more like a supercar than an electric crossover SUV.

Vinfast

Vietnamese automaker VinFast debuted the VF Wild, a midsize four-door electric pickup truck that rivals handsomely rounded electric trucks like the Rivian R1T. According to Car and Driver, the automaker has yet to release any specs for the VF Wild and may not for some time because it's still just a concept vehicle.

However, they also speculated that, due to how quickly VinFast has released their vehicles in the United States, a production version of the VF Wild could make its way into showrooms in the next few years. If VinFast decently prices the VF Wild, it could give other midsize electric trucks, like Rivian's R1T or Fisker's Alaska, a run for their money in the marketplace.

Honda

Going very heavy on the sci-fi aesthetic, Honda's Saloon concept — the first in a series of electric models that will make up the Honda Zero Series — looks like a vehicle out of Blade Runner. According to Car and Driver, the Honda Saloon is “low and wide.” The automaker gleaned an aerodynamic design from its involvement in motorsports and Formula 1 racing.

The Saloon will also feature a high-density battery capable of charging from 15 to 80 percent battery capacity in around 10 to 15 minutes. Honda states that the Saloon's battery will only lose 10 percent of its charging capacity over a decade.

B-ON

Luxembourg-based automaker B-ON tackled a different section of the electric vehicle (EV) market with the Pelkan, their take on a delivery truck. The Pelkan will feature a “smart package dispenser,” which will allegedly allow the truck to preselect the correct packages and dispense them to the driver each step of their driving route.

While B-ON claims that the Pelkan will be a long-range delivery vehicle, Car and Driver wasn't convinced of this because of the Pelkan's reported maximum 54.0-kWh battery pack. Citing the more than 100 kWh battery packs of Rivian electric delivery vehicles that only get around 150 miles of driving range, it's not likely that the Pelkan will surpass that range with roughly half the battery capacity.