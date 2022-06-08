Review: VEIKK VK2200 Pro Graphic Monitor Drawing Tablet with Screen

Are you an art geek, or maybe you have an art lover on your shopping list? Perhaps you are trying to launch an art-based side hustle or start selling NFTs?

Then you will want to check out this review of the Studio VK2200 Pro.

The Veikk Studio VK2200 Pro has turned some heads in the digital art space as it enters an impressive drawing tablet into the market. Here are the details and a complete review.

The VK2200 tablet enables artists to create hand-drawn images, animations, and graphics using a stylus pen. Most drawing tablets aim to provide artists with a superior digital art experience but feel as natural as drawing with a pencil and paper. Based on glowing reviews on Amazon and other personal artist websites, the VK2200 Pro manages to achieve this.

Let's start with the details about this drawing tablet and what comes in the package.

Specifications

21.5-inch, 1920×1080 IPS full matte laminated display brings art to life with 16.7 million pixels, 12sRGB/92% NTSC of true-to-life color, and clarity.

Adjusts to several different angle positions. An Anti-glare, scratch-resistant surface protector attaches to the display, preventing reflections.

Two quick dials process eight SilentPress shortcut keys, customizable functions that can switch to different functions instantly.

Pen P05 battery-free digital pen, 60-degree tilt, and 290PPS high report rate. Low activation force allows artists to draw thin lines by applying no pressure as long as the pen tip touches the pen display. Provides 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity so lines can easily transition from thin to thick.

SilentPress technology reduces 90% of click sounds.

Connect your computer with the HDMI and USB cables, position with adjustable stand included.

Compatible with most creative apps such as Ai, Photoshop, CorelDRAW, SketchBook, Medibang, Clip Studio, and more.

Studio VK2200 Pro is compatible with Windows 10/8/7 and above, macOS 10.12 and above, Chrome OS 88 and above, Linux OS, and Android.

Contents in the Package

1 x Pen Display

20 x Pen Nibs

1 x Power Adapter

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x Drawing Glove

2 x P05 Battery-free Pen

1 x Nib Extractor

1 x Power Cable

1 x USB-C to USB-C Cable

1 x Cleaning Cloth

2 x Pen Case

1 x Pen Stand

1 x USB Cable

1 x Quick Start Guide

Pros

The VK2200 Pro is considered one of the most budget-friendly options on the market for drawing tablets. Many user reviews marvel at the ease of setup after unboxing, taking only around 20 minutes, including downloading and installing the software driver.

There is also an appreciation for the sleek design and lightweight monitor relative to competitors, just 17mm thick when not including the attached stand. The screen size allows artists to have palettes on the left and right sides and still have an A4-sized canvas to work with.

Another popular feature is the shortcut buttons. The eight buttons are customizable with preferred keyboard shortcuts. Users can set up to four functions for each dial and switch between them using the button in the middle of the dial. It allows artists to easily adjust the controls as they draw and quickly access common features like zooming in and out.

For left-handed artists, the display can be rotated 180 degrees and then adjusted via software to place the dials on the right-hand side, requiring removing and reorienting the attached monitor stand but is relatively easy to do.

The bottom line is that the VK2200 Pro's price point and ease of use make it an ideal device for children, students, or aspiring artists on a budget who don't mind some of the minor shortcomings to stay within a specific price range. However, this drawing tablet is an excellent buy for all of the options available at this price point.

Cons

As with all devices, the VK2200 Pro has some room for improvement. Although some uncommon issues have been mentioned by users, such as random streaking and pen wobble, a notable area where VEIKK can consider upgrading is the resolution.

Users have commented on the difference in colors based on the screen tilt. The colors are richer, brighter, and clearer when the pen display is viewed directly from the front, and the monitor is upright. When the screen position is at a lower angle, the colors on the display appear duller and more muted.

Also, as VEIKK's display resolution is 1080p, it lags behind competitors who are introducing a better resolution at 1440p and 4K screen resolutions and not at a much higher price point. However, the tradeoff is that competitors with higher resolution screens tend to have a smaller workspace for the screen.

Conclusion

The VEIKK VK2200 Pro is great for young budding artists, students, and hobbyists in the digital art space. For the features included at this price point and the impressive design and display, digital artists will undoubtedly get their money's worth with this drawing tablet.

Featured Image Credit: Veikk