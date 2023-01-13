“Velma” Splits Fans Over Race and Sexual Orientation

Fans of the original animated “Scooby-Doo” cartoon are finding it difficult to embrace the new “Velma” show that debuted on HBO Max on January 12, 2023. With new racial tones for three of the four main characters and no sign of the beloved Great Dane known as ‘Scooby,' Velma is having to curate a new wave of fans.

Many ‘old-school fans' are hesitant to embrace the new show, preferring the laughs induced during their childhoods by age-old characters. Velma and Daphne's relationship also brought some surprises in the adult-oriented animated series and both issues of race and sexual orientation are splitting fans, new and old alike.

Twitter user @mindykaling, who voices Velma, posted a tribute to her newest show.

I’m so honored to voice Velma in this hilarious (and sometimes very scary!!) show, created by @CBGrandy and featuring some of the most killer actors in every role! It’s out RIGHT NOW GUYS on @hbomax! @velmatheseries pic.twitter.com/J7u7ZNHzdU — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 12, 2023

@hardydayt0na feels that “Velma” just can't stand up comically to the original “Scooby-Doo.”

this is funnier than anything that could be in the velma show pic.twitter.com/yzDeWTL1ba — daymon (@hardydayt0na) January 7, 2023

@JaxBladeFitness thinks the new “Velma” was ‘pretty meh.'

Rewatching Scoobynatural cause HBO's Velma was pretty meh & almost forgot how great this entire special was 😂 pic.twitter.com/d3GKNZCxzF — Jax (@JaxBladeFitness) January 13, 2023

@sapphicslike was thrilled with a Velma-Daphne relationship arc, but wondered about the cost of representation.

we finally got the velma and daphne kiss but at what cost pic.twitter.com/V2s4NNl2Y2 — sapphics like (@sapphicslike) January 13, 2023

@TheRedJinty just wants Velma to end up in Philly.

all I ask of the new “Velma” spinoff is that she ends up in Philedelphia. pic.twitter.com/hL7b8j2gRL — Brennen #RedInstead (@TheRedJinty) January 13, 2023

@EnjoyerFive took issue with Shaggy's ‘lack of purpose.'

The Velma's series Shaggy looks like he's about to say i serve zero purpose. pic.twitter.com/IoqNIaVR1S — AverageFiveEnjoyer (@EnjoyerFive) January 12, 2023

@joecoon thinks the representation in Velma is considerably more racist.

Let’s recap Velma’s representation. They made the tech nerd an Indian (south asian), a stoner black, Asian Daphne LITERALLY HAS YELLOW SKIN TONE, and Fred is a stuck up jock obsessed with his image. So literally the entire cast is just racist. — Joecoon (Confused Arc) (@TheJoecoon) January 12, 2023

@SierraWhiskey9 shared the Rotten Tomatoes ratings for Velma's debut.

Looks like everyone agrees, Velma SUCKS. pic.twitter.com/D8742qVWD2 — SierraWhiskey (@SierraWhiskey9) January 13, 2023

User @RiseFallNickBck let Twitter know that YouTube wasn't showing any favorable results for Velma either.

If you're curious how HBO Max is taking the blowback to Velma, comments were turned off on their Youtube upload of the trailer



The dislike bar is also over 14K (According to the return dislike feature, may not be 100% accurate)



So it's not just Twitter giving negative feedback. pic.twitter.com/Q0VT6aCM7O — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) January 12, 2023

@Golden_Waffles_ really wanted to like Velma but felt it was too much even for an adult show about teens.

Watched the first two episodes of Velma (not even hate-watching, just curious) and it just wasn’t good at all. Wanted to like it and think it was misunderstood or something but it’s really just unfunny and has stuff that feels uncomfortable for a show about high school teens. pic.twitter.com/D1i6by1Csc — Golden Waffles (@Golden_Waffles_) January 12, 2023

It's not easy to try something new and have it turn out to be something other than what you hoped for. There's a reason, however, that people often say, “Don't try to reinvent the wheel.” When something works, even if it's run its course, there's not necessarily a market to rehash what worked.

Velma tries hard to be the funny, inclusive, adult version of the original “Scooby-Doo” and according to social media, falls quite flat.

