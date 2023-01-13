“Velma” Splits Fans Over Race and Sexual Orientation

Fans of the original animated “Scooby-Doo” cartoon are finding it difficult to embrace the new “Velma” show that debuted on HBO Max on January 12, 2023. With new racial tones for three of the four main characters and no sign of the beloved Great Dane known as ‘Scooby,' Velma is having to curate a new wave of fans.

Many ‘old-school fans' are hesitant to embrace the new show, preferring the laughs induced during their childhoods by age-old characters. Velma and Daphne's relationship also brought some surprises in the adult-oriented animated series and both issues of race and sexual orientation are splitting fans, new and old alike.

Twitter user @mindykaling, who voices Velma, posted a tribute to her newest show.

@hardydayt0na feels that “Velma” just can't stand up comically to the original “Scooby-Doo.”

@JaxBladeFitness thinks the new “Velma” was ‘pretty meh.'

@sapphicslike was thrilled with a Velma-Daphne relationship arc, but wondered about the cost of representation.

@TheRedJinty just wants Velma to end up in Philly.

@EnjoyerFive took issue with Shaggy's ‘lack of purpose.'

@joecoon thinks the representation in Velma is considerably more racist.

@SierraWhiskey9 shared the Rotten Tomatoes ratings for Velma's debut.

User @RiseFallNickBck let Twitter know that YouTube wasn't showing any favorable results for Velma either.

@Golden_Waffles_ really wanted to like Velma but felt it was too much even for an adult show about teens.

It's not easy to try something new and have it turn out to be something other than what you hoped for. There's a reason, however, that people often say, “Don't try to reinvent the wheel.” When something works, even if it's run its course, there's not necessarily a market to rehash what worked.

Velma tries hard to be the funny, inclusive, adult version of the original “Scooby-Doo” and according to social media, falls quite flat.

If you had to guess, will Velma be a one-season show?

The article is produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


