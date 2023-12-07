Venice to Tax Day-Trippers in Effort to Control Tourist Crowds

Venice, the Italian city famed for its gondola rides along winding waterways and stunning architecture, plans to start charging some tourists an entry fee to access its marvels.

Day-trippers over the age of 14 will have to pay what is called locally a contributo di accesso of 5 euros (about $5.40) to gain entry during 29 days of 2024, most of them weekends during the April-July busy tourist season. The weekend of June 2-3 will be an exception to the new rule.

“Our attempt is to make a more livable city,” Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said of the policy at a news conference last month, the Associated Press reported.

Overflowing with Tourists

During the summer high season, as many as 110,000 tourists per day pass through Venice, adding up to about nearly 5 million visitors each year. The city that led writer Theodore Dreiser to say “I think if there is a heaven on earth, it is Venice in spring” has a permanent population of about 50,000 residents.

“I’m not sure [the fee] will discourage visitors from coming during high-season, but hopefully the extra charge contributes to a cleaner, safer, and more efficient Venice,” Courtney Mundy, a travel specialist with Butterfield & Robinson based in Italy, told Conde Nast Traveler.

Day visitors will need to register before arriving and download a QR code to present upon entering the city. They can schedule their visits on Venice’s government website starting Jan. 16.

The fee will apply between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Short-term visitors outside of those hours will not have to pay the new tax. If you are spending a night or two or are a resident or commuter for work, then no tax for you.

Failing to pay the day-tripper tax for those not staying overnight in Venice can lead to a fine of 50 to 300 euros.

Almost on UNESCO's Danger List

Venice narrowly avoided being placed on the U.N. culture agency UNESCO’s danger list earlier this year because of the damage overtourism has caused its ecosystem.

Member states meeting in Saudi Arabia in September disregarded expert findings that Venice’s “outstanding universal value” was under “a growing and increasingly urgent threat” and declined to put Venice on the list, citing the proposed entry fee as a reason for not doing so.

“The tourism economy in Venice is largely driven by hotel revenue, whereas purchases by day-trippers contribute only a fraction of support for the city,” travel specialist Mundy said.

She advised would-be visitors that “staying longer reduces the environmental impact of scores of day-trippers packing onto one ferry after the other, which disrupts the wildlife in the canals, adds to air, water and sound pollution and increases the number of paper tickets printed.”