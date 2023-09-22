Veterinarians in High Demand: Top States Facing Shortages

Some 55,000 new veterinarians will be needed in the next decade—and that’s only counting those who will meet the needs of pet owners in the United States—even more will be needed to cover farmer and livestock needs.

Experts from Mars Veterinary Health say even if every student enrolled or expected to enroll in veterinary school graduates in the next 10 years, there will still be a shortage of 24,000 pet doctors in 2030.

The acute shortage of veterinary professionals is hitting some states harder than others.

A new study, conducted by supplement experts PetLab Co, looked at the ten most common Google search terms relating to animal hospitals and veterinarian care conducted every month and broke them down by state. They analyzed that data along with state populations to give some idea of where the highest need is.

Here are the ten most common search terms relating to animal hospitals and veterinarian care.

Pet Owners in Need

The study results found that Colorado is the state where veterinarians are apparently the most in-demand, with an average of 75,927 monthly vet-related searches. That’s the equivalent of 1,300 searches per 100,000 citizens.

Thankfully, the state boasts the third-highest number of veterinarians in the country, with more than 2,300 in Colorado, or 40 vets for every 100,000 residents.

Michigan ranks second on the list. On average, 130,099 veterinarian-related searches are made per month in Michigan. That’s more searches, but when you break it down based on population, it’s right behind Colorado with 1,297 searches per 100,000 people.

West Virginia hits third place on the overall list. With fewer than 2 million people, the 22-thousand plus vet-related searches divide out to 1280 per 100,000 citizens.

CEO of PetLab Christopher Masanto comments, “The high number of searches in states like Colorado and Michigan underscores that there is a greater demand for veterinarian services here than in other states… the findings highlight not only the pivotal role of vets but also the reliance on digital means in finding pet care.”

Just in terms of numbers, California, Texas, and Florida have the largest volume of searches overall, with 321,492; 273,304; and 262,373, respectively.

Treatment Not Needed?

The state with the lowest demand for veterinary treatment is Hawaii – 6,395 monthly searches equates to only 444 for every 100,000 people living on the islands.

Alaska is the next lowest again, with 3,608 searches and an average of 492 per 100,000 citizens. It's tied with South Dakota. The Mount Rushmore state has more searches – 4,479 – and a higher population, so the 492 average remains the same.

That's marginally better than North Dakota, which has 517 vet searches for every 100,000 human residents.

As expected, the states with the smallest population also did the fewest searches. Alaska had 3,608. Wyoming slid into 49th with 3,634 web searches each month. North and South Dakota drop next in line, with 4032 and 4479, respectively.

Vermont rounds out the bottom five, with 5,704 monthly web searches for vet-related information, although it’s also ranked as the number one state for cat ownership in the US, with 45% of households fostering felines.

That may not be all that surprising when you find out that the study conducted by PetLab.com did have a marginal bias toward dog owners.

The study used ten search terms to identify trends, of which three were dog-specific – “emergency dog vet near me,” “dog vet,” and “dog vet near me.” The other seven terms were generic, looking for veterinarians or animal hospitals.

It's unlikely that adding cat-related terms into the study would've had a significant impact. While some people may search for terms specific to taking a cat to a vet, most pet owners look for veterinarians without the clarifier for which type of animal.

Total Monthly Requests

On average, there are over 3.2 million searches every month for someone in need of a veterinarian for their pet. For the purposes of the study, they did not take into account livestock-specific veterinarian searches on Google.

There is an estimated, combined population of 128 million domesticated cats and dogs in US households – a number that has increased since the Covid lockdowns began 3 years ago.

One thing the researchers did not look into was the number of searchers who already have a regular vet that they consult with or bring their pets to.

A 2018 study from the Access to Veterinary Care Coalition found that nearly one-third of all pet owners could not afford regular doctor’s care for their pets. That might be why so many are searching online for information.

Digital Diagnosis

One factor not considered is that many animals are scared of a veterinarian visit. Some dogs and cats smell the disinfectant and react as many humans do to the sound of a dentist’s drill. When you can establish it, routine and regularity will help your four-legged family member feel more at home at the Vet’s office.

Another possible reason is the trend for pet owners to try and self-diagnose their pets using online information. Many folks already do this for their own medical care; it makes sense they’d try it for their pets too.

Some people just may not be comfortable taking their pet to a vet or feel like they don't have time. Often, it's a concern of spending cash on a veterinarian's opinion when it might be nothing to worry about.

It's still recommended that owners never rely on online information only and always seek in-person veterinarian help when concerned about their animal's health and wellbeing.

Growing Career Options

As for the shortage of good pet doctors across the country, veterinary science is an excellent field to pursue. It’s often harder to get into than medical school and can provide excellent income and benefits, especially for animal lovers.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that from 2021 to 2031, employment opportunities in the veterinary sector will grow by 19.4%. But as noted at the beginning of this article, that still won’t be enough.

New pet owners may soon struggle to find convenient pet care options near them, so more promotion may be required, or new more efficient options implemented to open up more appointments.

