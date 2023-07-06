Game Not Over: The Most Resold Video Game Consoles

Since the introduction of the first home video game consoles in the 1970s, gamers have heeded the call of an upgrade. Pong begat Atari, Atari begat Nintendo, Nintendo begat PlayStation, and so on. However, many video game consoles still have some virtual life left in them and have become popular for resale or trade.

Casino comparison site KingCasinoBonus analyzed over 140,000 eBay listings for 119 video console systems and has determined which brands are the most popular among resellers. Gamers may be just as surprised to see which brands did NOT make the shortlist as much as the brands that did.

Nintendo Wii

The Nintendo Wii tops the list of commonly resold consoles, with 11,724 eBay listings. This is double the number of the runner-up, the Xbox 360. The Nintendo Wii first hit the market in 2006, becoming Nintendo’s seventh-generation video game console.

Its initial popularity, generated mainly by its interactive play, helped to establish Nintendo as a dominant name in gaming. The Nintendo Wii was discontinued in 2017 but still holds cult status in the gaming community.

Xbox 360

The second most frequently resold video console is the Xbox 360, with 5,059 listings on eBay. Released globally in 2005, this advanced system gained massive popularity because of its multiplayer gaming capability.

Players could also download exclusive titles such as Halo and Gears of War from the Xbox Live Marketplace.

PlayStation

The original PlayStation earns the third spot, with 4,854 units listed for resale on eBay worldwide. First released in Japan in 1994. PlayStation was one of the first consoles to switch from game cartridges to compact discs.

PlayStation has created several popular video game franchises, including Metal Gear, Tekken, and Tomb Raider.

Nintendo DS Lite

Fourth on the list is Nintendo DS, with 4,694 global eBay listings. Introduced in 2006 as a more portable version of the Nintendo DS, the hand-held, dual-screen gaming console sold over 93 million units. It was discontinued in 2014. The Nintendo DS Lite’s more versatile descendent, the Nintendo Switch, is also a popular console for resale, with 4109 eBay listings.

PlayStation 2

With 4,381 units listed worldwide on eBay, the PlayStation 2 is the fifth most popular video console in the resale market. Released in 2000, it is the best-selling video game console ever, with over 155 million units sold.

PlayStation 2 also remained in active production longer than any other system on the shortlist. It was not discontinued until 2013, 13 years after its introduction. Its descendant PlayStation 4 has 4197 eBay listings, while PlayStation 3 has 3549.

Xbox 360 S

The Xbox 360 S rounds out the shortlist, with 3,161 eBay listings worldwide. Released in 2010, the 360 S was designed to be a faster and quieter version of the revolutionary Xbox 360. Interestingly, the original Xbox 360 did not make the cut.

Atari 2600? ColecoVision? Intellivision?

There are a few forgettable names among the video game consoles with limited resale interest. The RCA Studio II, the Fairchild Channel F and the Atari Jaguar CD consoles had fewer than 10 eBay listings. Surprisingly, other home video gaming systems with high nostalgic value did not make the shortlist, either.

The iconic Atari 2600, Mattel’s Intellivision, and Coleco’s ColecoVision had minimal eBay listings. Some vintage gaming systems have lost their market value. In contrast, others have more sentimental value to their owners than commercial appeal.

Should It Stay, or Should It Go?

Sometimes a retired video game console is best served with a “free to good home” sign. Still, many gaming systems have ongoing appeal and exciting places to sell them. If selling a video game console sounds like the best plan of action, there are selling apps that make the job much easier. Some apps pay gamers to play online games while they work through the healing process.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.