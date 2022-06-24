The Most Popular Video Game In Each State

What's the hottest video game around now? It all depends on who you talk to. Everyone has their favorite – and more and more often, it's not something like Call of Duty, Resident Evil or Mario Cart, but instead something tied to, in the words of Obi-Wan Kenobi, “a larger world.”

Yes, even as original video game IP continues to cross over into other realms, like Halo on Paramount+, Sonic, and the upcoming Super Mario Brothers animated film, many of the most searched for video games are still tied to bigger universes – like Star Wars, the MCU, and Sony's Spiderverse. But even among these leaders, there is a clear winner.



Star Wars games are the most trending in America, with seven states recording significant recent increases in searches for the franchise.

A study conducted by the online gaming platform Yahtzee Craze analyzed Google Trends to discover the top trending titles that appear alongside searches for “video games” to find which games fans have been Googling in each US state.

Trending video games franchises in each state by game Game franchises Number of states Star Wars 7 Mario 5 Pokémon, Spider-Man 4 Resident Evil, Call of Duty 3 Warhammer 40,000, The Last of Us, Halo, Madden NFL, FIFA 2 Red Dead, Among Us, The Elder Scrolls, New World, GTA, Sonic the Hedgehog, Uncharted, Battlefield, The Witcher, Far Cry, Batman, LEGO, Assassin's Creed 1

Star Wars Takes Top Place

“Star Wars” is trending the most, with seven states searching for the games more than any other. That's likely in part due to rumors that a popular character from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal Kestis, may be getting his own series on Disney+. Those states are Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, and West Virginia, as well as Colorado, where the top search is more specifically for the series “Star Wars Jedi,” and Massachusetts, where it is for “LEGO Star Wars.”

Mario Keeps Its Edge

Second on the list is “Mario,” with five states: Alabama, Delaware, Nevada, Texas, and Wyoming. More specifically, “Mario Bros.” has been trending in Alabama and Texas, while “Super Mario Bros.” is the highest in Nevada and Wyoming. The Japanese franchise made its debut in 1983 with “Mario Bros.” on Nintendo and is still today one of the most played video games in the world. And, again, the franchise is spawning yet another big-screen rendition, this time with Chris Pratt playing the eponymnous plumber, alongside Charlie Day.

Trending video games franchises in each state by state State Most searched game Alabama Mario Bros. Alaska Pokémon Arizona Red Dead Arkansas Warhammer 40,000 California The Last of Us Colorado Star Wars Jedi Connecticut Spider-Man Delaware Mario Series Florida Assassin's Creed Georgia The Last of Us Hawaii Pokémon Idaho Halo Illinois Spider-Man Indiana LEGO Iowa Madden NFL Kansas FIFA Kentucky Among US Louisiana Resident Evil Maine Halo Maryland The Elder Scrolls Massachusetts Lego Star Wars Michigan FIFA Minnesota New World Mississippi GTA Missouri N/A Montana Pokémon Nebraska Star Wars Nevada Super Mario Bros. New Hampshire Star Wars New Jersey Sonic the Hedgehog New Mexico Star Wars New York Call of Duty North Carolina Uncharted North Dakota Star Wars Ohio Battlefield Oklahoma Resident Evil Oregon Spider-Man Pennsylvania Spider-Man Rhode Island Pokémon South Carolina Call of Duty South Dakota Warhammer 40,000 Tennessee The Witcher Texas Mario Bros. Utah Far Cry Vermont Madden NFL Virginia Batman: Arkham Washington Resident Evil West Virginia Star Wars Wisconsin Call of Duty Wyoming Super Mario Bros.

But fret not, game creators. Teenagers still sit around (most of the) day playing Resident Evil and Call of Duty – just primarily in one of 6 states.

Down At The Bottom

Third place is a tie, with Pokémon and Marvel's Spider-Man trending in four states. The Pokémon franchise takes the crown in Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, and Rhode Island, while Spider-Man trends in Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

Resident Evil and Call of Duty also tie; both are trending in three states. Resident Evil is trending in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Washington. Call of Duty is the top search in New York, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

A spokesperson for Yahtzee Craze commented on the findings: “Video games have never been more popular, and this data reveals an impressively broad range of titles Americans are keen to play. Star Wars is particularly well as the top trending video game search across seven states, but classic franchises like Mario and Pokémon also perform well. Overall it's very encouraging for the video game industry and great for fans with a wide range of popular titles to choose from.”

