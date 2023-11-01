25 Video Game Sequels Better Than The Original

Video game franchises don't always get it right on the first attempt. At times, a sequel can be much better, learning from the mistakes of the original. It could be the third or fourth game, but great franchises find what works best. We looked at a popular online gaming forum to see what franchise gamers think has the best sequel.

1. Assassin's Creed II

The original Assassin's Creed does a lot right, but some gamers had issues with it. The development team at Ubisoft listened and returned with a better adventure in Assassin's Creed II. This sequel gets frequently referenced when someone discusses the leap a sequel makes from its predecessor. It starts the story of Ezio Auditore da Firenze and the Italian Renaissance arc of the Assassin's Creed franchise.

2. Red Dead Redemption 2

The sequel to Red Dead Redemption achieves something few studios can. This sequel arrived in stores in 2018 and five years later, no one has matched what Rockstar accomplished with this western tale. Rockstar's open world in this game features an incredibly immersive experience full of life and drama. The development team created a heart-wrenching story that gamers still talk about today. While not as big or famous as Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 shines as an example of what a sequel can achieve.

3. Half-Life 2

The original Half-Life took the industry by storm, helping to popularize the first-person shooter genre. Valve had a tall task on its hands following that up but succeeded in doing so. When Half-Life 2 finally arrived, it showcased state-of-the-art tech and a story gamers enjoyed. Unfortunately, no one knows how the story ends since Valve never released the final episode. With the old joke that Valve doesn't know how to count to three, it becomes doubtful as the years go by that gamers will ever see Half-Life 3 or get any closure on the story.

4. Halo 2

The original Halo carried the Xbox on its back. If Halo had not been around, Xbox might not be around as we know it today. Master Chief helped show how a first-person shooter could work on consoles, and Halo 2 continued in that regard. Although Halo 2 ends rather abruptly, the story showcasing two characters from opposite sides intrigued fans all over. Halo's legendary multiplayer suite also took off here as fans became enamored with the whole universe.

5. Super Mario Bros. 3

Believed to be one of the best platformers ever designed, Super Mario Bros. 3 introduced a world map to the franchise. The game no longer featured a linear experience. It introduced some power-ups to the franchise that would become iconic as the years passed. Nintendo even had a movie, The Wizard, in theaters that showed off Super Mario Bros. 3 to moviegoers to help generate excitement for the game.

6. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Legend of Zelda franchise has a lot of iconic games. Link's adventure on the Super Nintendo tops the list as Nintendo showed what they can do in an isometric adventure. The storyline also featured some new ideas for the time, including the light and dark world and how everything isn't always as it seems. The dungeons in this game have become popular with the fanbase to the point where many people use randomizers these days to go through the game. These randomizers provide fresh challenges for a game released in the early 90s.

7. Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars: Battlefront II, released in 2005 and developed by Pandemic Studios, hits the high water mark for many people in terms of shooters based on the Star Wars universe. It features new characters, game mechanics, missions, vehicles, and more. The development team split the game into two eras, dealing with the Clone Wars and the Galactic Civil War. Star Wars: Battlefront II developed a sizable fan base until the game's servers had to shut down.

8. Mass Effect 2

Originally an Xbox 360 exclusive, Mass Effect 2 changed quite a bit to improve over the original. For starters, while it still featured RPG mechanics, the game went in a more action-oriented direction. Of course, it brings over your save file from the first game, along with your decisions. One of the hallmarks of the Mass Effect franchise includes the choices made in the previous game. If a character dies during your playthrough of the original Mass Effect, that character will not appear in Mass Effect 2. Because consequences matter, players enjoyed the different playthroughs that resulted from those decisions. Mass Effect 2 does have a way where all of your crew members can survive, but one wrong move or decision, and can quickly change.

9. Borderlands 2

Borderlands 2 takes place five years after the original. This sequel features the debut of Handsome Jack, a villain that shows up in some future titles as well. Borderlands 2 features a procedurally generated loot system, one of the main features of the franchise. With this system, the game generates almost infinite weapons for players. Borderlands 2 features an open world where players decide how the action unfolds, for the most part.

10. Mega Man 2

Believed to be the best Mega Man ever made, this sequel arrived on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1989 (with a Japanese release in 1988). Mega Man 2 features the return of Dr. Wily and allows the player to pick which missions to complete first. Mega Man 2 features eight stages to go through before getting to the main boss. The platforming sections will definitely be a challenge, especially with a game that requires this level of precision.

11. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

The original Uncharted game kicked off the franchise, but Uncharted 2: Among Thieves kicked everything into high gear. Naughty Dog hit their stride with Uncharted 2, a game fans still remember fondly 14 years after its release. The game starts out quickly with Nathan dangling from a crashed train. It continues the tale that started in the first game while bringing in some new characters that would become iconic in the Uncharted universe. There have been four mainline Uncharted games and Uncharted 2 ranks at the top of the list.

12. Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest

This sequel features Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong. Donkey Kong has disappeared, and now the kids must rescue him. This 2D side-scrolling adventure has 52 levels over eight worlds to explore. King K. Rool has returned and sends his army of villains to try and prevent Donkey Kong's rescue. Both characters have different advantages, with Diddy being more agile and overall faster. At the same time, Dixie can jump higher and use her hair to glide.

13. Diablo II

An action role-playing hack-and-slash game, Blizzard struck gold with the Diablo franchise. Featuring dark fantasy and horror themes, Diablo II quickly found an audience among PC gamers. The story of Diablo II takes place after the events of the original. Diablo has returned and players must stop the destruction unleashed in his wake. The base game features four acts to go through, with a fifth act as an expansion.

14. Super Metroid

Widely believed to be the best Metroid game ever, Super Metroid helped inspire the widely used term “Metroidvania.” In this adventure, Samus travels to Zebes to recover an infant Metroid creature. Super Metroid focuses on exploration and the use of power-ups found throughout the game. Certain areas will be inaccessible at first until Samus gets the proper item. Once that happens, more of the game opens up and spills its secrets to the player.

15. Mortal Kombat 2

Mortal Kombat 2 made a big splash in the industry when it arrived in arcades. In fact, the creation of the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) happened because of the level of violence Mortal Kombat 2 brought to the table. The Fatalities and overall violence in the game shocked a lot of people. Only a few people played the original game. Still, Mortal Kombat 2 captured the hearts and minds of gamers everywhere and launched what has become an iconic franchise.

16. Street Fighter 2

Like Mortal Kombat 2, Street Fighter 2 became the introduction to the franchise for many. The original Steet Fighter didn't appear in many arcades, so most people didn't play it. Street Fighter 2 introduces iconic characters such as Ryu, Ken, Chun Li, Blanka, Guile, and more. Capcom released several different iterations of Street Fighter 2. Still, the original one made the most impact on the fighting game genre and the industry itself.

17. Grand Theft Auto III

One of the most influential games of all time, Rockstar hit pay dirt with the release of Grand Theft Auto III. Seen as the godfather of modern open-world games, Grand Theft Auto III ignited a revolution. It might be hard to imagine today, but being able to explore an open world and have the degree of freedom that Rockstar included in the game changed game development forever. Rockstar has since improved on the formula, but Grand Theft Auto III has become the standard bearer and the launching point for many aspiring franchises hoping to have a similar open-world concept.

18. Titanfall 2

As the name suggests, Respawn released Titanfall 2 as the follow-up to the original. Titanfall 2 was released on multiple platforms, while the original Titanfall had console exclusivity on Xbox One. The first Titanfall only featured multiplayer, but the development team listened and incorporated a story for the sequel. The developers at Respawn knocked it out of the park with the Titanfall 2 campaign mode. However, questionable release timing made it so Respawn's sequel didn't get the support it deserved.

19. The Sims 4

Completely different than the other games on this list, The Sims 4 tackles social dynamics and everyday life. Players can create and dress characters called Sims and must care for them daily. Players can build and furnish homes, watch as their Sim pursues a career, try to start a family with another Sim or go down one of many other potential paths in the game.

20. Far Cry 3

For many fans, the Far Cry franchise started hitting its stride with Far Cry 3. Set on the fictional Rook Islands, Far Cry 3 features one of the most memorable villains ever, Vaas. Vaas showcases himself as a psychotic madman running around the island, constantly talking about the definition of insanity.

21. Horizon: Forbidden West

Horizon: Zero Dawn introduced a brand new universe to PlayStation fans. Guerrilla Games surprised many people, making first-person shooters in the past, not third-person open-world titles. When Horizon: Forbidden West arrived, fans saw a more refined version of the Horizon formula. Aloy continues her journey heading west while trying to figure out how she can help everyone. Running through the wilderness with the bow drawn, Horizon: Forbidden West has great combat that keeps players on their toes battling robotic animals determined to erase their existence.

22. Batman: Arkham City

The Arkham trilogy has captured a lot of attention and serves as inspiration for many other games. The favorite for most people ended up being the second game of the trilogy, Batman: Arkham City. Batman's job revolves around protecting Arkham City from the usual assortment of criminals, from The Penguin to Mr. Freeze and more. Open-world gameplay allowed fans to glide around the city and help out citizens as Batman tried to eliminate the criminal threat.

23. Saints Row: The Third

Many Grand Theft Auto clones exist, but Saints Row sits at the top of that list. The wacky and over-the-top gameplay of Saints Row: The Third competes with the slightly more serious (but still wacky) tone of the Grand Theft Auto series. The game's story revolves around the Saints gaining power and popularity in their city. The Saints even have their own energy drink. The Saints have become a brand that others aspire to be like, for better or worse. It also has this incredible mission where your character jumps out of a helicopter, parachuting to a penthouse to crash a party while Kanye West's “Power” blasts in the background.

24. Watch Dogs 2

Set in Ubisoft's North American backyard, Watch Dogs 2 lets players explore the Bay Area. The Watch Dogs franchise has become Ubisoft's attempt at a Grand Theft Auto clone. During the game's development, Ubisoft consulted with real hackers to ensure the story made sense and could be as authentic as possible. Watch Dogs 2 features third-person gameplay in an open-world environment. The missions in the game are available in almost any order, meaning the player determines how the mission gets accomplished. Go in guns blazing or achieve your goal without anyone detecting your presence. Each approach has pros and cons, leaving it up to the player to decide which route works the best.

25. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. features characters from many different franchises duking it out on a battlefield. Fights not possible before can now occur, such as Mario vs. Pac-Man or Yoshi vs. Sora. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has become the definitive game in the franchise, featuring the largest roster. Weighing in at 89 fighters, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate indeed has become the ultimate fighting game for gamers.

