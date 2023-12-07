Video Game Sidekicks That Deserve Their Own Game

As developers look to squeeze more juice from existing franchises, the redundancies of endless sequels wear thin to many gamers.

One way to avoid this could be to take a closer look at giving video game sidekicks their own spin-offs. That way, designers can kill two birds with one stone, with the brand recognition developers want and the fresher experiences gamers yearn for.

1. Garrus Vakarian (Mass Effect)

The rich and expansive backstory of Garrus Vakarian holds up as part of why he has established his own fanbase, but it could also be fertile soil for a brand-new story. His unique personality that mixes a respect for justice and a firm grasp of tactical decision-making would plow fertile ground for a brand new horizon in the Mass Effect universe. With Mass Effect’s reputation suffering a bit of a setback with Andromeda, perhaps returning to a familiar face while still crafting a new story could be the way to go.

2. Ada Wong (Resident Evil 2)

Gamers got a sample of what an Ada Wong game could be like with the Resident Evil 4 expansion, and it worked out well. Her steely and unflinching personality makes her stand out among video game sidekicks, and her unique weapons and abilities mix up the standard Resident Evil-style gameplay well.

3. Kazooie (Banjo Kazooie)

As a much more acrobatic character than Banjo, Kazooie could really shake things up with her own game. Her egg-shooting ability also seems like something that designers could expand on in some interesting ways. Especially now, with the additional graphical grunt afforded to modern platforms, a flying egg-shooting smart-mouthed bird could hold a lot of potential. Keeping the same open and explorable levels from the Banjo-Kazooie games but focusing entirely on Kazooie sounds like a fantastic idea.

4. Tails (Sonic The Hedgehog)

While it’s true games on the Sega Game Gear featured Tails in a starring role, players have not seen Tails lead a game of the same size and scope of a real Sonic game, and frankly that remains a huge missed opportunity as far as video game sidekicks go. People definitely want to see more Sonic games, but a Tails game that features his ability to fly, craft insane technological marvels from scratch, and outwit his enemies would be an easy slam dunk for Sega.

5. Robin (Batman Arkham Series)

Gotham Knights gave gamers a taste of what a game set in the Batman world could do without Batman. Sure, it didn’t knock anything totally out of the park, but it did show that games can be set in Gotham and have Batman characters without the Dark Knight himself in a lead role. This brings up an interesting point; what if a AAA Arkham-style action game that focused only on Robin came along? As a character that hasn’t really been explored in the realm of video game sidekicks, surely he has potential for something interesting to emerge both narratively and functionally.

6. Sheva Alomar (Resident Evil 5)

As an anti-bioterrorism agent, Sheva feels like a fleshed-out video game sidekick by the end of Resident Evil 5, despite playing second fiddle to Chris Redfield for most of the main narrative. A game centered around Sheeva could bring a lot to the table for Resident Evil as her highly specialized background gives her a perspective that the other characters don’t have, and her expertise in combat positions her well to lead her own adventure.

7. Falco Lombardi (Star Fox)

Falco Lombardi from the Star Fox games remains outstanding among video game sidekicks. His distinct look and amusing personality come together creating a character that just cries out for his own game. Given the strength and agility on display in Super Smash Ultimate, perhaps a Falco Lombardi game could go beyond the trappings of space ship combat and into other areas to expand on him. Regardless of where he ends up, plenty of gamers would eat up a Falco game.

8. Atreus (God of War)

Atreus grew into a young man in God of War: Ragnarok, but he also grew into a playable character. While the game stopped short of giving him some sort of expansion or sequel to star in, there remain a handful of moments where gamers can step into his shoes. The agility and smaller stature of Atreus live in direct opposition to the brute force of his father, but Atreus still comes across as a great candidate for his own game. This rings even truer considering that Kratos has starred in seven games now, and there’s only so much more that can be done with his style of adventure.

9. Elizabeth Comstock (Bioshock: Infinite)

Bioshock: Infinite surprised players in several different areas. From taking the series into more of a standard shooter direction, to completely changing up the setting, the game remains full of surprises for players coming off of the original 2 Bioshock games. That includes video game sidekicks: Elizabeth Comstock became the game’s biggest surprise. Elizabeth, through constant resourcefulness and resilience, became and remains one of gaming’s best female characters. Because of all this, a spin-off game focused on her and her own adventure would surely be fun to play.

10. Bentley (Sly Cooper)

Bently often took on the role of the brains of Sly Cooper’s operations. As a master of technology and strategy, Bently could easily star in his own strategy game or tactical RPG. His well-demonstrated skills in hacking and managing various gadgets also could make him a candidate for his own stealth game. On top of that, his emotional and intellectual connection to his friends make him a compelling character, so something with a narrative focus could also work.

11. Rivet (Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart)

While arguably more of an alternate version of Ratchet than a sidekick, Rivet teams up with Ratchet throughout Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and instantly won the hearts of millions in the process. Her abilities feel similar enough to Ratchet’s that a spin-off game could reuse a lot of the assets and animations of Rift Apart, and it would feel just fine for most. With Clank already having his own spin-off game, it’s time for Rivet to get hers.

12. Victor Sullivan (Uncharted)

Victor Sullivan serves as a few different things in the Uncharted games. A father figure for Nathan and a gameplay sidekick remain perhaps the two most prominent though. But it’s his history with other characters in the Uncharted series, spanning well before he even met Nathan, makes him a great candidate for his own game among video game sidekicks. With his smooth talking personality and similar disposition to Nathan, a Victor Sullivan game that takes place before he took Nathan under his wing seems like an obvious timeline worth exploring.

13. Coco Bandicoot (Crash Bandicoot)

Coco Bandicoot has lived in Crash’s shadow for far too long. As the clear brain power behind their many pursuits of Dr Neo Cortex, Crash owes almost everything to Coco at this point. Given this, a Coco game where Crash falls out of the picture could be an interesting experience. Crash 4 has shown us that Coco already controls similarly to Crash and uses a similar moveset, so the pieces already feel there for her own game to exist.

14. Goro Majima (Yakuza)

Goro Majima has been a crowd favorite in the Yakuza series for a long time and it only feels right that he gets his own game. His crazy antics and proximity to the events of the series' main story would make him a logical choice for his own game. With the series proving that a new protagonist can work with the recent Yakuza: Like A Dragon, perhaps its time to give Goro a shot at his own game.

15. Max (MDK)

Max never had a big part in the original MDK, but he got a lot of hands-on time with the player in MDK 2 and many who played that game would argue those sections might just be the best ones. With Max’s multiple arms and proficiency with various guns, a shooter with him at the helm could be a great time. Of course, the MDK name doesn’t have the draw it used to, but if handled correctly, a spin-off Max-centered MDK title could be great.