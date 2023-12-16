Top 25 Instances of Product Placement in Modern Video Games

Product placement in any medium can be controversial. From the corporate side, these companies want to get their products in front of prospective customers. From the consumer side, product placement can sometimes be invasive and distract from the experience, especially when it's an absurd placement in a video game.

1. Fortnite – Pretty Much Everything

Over the years, Fortnite has partnered with almost everyone. The team at Epic has partnered with Disney to bring Star Wars characters into the game. Dragon Ball characters have also been in the game, alongside Naruto characters. Fortnite has also teamed up with musicians, such as Eminem, Lil Nas X, Travis Scott, and Ariana Grande, to hold concerts in their virtual world. Fortnite has become the king of product placement.

2. Mario Kart 8 – Mercedes DLC

As the name implies, Mario Kart 8 features kart racing with characters throughout the Mushroom Kingdom. Finding downloadable content from Mercedes in the Mushroom Kingdom struck people as odd. This product placement seems more jarring than usual since the products everyone usually sees in Mario games revolve around fake brands.

3. Death Stranding – Monster Energy Drink

Death Stranding takes place in an apocalyptic future where a catastrophic event has torn apart the United States. Sam Bridges takes up the role of a porter, someone trying to help society get reconnected. Despite this apocalyptic scenario, Monster Energy Drink cans became a prominent fixture in your base. When Sam consumed a can of Monster Energy Drink, it would give him a temporary stamina boost of 10%. If the player had Sam drink three cans, he could have up to a 25% boost in stamina. Having these Monster Energy Drink cans lying around your room felt weird and destroyed some of the immersion in the game.

Curiously enough, Monster Energy was removed from the Director's Cut and replaced with a fictional brand called “Bridges Energy.” We can speculate for hours as to why the brand was removed, but it was likely something as simple as the expiration of licensing agreements.

4. NBA 2K – Pizza Hut

Since the NBA 2K games feature basketball simulations, real-world advertising always makes its way into the game. Recently, Pizza Hut and 2K had a promotion where your character would earn twice as many REP points if they wore Pizza Hut clothes on the court and had a big Pizza Hut logo above their head for 24 hours. To wear those clothes, the player needed to purchase them with virtual currency in the game, which required real-world money to stock up. 2K essentially charged players to advertise for Pizza Hut.

5. Alan Wake – Energizer Batteries

One of the primary items used to fight off the Taken in Alan Wake is a trusty flashlight. Alan has to shine the light on enemies until the enemies become vulnerable to offensive attacks. Well, flashlights need batteries, right? The team at Remedy signed a deal with Energizer to use their batteries. Alan would find Energizer batteries strewn around the environment whenever his flashlight needed a new set. It's blatant product placement, but at least this time, it makes sense and fits into the world. When the remaster was released, all Energizer batteries were replaced with a fictional brand.

6. Quantum Break – Nissan Vehicles

Quantum Break has interesting ideas combining a game with a live-action television show. Because of this, the game features some real-world brands, including several Nissan vehicles. In some segments of the game, the player participates in a firefight in a parking lot with several cars and other vehicles. During the live-action television episodes, the main character drives a Nissan 350z as well.

7. Burnout Paradise – Gillette

Driving around Paradise City, players can see several billboards and advertisements. One of the biggest pieces of product placement in the game belongs to Gillette. Gillette has a van placed at different spots in the game, utilizing the brand's color scheme and advertising Gillette's “Fusion Power.”

8. Final Fantasy XV – Cup Noodles

When a character finds themselves on an epic adventure, they'll need food to refuel. Square Enix signed a deal with Cup Noodles to feature that popular, low-cost food in the world of Final Fantasy XV. The player can purchase Cup Noodles in Lestallum for 220 gil. By doing that, the player gains the recipe for “Cup Noodle.” If the player completes a particular quest, the “true” recipe, which offers more stat boosts, will become available.

We're not sure of the conversion, but 220 gil sounds steep for Cup Noodles.

9. Crazy Taxi – Pizza Hut, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Tower Records

One of the most famous examples of product placement, Crazy Taxi features many popular brands. The objective of Crazy Taxi revolves around picking passengers up and getting them to their destination as quickly as possible. Some of the destinations in the game include Pizza Hut, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Tower Records. Crazy Taxi, one of the earliest examples of somewhat egregious product placement, has some of the most memorable ones as well.

When the game was released on PS3, Xbox 360, and Steam, Sega opted not to renew the licenses and fictional brands were added as a less fun standing. Thanks to modders, the Steam version can be played with the original well-known establishments.

10. Burger King – Xbox 360 Games

During the Xbox 360 era, Microsoft and Burger King teamed up in a rather unusual fashion. Burger King released three different games on the Xbox 360, and the player had to go into a Burger King restaurant to buy the games. These three games included Sneak King, Big Bumpin', and PocketBike Racer. Each game featured the King in some way or fashion. Sneak King featured a spy vs. spy adventure. Big Bumpin' featured bumper cars with obstacles in each arena like pits and saws. Pocket Bike Racer featured pocket bike racing, where players could customize bikes and drivers. The game had five tracks to race on, with one of them being a Burger King parking lot.

11. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 – Rotating Ads

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 had a different approach to product placement. Ubisoft used a rotating system where the ads would change. At times, the player would see an advertisement for Comcast. Other times, one for Dodge vehicles would appear. Yet another instance featured Axe bodyspray. On the Xbox 360, gamer pics became available that players could buy to put on their profile. The ads also fit into the world, with Las Vegas being the game's location.

12. Spot: The Video Game – 7 Up Mascot “Spot”

An entire game featuring the 7 Up mascot, this title found similarities with Othello and Reversi. A strategy table game, Spot: The Video Game featured a 7×7 board where two to four players could play. One thing that set this game apart from the rest (apart from the blatant product placement) was the animation of the moving pieces. The Spot character would appear and either dance, dive, or fall backward on the way to its new location on the board.

13. Darkened Skye – Skittles

When looking at a Skittles ad, people know it by the motto, “Taste the Rainbow.” In the game Darkened Skye, the magic system utilizes this popular candy. However many colored Skittles the player has will determine the magical spells the player can equip.

14. Yakuza – Variety of Real World Ads

The Yakuza series has grown in popularity over the years. Those who go through these games know about the product placement found almost anywhere. Real-world products included in the Yakuza franchise include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, a Sega Arcade with Sega games, Axe Body Spray, Sony Xperia phones, and more. The Yakuza games take place in the fictional Japanese city of Kamurocho.

15. Saints Row 2 – Live Ads

Like Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2, Saints Row 2 featured a live ad service. This allowed the game to continually have relevant advertising for the player. Two famous examples within Saints Row 2 include an ad for Netflix and one for an upcoming season of Family Guy.

16. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – Adidas

New suits get unlocked as the player progresses through the story of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The game has suits for Peter as well as suits for Miles Morales. After playing the game for a bit, players will come across a suit for Miles designed by Adidas. In the real world, Adidas also revealed a Spider-Man 2 clothing collection, making everything come full circle.

17. Guitar Hero – Axe Body Spray, Gum, and Chicken

While shredding on your virtual guitar, players found some real-world advertising in Activision's popular series, Guitar Hero. One such item involved Axe body spray. Another instance featured Five Gum put next to some of the set lists. Another form of product placement involved having Kentucky Fried Chicken in the venues.

18. Avoid the Noid – Domino's Pizza

Like the game featuring 7 Up, Domino's used this game to help advertise their products. The game's objective featured delivering pizzas in an apartment building filled with “Noids.” Domino's had a 30-minute guarantee for pizza delivery back then, so that requirement also found its way into the game.

19. Fight Night Round 3 – Burger King

Another sport that features a lot of advertisements, Fight Night Round 3 did the same when it arrived in stores in February 2006. The most prominent form of advertising came from The King, Burger King's mascot. The King started in the ring hyping up his fighter, but later on, the player would also get the option to select him as a manager.

20. Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker – Snacks and Body Spray

Snake's adventures have taken him across the globe. Everyone eventually gets hungry though and needs a snack. Both Mountain Dew and Doritos find their way into the game to fuel Snake as he tries to accomplish his mission. Engaging in these missions can get anyone dirty, so Axe body spray also makes an appearance.

21. EverQuest 2 – Pizza Hut

Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPGs) can take up an incredible amount of time to play. Some of the most popular games have players who have put thousands of hours into them. Eventually, everyone gets hungry, which brings us to the collaboration between EverQuest 2 and Pizza Hut. While playing EverQuest 2, players could type in “/pizza,” and a pop-up window would appear that allowed the player to order pizza from Pizza Hut and get it delivered to their place.

22. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots – iPod

Sony teamed up with Apple for this collaboration. Solid Snake has a difficult task ahead of him. It stands to reason that he needs to relax occasionally, and now he can listen to an iPod in the game. The game starts with nine songs on the iPod, with other songs available in the game. Players can also use the “Extra” feature to download new songs and podcasts from the internet.

23. Bionic Commando – Pepsi

Bionic Commando has a post-apocalyptic setting, but that doesn't mean caffeine has disappeared. Going through the game, the player will no doubt notice that Pepsi vending machines dot the landscape occasionally. If the player hits the vending machine with a well-placed shot, a bunch of Pepsi cans will come out to try and quench your thirst.

24. Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee – Sobe

Available only in the North American version of the game, Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee features SoBe drinks. Grab a Sobe drink to replenish your health if your character starts to run low on health. The Sobe product placement in this game tends to be a bit more jarring than in some other games simply due to the worlds found in the Oddworld franchise.

25. Enter the Matrix – Powerade

Going in and out of the Matrix can cause anyone to be thirsty. In Enter the Matrix, players control Ghost and Niobe. If your character's health starts getting low, search for a Powerade vending machine. Go to one of those machines, push the button, and a Powerade will pop out. Get the can by running on top of it; if done correctly, it will refill your health.