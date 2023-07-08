Unlock The Gateway to Adventure: These Video Games Will Have You Hooked

Some games are just so good that fans wish they could play them for the first time all over again. On an online forum, several people discussed what games they wish they could play for the first time again. Here are the top answers.

1. Bioshock Infinite

Many people said they'd love to re-experience the magic of Bioshock Infinite, mainly for the crazy plot twist revealed mid-game. One commenter recalled that they were so surprised over the twist that they had to turn the game off.

2. Final Fantasy 15

Another user said Final Fantasy 15 had their vote. She had never played a FF game before and picked this one up on a whim. After finishing, she became hooked on the series. Final Fantasy 15, in particular, has a large following thanks to its DLC episodes, short anime series, and prequel movie.

3. Horizon Zero Dawn

The open world and beautiful design of Horizon Zero Dawn was reason enough for many users to list it as a top contender. Fortunately, a new game in this series starring Aloy has been released, with rumors of more on the horizon. Get it?

4. Silent Hill 2

One person offered up Silent Hill due to the emotional impact the game had on them. Other rushed to agree. Be warned: this one isn't for the faint of heart.

5. Bloodborne

The jumpscares, story, and characters made this game a popular one according to commenters. While the concept freaked out some people, others loved the concept of trying to find the source of a deadly illness.

6. Elden Ring

One commenter mentioned Elden Ring as being at the top of their list. They loved not knowing what they'd encounter as they played through the game, and the element of surprise kept them on the edge of their seat.

7. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

A forum member mentioned Sekiro as being a “special experience” for them. Others agreed. This gritty story about a bond between two friends isn't as popular as other titles on this list, but remains beloved by those who have enjoyed it.

8. Subnautica

While marketed as an adventure game, Subnautica had another element going for it: horror. Someone mentioned the fear of the unknown and mystery of the planet where the story was set made this game noteworthy for them.

9. Dragon Age Inquisition

The beautiful setting, endless customization, and limitless story options made Dragon Age Inquisition a standout. Fortunately, those who said they wished to experience it for the first time again are in luck: thanks to the different paths you can take, the storyline will change every time you play.

10. Detroit: Become Human

One commenter cited this RPG as being “life changing.” Another said that if they could only play one game for the rest of their life, they'd choose this one. The heartbreaking story mixed with stunning visuals make this PlayStation exclusive stand out.

11. Gris

One user said Gris was a game they played at a very formative point in their life. This tale about grief made several commenters cry, and several wished they could play it all over again.

12. Jedi: Fallen Order

One commenter shared that they'd love to play all of their favorite games for the first time again, but cited Jedi: Fallen Order as being their standout pick. They went in totally blind and were stunned by the twists and turns in the storyline.

