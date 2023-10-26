15 Immersive Video Game Worlds with Compelling and Unforgettable Stories

Video games have become a lot more interesting- and entertaining- since the days of Pong and Pacman. Recently, gamers gathered on an online forum to share their favorite video games, highlighting the impressive worlds and engaging storylines. Here are some of the top responses.

1. Red Dead Redemption

One fan shared that they just finished completing the game for the second time. The story, interactions between characters, and beautiful setting make Red Dead Redemption a standout for many.

2. Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic

One person said Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic belongs at the top of the list, and others agreed. However, there were some arguments for the sequel. All in all, people came to an agreement that the gameplay in the second installment was superior, but the first game had the better storyline.

3. Max Payne

One gamer noted how the original Max Payne was ahead of its time regarding storytelling. The graphics have aged, but the story quality still stands.

4. Assassin's Creed

Someone admitted they used to love the Assassin's Creed storyline for the historical accuracy. Another added they agreed, but their love for the franchise ended with Black Flags.

5. Soma

According to commenters, Soma was made much, much better by the inclusion of the safe mode. Not having to deal with the shuffling monsters that messed players up by looking at them made it easier for everyone to enjoy the world-building.

6. Bioshock Infinite

The ending revealed in Bioshock Infinite had one commenter in tears. People were quick to agree. Though the game has aged, it still holds up, and many are looking forward to potential sequels.

7. Fallout

Fallout, hands down, has the best lore and canon of any Bethesda game. The environment along with the unique controls make this game a standout.

8. Disco Elysium

One user praised the writing for Disco Elysium. Someone else was quick to chime in to say the voice acting and designs coupled with the great story made it one of the most unique gaming experiences they ever had.

9. Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn debuted with mixed reviews. Players quickly fell in love with the game for the way the storyline played out bit by bit as the game progressed.

10. Uncharted

In terms of storytelling, the Uncharted saga is a pleasure for those who love the adventure genre. One forum member called it their favorite single-player game ever.

11. Metal Gear Solid

1998's Metal Gear Solid delivers an incredible and unforgettable story, complete with enough twists and turns to make your head spin. The franchise, and creator Hideo Kojima, have gone on to feature some of the best stories ever seen in a video game.

12. The Last of Us

A story so good it was adapted into a critically acclaimed television series by HBO; The Last of Us dives into a post-apocalyptic world that dives into stories about human behavior and emotion in a way few games can successfully pull off.

13. Mass Effect

While the trilogy didn't quite stick the landing, the storylines, relationships, and character development in Mass Effect is the gold standard for storytelling in a video game.

14. Life is Strange

Life is Strange is the first game in the series that goes by the same name. In the first episode, we follow Max, who after coming back to her hometown, witnesses the death of her childhood friend. But the incident triggers an ability for her to go back in time to possibly stop the event from happening.

15. To The Moon

To the Moon is a cute game with a great plot line. The game follows two doctors who have a special job of giving people on their deathbeds a new life in their heads, so they can feel like they completed something in their lives.

Source: (Reddit).