10 Video Games With The Best Storylines

Video games have come a long way from the simplicity of Pong. I've been pulled into watching games others play because the storylines have grabbed my attention like a movie. So the question is, “Which video game has the best story arc? Here are the top-voted responses.

1. Red Dead Redemption

“Red Dead Redemption has always been so great,” one user expressed. Another added, “If Red Dead Redemption were an HBO TV show instead, they would have swept clean both the Emmys and the Golden Globes.”

“I finished my second play a couple of days ago, and now I'm working on getting 100% in the compendium. Not just the story but how the entire game shows so much life through random interactions and scenery is why it's my favorite,” a third person admitted.

2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

One person exclaimed, “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic belongs at the top of this list!” Many agreed. However, some argued, “I enjoyed Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II story more than the original. Although I feel most people have a lower opinion of the second one in terms of overall game and story. Kreia was an awesome character.”

3. Max Payne

“The original Max Payne was ahead of its time for video game storytelling,” one said. “It still holds up, even if the graphics have aged.” “The storytelling in that game was next level. It's legitimately what got me into playing games outside of just Mario games or other fun wholesome family games,” another confessed.

4. Assassin's Creed

Someone admitted, “I used to love the Assassin's Creed storyline. I loved how historically accurate some deaths were and stuff like that.” Another added, “I loved all the storylines for Assassin's Creed up until Black Flags. I learned so much about Italy from the Ezio storyline that it was one of the reasons I aced Art History at the time.”

5. Soma

Ever since I've played it, there has been this itch in me that any other game can't scratch,” one user admitted. “Soma. It's fairly scary in a gameplay sense, but then the story takes it to another level,” another agreed.

Finally, a third said, “Soma was made much, much better by the inclusion of the safe mode. Not having to deal with the shuffling monsters that mess you up by looking at them made it easier to take in all the fantastic environmental worldbuilding they had going on.”

6. Bioshock Infinite

Someone shared, “The ending revealed in Bioshock Infinite had me in literal tears. I had just moved into a new apartment and decided to take the long (Thursday through Sunday) weekend for myself. I did chores and other move-in tasks for the first half. I already had the game but had yet to play a lick.”

“Finally, I decided to take a break and booted it up. I was hooked and could not shut it off until completed.” I finished it Sunday night. There were so many emotions. Sadness because the journey is over, wonder, amazement, pride, remorse, etc. I lay in bed that night, questioning existence and life. Hands down the most profound experience I've had in gaming.”

7. Fallout

“The Fallout universe is a great storyline,” one said. “Fallout, hands down, has the best lore and Canon of any game. It's a shame Bethesda has tainted the Fallout series to appeal to normies that want another basic online multi-player experience instead of having an original game. Fallout 76 is just post-nuclear Club Penguin,” another suggested.

8. Disco Elysium

One user stated, “Disco Elysium wins for writing, literally, in the case of awards.” Another added, “It's the best-written game I've ever encountered.” “It's not just the writing. It's the voice acting, the design, everything. It's one of the most unique gaming experiences I have ever experienced,” a third commented.

9. Horizon Zero Dawn

“Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the first games I got around to playing that made me realize how a video game could be an interactive storytelling experience. Once the plot started becoming a bit clearer with the underlying story becoming laid out bit by bit, and I had more time to play in a more continuous bout of time.”

“It was just an excellent game, and that ending scene in the base game with the conversation between Elisabet and GAIA was just so moving,” another shared.

10. Uncharted

Finally, someone said, “In terms of storytelling, the Uncharted saga is a pleasure for those who like the adventure genre and grew up with icons like Indiana Jones.”

“Uncharted is my favorite single-player game. I don't know how to describe it other than just impressive,” another volunteered. Uncharted 4 came with the PS4 I got, and having never played that series; it was fantastic and quite refreshing. So I went and played the previous three after that,” a third admitted.

What do you think? Did Reddit get this right, or is something significant missing from this list of video games with the best storytelling?

