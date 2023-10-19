Evil Geniuses: 14 Villains We Low-Key Agree With

Most movie villains are hard to root for, but there are some instances where you find yourself agreeing with the bad guy. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What villain was terrifying because they were right?” Here are 14 villains that perhaps had a point.

1. Agent Smith

Some movie fans named Agent Smith in The Matrix for his take on the human species. “I realized that you're not actually mammals. Every mammal on this planet instinctively develops a natural equilibrium with their surrounding environment, but you humans do not. You move to another area, and you multiply, until every natural resource is consumed. The only way you can survive is to spread to another area,” he says.

Smith continues, “There is another organism on this planet that follows the same pattern. Do you know what it is? A virus. Human beings are a disease, a cancer of this planet. You are a plague…”

2. Syndrome

One person pointed out Syndrome's comment in The Incredibles: “When everyone’s super … no one will be.” Another movie fan shared, “You would expect a Pixar movie to have a message like ‘everyone is born special' but The Incredible’s message is more like ‘some people are born more special than others and it’s not okay to tear them down out of jealousy.'”

3. Ozymandias

His logic is pretty sound: unite the world against a common enemy for the greater good. Not only did he outsmart the universe's most powerful being, but he also won too!

4. Lex Luthor

Look, Lex Luthor has done some bad things. There's no denying that. However, he's right that no one should have as much power as Superman, not even Superman. The day Superman decides that he's done with protecting humanity is the day we all die. Hopefully, that day never comes.

5. Green Goblin

In Spider-Man, Green Goblin tells Spider-Man: “In spite of everything you've done for them, eventually, they will hate you.”

While we never quite saw that play out in the Sam Raimi films, it came to fruition with the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s portrayal of the public turning on Peter Parker.

6. Colonel Kurtz

Some movie fans noted Colonel Kurtz, the main antagonist of Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 film Apocalypse Now, played by Marlon Brando. One person said, “Apocalypse Now is one of those movies where, depending upon when you watch it and what version you watch, your view of it can change.”

7. Ken From the Bee Movie

Ken totally wasn't wrong. I might be a little off if my girlfriend started falling in love with a talking bee too. One movie fan said, “I too would go absolutely berserk if a talking bee stole my girlfriend and gaslit me into thinking I was crazy.”

8. Ultron

While he may be the villain in The Avengers: Age of Ultron, he does bring up some great points. If you took a look at everything that exists on the internet, you'd probably join Ultron's side.

9. The Replicants

Featured in Blade Runner, The Replicants were enslaved and given artificially shortened lives. All they wanted was to live freely. I can't say I blame that much.

10. AUTO

All AUTO did was follow his programming. He was told not to let the humans return to Earth. It's not his fault he's portrayed as the bad guy.

11. Magneto

Magneto himself said, “The nations of the world spend over a trillion dollars a year on armaments. I intend to deny them that indulgence. The money and energy devoted now to war will be turned instead to the eradication of hunger, poverty, and disease. I offer a golden age, the like of which humanity has never imagined!”

12. Count Dooku

Why is Count Dooku the villain? He told Obi-Wan that the Sith control the Senate. Obi-Wan's response was to tell him off.

13. General Hummel

General Hummel is a literal terrorist but gets sympathy from nearly every character in The Rock. One reason for that? He intended to obtain pension payouts for the families of illegal operations casualties.

14. Bobby Heenan

Bobby Heenan was right about Hulk Hogan all along. However, no one wanted to listen to him because of our blind love for the Hulkster. Heenan was proven correct in 1996 when Hollywood Hulk Hogan had his heel turn.

Source: Reddit.