13 Villains That Had The Right Idea

Sometimes you find yourself agreeing with everything a movie villain is saying.

A recent online discussion asks, “What villain was terrifying because they were right?”

1. Ozymandias

Not only did he outsmart the universe's most powerful being, but he also won too!

His logic is actually pretty sound: unite the world against a common enemy for the greater good.

2. Lex Luthor

Look, Lex Luthor has done some bad things. There's no denying that.

However. He's right that no one should have as much power as Superman, not even Superman.

The day Superman decides that he's done with protecting humanity is the day we all die.

3. Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin

In Spider-Man, Green Goblin tells Spider-Man: “In spite of everything you've done for them, eventually, they will hate you.”

He continued, saying “I chose my path, you chose the way of the hero. And though they found you amusing for a time, if there’s one thing people love more than a hero, it’s to see a hero fall, fail, die trying.” While we never quite saw that play out in the Sam Raimi films, it absolutely came to fruition with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's portrayal of the public turning on Peter Parker.

4. Colonel Kurtz

Colonel Kurtz is a fictional character and the main antagonist of Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 film Apocalypse Now. Marlon Brando portrayed him.

One fan quoted him, “We train young men to drop fire on people, but their commanders won't allow them to write ‘the f word' on their airplanes because it's obscene.”

5. Ken From the Bee Movie

One moviegoer nominated, “Ken from The Bee Movie. I, too, would go absolutely berserk if a talking bee stole my girlfriend and gaslit me into thinking I was crazy!”

Another stated, “I completely agree with this; I watched The Bee Movie two weeks ago and felt bad for Ken. He was the only reasonable human in that movie.”

6. Squidward

There's a good chance that if SpongeBob was your neighbor, you'd hate him too.

Being stuck in a minimum wage job with a penny-pinching job only to come home to chaos will put anyone in a grumpy mood.

7. Ultron

If you took a look at everything online, you'd probably join Ultron's side.

While he may be the villain in The Avengers: Age of Ultron, he does bring up some great points.

8. The Replicants

One fan mentioned “The Replicants from Blade Runner. They were enslaved and given artificially short lives. They just wanted to live and be free.”

Another noted, “They didn't have artificially short lives in the book. The scientists just couldn't figure out how to make them live longer. Their digestive system would start breaking down.”

9. AUTO

One moviegoer stated, “AUTO From WALL-E. It was one of the only almost perfectly executed ‘AI' villains. He never talks unless needed because he wasn't programmed with malicious motives and did everything efficiently.”

They continued, “He's only ‘bad' because he's following his programming, protecting the humans and not letting them back to Earth. Not out of malicious intent, but it was what he was programmed to do.”

10. Magneto

Magneto himself said, “The nations of the world spend over a trillion dollars a year on armaments. I intend to deny them that indulgence. The money and energy devoted now to war will be turned instead to the eradication of hunger, poverty, and disease. I offer a golden age, the like of which humanity has never imagined!”

11. Count Dooku

One Star Wars fan said, “Count Dooku just straight up told Obi-Wan that the Sith control the Senate.”

Another added, “If you want to go even further, in the Clone Wars, Maul tells Ahsoka that Anakin is the key to Palpatine's plan and the only way to stop chaos is to kill Anakin.”

12. General Hummel

General Hummel is a literal terrorist but somehow gets sympathy from nearly every character in The Rock.

One reason for that? His intended goal was to obtain pension payouts for the families of illegal operations casualties.

13. Bobby Heenan

Bobby Heenan was right about Hulk Hogan all along. No one wanted to listen to him, however, because of our blind love for the Hulkster.

Heenan was proven right in 1996 when Hollywood Hulk Hogan had his heel turn.

A thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.