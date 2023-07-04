12 Villains We Can’t Help But Agree With

The best movie villains are the ones we can't help but agree with. Do we cheer for their downfall? Absolutely, but we also tell ourselves they had some pretty good ideas.

A recent online discussion asks for the best examples of villains we agree with. Here are the top responses.

1. Ozymandias

His logic is pretty sound: unite the world against a common enemy for the greater good.

Not only did he outsmart the universe's most powerful being, but he also won too!

2. Lex Luthor

Look, Lex Luthor has done some bad things. There's no denying that.

However, he's right that no one should have as much power as Superman, not even Superman.

The day Superman decides that he's done with protecting humanity is the day we all die. Hopefully, that day never comes.

3. Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin

In Spider-Man, Green Goblin tells Spider-Man: “In spite of everything you've done for them, eventually, they will hate you.”

While we never quite saw that play out in the Sam Raimi films, it came to fruition with the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s portrayal of the public turning on Peter Parker.

4. Colonel Kurtz

Colonel Kurtz is a fictional character and the main antagonist of Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 film Apocalypse Now. Marlon Brando portrayed him.

5. Ken From the Bee Movie

Ken is right. If my girlfriend started falling in love with a talking bee, I'd go crazy, too.

6. Ultron

While he may be the villain in The Avengers: Age of Ultron, he does bring up some great points.

If you took a look at everything that exists on the internet, you'd probably join Ultron's side.

7. The Replicants

Featured in Blade Runner, The Replicants were enslaved and given artificially shortened lives. All they wanted was to live freely. I can't say I blame that much.

8. AUTO

All AUTO did was follow his programming. He was told not to let the humans return to Earth. It's not his fault he's portrayed as the bad guy.

9. Magneto

Magneto himself said, “The nations of the world spend over a trillion dollars a year on armaments. I intend to deny them that indulgence. The money and energy devoted now to war will be turned instead to the eradication of hunger, poverty, and disease. I offer a golden age, the like of which humanity has never imagined!”

10. Count Dooku

Why is Count Dooku the villain? He told Obi-Wan that the Sith control the Senate. Obi-Wan's response was to tell him off.

11. General Hummel

General Hummel is a literal terrorist but gets sympathy from nearly every character in The Rock.

One reason for that? He intended to obtain pension payouts for the families of illegal operations casualties.

13. Bobby Heenan

Bobby Heenan was right about Hulk Hogan all along. However, no one wanted to listen to him because of our blind love for the Hulkster.

Heenan was proven correct in 1996 when Hollywood Hulk Hogan had his heel turn.

