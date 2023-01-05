Wrestling Fans Lose Their Minds As Vince McMahon Plots to Return to WWE

vince mcmahon ss msn 1
The professional wrestling world has been turned upside down today as Vince McMahon has announced plans to return to World Wrestling Entertainment, months after he stepped down as chairman following multiple assault allegations.

The Wall Street Journal broke the news of McMahon's intentions later afternoon on Thursday, with McMahon himself issuing a press release revealing plans to re-install himself as chairman and immediately attempt to sell the company outright.

Although McMahon insists he will not be interfering in the day-to-day operations or the creative direction of the wrestling company, fans around the world have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on this breaking news.

Many wrestling fans are not thrilled with the prospect of McMahon returning to the company in any form, leading some to issue desperate pleas like Twitter user infinitethird:

It's clear that over the years, Vince McMahon's reputation has suffered in the eyes of the fans – like this one, who is labeling him a “real life super villain:”

This particular user has a unique idea for how McMahon could seize power from the current WWE regime:

User davidbix points out that McMahon “will do whatever it takes to tank WWE unless he's reinstalled atop the company,” which is quite the bold statement to make. Whether this prediction comes true remains to be seen.

User DCisChillin points out that the latest news about Vince McMahon shouldn't surprise anyone who has followed his storied career:

Some users, such as willcooling, offers up a criticism of Vince – as well as other elites who are not content in staying out of the limelight after retirement:

User arnmald laments the fact that the WWE that has flourished in recent months after McMahon's retirement may be over due to his return:

A well-used meme is peak Twitter, and this user is certainly taking advantage of the Vince McMahon news:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


