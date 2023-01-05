Wrestling Fans Lose Their Minds As Vince McMahon Plots to Return to WWE

The professional wrestling world has been turned upside down today as Vince McMahon has announced plans to return to World Wrestling Entertainment, months after he stepped down as chairman following multiple assault allegations.

The Wall Street Journal broke the news of McMahon's intentions later afternoon on Thursday, with McMahon himself issuing a press release revealing plans to re-install himself as chairman and immediately attempt to sell the company outright.

Although McMahon insists he will not be interfering in the day-to-day operations or the creative direction of the wrestling company, fans around the world have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on this breaking news.

Many wrestling fans are not thrilled with the prospect of McMahon returning to the company in any form, leading some to issue desperate pleas like Twitter user infinitethird:

quick someone put a VR headset on Vince McMahon and just let him play with a WWE simulator for the rest of his days — Billy Mays III (@infinitethird) January 5, 2023

It's clear that over the years, Vince McMahon's reputation has suffered in the eyes of the fans – like this one, who is labeling him a “real life super villain:”

Naaaaa Vince McMahon really is a real life super villain 😭😭 — iBeast (@ibeastIess) January 5, 2023

This particular user has a unique idea for how McMahon could seize power from the current WWE regime:

Vince McMahon returning to out Paul levesque and release everyone on the infinity gauntlet pic.twitter.com/i5iU2lsgSS — AEW Out Of Context (@zerocontextAEW) January 5, 2023

User davidbix points out that McMahon “will do whatever it takes to tank WWE unless he's reinstalled atop the company,” which is quite the bold statement to make. Whether this prediction comes true remains to be seen.

There is is in black and white: Vince McMahon is basically saying that he will do whatever it takes to tank WWE unless he's reinstalled atop the company.



Happy new year! pic.twitter.com/P1qa5LkDci — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) January 5, 2023

User DCisChillin points out that the latest news about Vince McMahon shouldn't surprise anyone who has followed his storied career:

Vince McMahon deciding to sell the WWE…



A company he inherited….



because he's old and got pushed out of the company instead of giving it to the next generation to run….



is PEAK Vince McMahon…. — Legacy Building… (@DCisChillin) January 5, 2023

Some users, such as willcooling, offers up a criticism of Vince – as well as other elites who are not content in staying out of the limelight after retirement:

Just to say again – stuff like Vince McMahon not being able to retire with his hundreds of millions of dollars highlights that the rich are badly undertaxed. They don't do it for the money but the power/buzz. The money is just the score that shows how much they're winning in life — Will Cooling (@willcooling) January 5, 2023

User arnmald laments the fact that the WWE that has flourished in recent months after McMahon's retirement may be over due to his return:

So Vince McMahon is gonna do everything in his power to take Triple H down as CEO/Creative Head



It was fun while it lasted in WWE



It’s over… — NJPW Is Back (@arnmald) January 5, 2023

A well-used meme is peak Twitter, and this user is certainly taking advantage of the Vince McMahon news:

First WWE board meeting with Vince McMahon back in control. pic.twitter.com/HMuBXOBeHa — Rob (@UTTRob) January 5, 2023

